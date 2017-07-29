Listen Live
Crime & Law
Snapchat video shows children using Taser on kitten in Florida
Snapchat video shows children using Taser on kitten in Florida

Snapchat video shows children using Taser on kitten in Florida
Snapchat video shows children using Taser on kitten in Florida

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. -  A video originally posted to Snapchat and sent to Action News Jax is now at the center of an animal cruelty investigation in Nassau County.

"It's not a game. Animal cruelty is not a game," neighbor Michele Higham said.

"To see an animal who is harmless and has not done anything to be treated that way, it's cruel," neighbor and County Commissioner Justin Taylor said.

The video shows two children using a Taser on a kitten and then laughing once it gets zapped.

"Who was standing there videoing this? That's the other question. Who would allow children to do this and think it's funny?" Higham said.

The video was first sent to Nassau County Animal Services on Thursday morning.

"For one, they shouldn't have had a Taser, and to tase a kitten or anyone for no reason, that's cruel," Nassau County Animal Services Director Timothy Maguire said.

Officers said they believe the video was taken in the Timber Creek Plantation neighborhood in Yulee.

Authorities have been driving around since Thursday, trying to find the kids involved and the kitten that was hurt.

"The damage is done, not only physically, but mentally, to that cat," Higham said.

Since then, Maguire said people have come forward identifying the kids in the video. Action News Jax was at Animal Services as the investigation was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

"Hopefully they'll be able to locate them and charge them with animal cruelty," Maguire said. 

(WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME)

News

  • National Chicken Wing Day 2017: Deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Hooters and more
    National Chicken Wing Day 2017: Deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Hooters and more
    It was hot dogs a couple of weeks ago, and a few days before that it was ice cream. Saturday we can all celebrate the chicken wing on National Chicken Wing Day. Check out these deals on wings -- boneless and otherwise. Applebees: Order a full order of Double Crunch Bone-in Wings or Boneless Wings for $5.25 each. They are normally $10. Flavors include Classic, Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Spicy Sweet Asian Chile and Thai Peanut. The deal is for dine-in only. BJ's: BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering a half-off wings deal on Saturday when you spend $9.95. Get the coupon from BJ's website to get this deal. Buffalo Wild Wings: Get half price wings at participating locations. Chuck E Cheese: You can get $1 off orders of small chicken wings and small Buffalo wings. Hooters: Hooters is offering 10 free smoked wings with the purchase of any 10 wings on Saturday when you dine in.     Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get $1 wings when ordering in quantities of 5, 10, 15 or 20. You can also get a free beer or soda with a $20 purchase.  KFC: You can share either nine Extra Crispy tenders, six pieces of chicken, Popcorn Nuggets, or 12 Hot Wings for $10. Krystal: Krystal is offering The Crowd Pleaser, which includes 10 wings, for $19.99 P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurants: Get endless wings for $15.99 Saturday. Texas Steakhouse and Saloon: Get 50 Wings for $25. Take out only. Two hours advance notice required. Quaker Steak & Lube: Get an order of the new Bangin’ Drums for $7.49. Wingstop: Get five boneless wings free with any wing purchase Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at all Wingstop locations – dine-in, to-go, and online.  Wing Zone: Wing Zone has a Buffalo chicken sandwich and potato wedges for $6.99 or 100 wings for $59.99.        
  • Chicago giving departing inmates overdose-reversing drug
    Chicago giving departing inmates overdose-reversing drug
    Chicago now gives at-risk inmates the overdose-reversing drug naloxone upon their release from jail and Los Angeles is poised to follow suit, putting the antidote in as many hands as possible as part of a multifaceted approach to combatting the nation's opioid epidemic. The Cook County Jail in Chicago, which is the largest single-site jail in the country, has trained about 900 inmates how to use naloxone nasal spray devices since last summer and has distributed 400 of them to at-risk men and women as they got out. The devices can undo the effects of an opiate overdose almost immediately and are identical to those used by officers in many of the country's law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Tom Dart, whose office runs the jail, said addicts are most at-risk of fatally overdosing in the two weeks after getting out because of their time away from drugs while locked up. 'We've got to keep them alive (and) if we can get them through that two-week window, they might get treatment, get off drugs,' he said. Dr. Connie Mennella, the chair of Correctional Health for the county's health and hospitals system, which administers the program, said only inmates are being trained to use naloxone, but that she eventually hopes their relatives and friends can also be trained. 'We are trying to saturate this community with this drug and we are educating them to tell their buddy, mother, father how to use it, where they keep it and, 'If you come home and see me not responding, to go get it and use it,'' she said. Proponents say such jail programs can be the difference between a former inmate living and dying, as the naloxone often can be administered by an overdosing addict, a friend or family member before emergency responders can reach them. And Dr. Arastou Aminzadeh, the correctional health-medical director for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, said the kits are particularly important for just-released inmates because the same amount of drugs they once used to get high before they were locked up could now kill them. 'Their threshold has dropped but they may use the amount of drugs they used to use,' said Aminzadeh, who is helping Los Angeles jails prepare to begin its naloxone program early next year. It is too soon to gauge the effectiveness of Cook County's program, but Dart said anecdotal evidence suggests that the kits have saved lives, including a man who was arrested again, returned to jail, and told of how a friend he had trained to use the kit had done so when he overdosed. In New York City, more than 4,000 kits have been distributed to friends and relatives of inmates at the city's jail at Rikers Island since the program there was launched in 2014. 'We did a survey of their use of the kits after six months and 226 people responded to the survey and found 50 usages (of the naloxone), and found that 87 percent of the overdoses where the naloxone was used, (the victim) survived,' said Dr. Ross MacDonald, chief of Medicine, Division of Correctional Health Services, New York City Health and Hospitals. Others have also seen encouraging results. In Rhode Island, a study of 100 inmates found they were able to successfully administer the drug after being released, with a few using it to reverse their own overdoses. A study in Scotland, meanwhile, found that the number of opioid-related inmate deaths dropped within the first four weeks of release after naloxone kits were distributed. The growing consensus is that naloxone works. Three years ago, the World Health Organization released guidelines recommending expanded naloxone access to people likely to witness an overdose, including drug users. And the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, which tracked the use of naloxone kits by law enforcement, reported that the number of agencies that equip officers with kits climbed from 971 to 1,217 in about eight months last year. There has been little pushback against efforts to expand the availability and use of naloxone, but there has been some. Richard Jones, the sheriff of Butler County, Ohio, said this month that he was sticking by his long-standing policy of refusing to allow deputies carry the drug because he says people can become hostile and violent after being revived by it. Naloxone can cause severe opioid withdrawal symptoms. Dart dismisses the criticism that by giving the kits he is coddling inmates, saying that it is just one piece of a public health effort that includes intense treatment programs to combat the opioid epidemic. 'Treatment is fine, but that doesn't recognize the reality that some will use (drugs) again. We can't get them into treatment if they're dead,' he said. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv .
  • ATV rider killed in crash was riding bike reported stolen, GSP says
    ATV rider killed in crash was riding bike reported stolen, GSP says
    The Atlanta Bike Life community says the death of one of their members this week shows the need for a safe place to ride in the city. Friends say Michael Clarke was one of the most talented bike riders in the city but they say riding is becoming increasingly dangerous on the streets with nowhere else to go. The 25-year-old collided with another car in southwest Atlanta. The popular member of Atlanta Bike Life died Wednesday from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash. TRENDING STORIES: Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Pregnant mother, 3 sons killed in crash on the way to Bible camp Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say George State Patrol says Clarke was driving a stolen dirt bike when he hit a car as the other driver attempted to turn left onto Campbellton Road from Alma Street. It's illegal for off-road vehicles to be on any city streets. 'We saw a whole bunch of Georgia State Patrol officers chasing two guys on a motorbike and they were going so fast and they were literally on their tail like the whole time,' one witness told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. Witnesses say they saw troopers chase Clarke and a friend, but Georgia State Patrol said that is not the case. 'There was no police in sight. It just so happened the APD officer rolled out behind him,' said Sgt. Charles Chapeau with Georgia State Patrol. Investigators say Clarke and his friend were running red lights and stop signs before the crash. Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta police say it's their job to crack down on these riders because it's illegal for off road vehicles to be on city roads. They also want to make it clear that they care about those who are on the road. 'I hate that the man lost his life. We have compassion, we have sympathy for his family,' Sgt. Chapeau said.
  • Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life
    Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life
    The search is expected to resume Saturday for a 78-year-old DeKalb County woman who is reported missing. See the documents we uncovered showing she wanted protection on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check Thursday, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams, is facing charges of alleged kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. On Friday, DeKalb police searched wooded areas, along the banks of a small lake and along walking trails. They also brought in all-terrain vehicles and looked from above using a helicopter. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Investigators said the grandson allegedly had something to do with his grandmother's disappearance. They think he didn't go far from the home the two shared or from the shopping center where police found him in the victim's car. He was arrested after blood and other evidence were found inside the house. 'Because the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unique, it does justify bringing out the equipment and the people to look for her,' police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said.
  • Senate Health care defeat symbolic of struggles for Trump agenda in Congress
    Senate Health care defeat symbolic of struggles for Trump agenda in Congress
    President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda in Congress is in a familiar spot as the Congress gets ready for a summer break, as a major bill to overhaul the Obama health law remains in limbo, and GOP lawmakers are still behind schedule on a variety of budget and spending measures, which will further delay Congressional action on tax reform legislation backed by the White House as well. Here is the latest on the Trump agenda from Capitol Hill: 1. Health care remains in Congressional limbo. After the stunning setback early Friday morning on the floor of the U.S. Senate, GOP efforts to overhaul the Obama health law were at their weakest point of 2017. Speaker Paul Ryan publicly urged Senate Republicans not to give up the effort to make changes in Obamacare, but it wasn’t clear what type of plan could get 50 votes in the Senate. Senators are supposed to work the next two weeks in Washington, so there is always some chance of a legislative miracle, but it’s a long shot at this point on the number one agenda item for President Trump and Republicans in the Congress. Can they get anything done? Or will this turn out to be a big missed opportunity for the GOP in 2017? Remember, they only need one more vote in the Senate. . @LindseyGrahamSC is indeed at the White House this A.M., a spokesman confirms. He is discussing health care with @realDonaldTrump. — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) July 28, 2017 2. House behind schedule on funding bills. As members of the House left for a five week summer break on Friday, they left behind a lot of unfinished work, especially on the budget. Of the dozen spending bills that fund the operations of the federal government, only four had been completed, and those were lumped together into one ‘minibus’ measure. The other eight await action – after Labor Day. GOP lawmakers constantly told reporters that they were doing a great job in acting on those bills – arguing that things are typically slow for Congress in the first year of a new President – but records show that just isn’t true. For example, in 2001, the first year that George W. Bush was in office, the House passed 9 spending bills before the August break. In 2009, the first year for Barack Obama, the House passed all 12 funding bills by August. Oh, and did I mention that all that funding work is supposed to be done by October 1? Hard to do that when you are gone for more than half of that time. Lawmakers have until the end of Sept to pass spending bills to avert a shutdown. The House is scheduled to work just 3 weeks in that time. https://t.co/E7GO2kL7Dl — Derek Thomas (@dlthomasNYC) July 28, 2017 3. Also not completed, a 2018 budget blueprint. It is supposed to be done by April 15, but the Republican budget resolution for next year remains on hold. Yes, it was approved by the House Budget Committee last week, but it wasn’t brought up on the House floor for a reason – there aren’t enough votes to get it approved. Why is this important? Because the budget resolution sets the groundwork for Congress to use ‘budget reconciliation’ for a major tax reform bill. But you can’t do tax reform that way if you can’t muster a bare majority in both the House and Senate for that measure. So, when you hear a lot of talk from House Republicans about plans for tax reform in coming weeks, remember, it needs a budget resolution to be approved first. Same old Freedom Caucus/Leadership/Tuesday Group battle = break w/ no budget resolution or tax reform outline; expect rightward move in Sept https://t.co/OGnHf53dVb — Matt Grossmann (@MattGrossmann) July 27, 2017 4. Republicans start shift to emphasis on tax reform. With health care legislation in trouble, Republicans in the House did all they could this week to highlight plans to forge a tax reform bill in the fall – but as mentioned above, they can’t start work on it under budget reconciliation until the GOP gets a budget resolution approved in the Congress. And since the House is now out until September 5 – that’s five weeks where it’s not going to happen, and then later in September, Congress will be consumed with a possible government shutdown, and the need to raise the nation’s debt limit. On Thursday, Republicans released their tax reform “principles” – it sounds nice, but gets us no closer to an actual bill, which isn’t expected until the fall. You know me – don’t show us bullet points – give us a bill with real legislative text. How dare Congress go on recess in August when they have accomplished nothing on h.c, tax reform etc . @POTUS @SenateMajLdr @SpeakerRyan — AmericanWoman (@LWilsonDarlene) July 28, 2017 5. Border wall money saved by the rules. While Republicans were talking a lot about the approval of $1.6 billion to build more wall and fencing along the border with Mexico, that money may have survived in the full House only because GOP leaders made sure there couldn’t be a direct vote on the money. Instead of allowing possible amendments to strike out the money, the funding was put into a ‘minibus’ funding bill by what’s known as a ‘self-executing rule’ – that made sure there was no vote for or against the border wall money. Why was that necessary? Because there was concern among Republicans that the border wall funding would be rejected by the full House. House majority's so-called 'self-executing rule': a maneuver to prevent legislators from having to go on record for or against border wall. — Adam Isacson (@adam_wola) July 27, 2017 6. 60 votes. 60 votes. 60 votes. 60 votes. People got tired of me bringing up the 60 vote requirement in the Senate over the last few years – but it’s very important. If you don’t have 60 votes, you can’t do much in the Senate without compromise. For example, Democrats had 60 votes when they passed the basic infrastructure of the Obama health law. They had 60 votes (59 Democrats plus one Republican) when they passed the Dodd-Frank package of Wall Street reforms. So, if you are going to repeal laws like that, you will need – 60 votes – to fully repeal big laws in the Senate. The last time the GOP had 60 votes in the Senate was 1908, before the direct election of Senators. President Trump was making noise about that 60 vote requirement again in recent days, but don’t look for Senate Republicans to change the rules anytime soon. If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017 7. The schedule tells a story. If you want the President’s legislative agenda to succeed, then you have to do the work in the halls of Congress. If you want to do the work, then you have to have the House and Senate in session. The House has eight spending bills to finish – they could do that over the next few weeks – but they won’t be in legislative session. The House could vote on a budget resolution – but lawmakers won’t be on Capitol Hill. Congress must act to raise the debt ceiling. By October 1, a temporary spending bill must be approved. None of that can be touched until after Labor Day. Here is the legislative session schedule for the House of Representatives. 8. The Senate works for two extra weeks. Unlike the House, the Senate is going to stick around into August, but other than maybe a defense policy bill, there is no major legislation expected on the floor. Instead, Republicans will keep pushing ahead on nominations that have been slow walked by Democrats. One nominee who seems likely to be voted on in the next two weeks is Christopher Wray, the President’s pick for FBI Director. But Republican Senators have also been making very clear to the President that they don’t want to see him clutter up August by pushing out Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee used Twitter to tell Mr. Trump to back off. Everybody in D.C. Shld b warned that the agenda for the judiciary Comm is set for rest of 2017. Judges first subcabinet 2nd / AG no way — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 27, 2017
  • NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death
    NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death
    Blaming a “financial spiral,” a New York chiropractor and his wife jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a Manhattan office building Friday, the New York Post reported. >> Read more trending news  Glenn Scarpelli, 53, and Patricia Colant, 50, left suicide notes explaining how they “cannot live with” their “financial reality,” police said. The couple jumped at around 5:45 a.m. from the Madison Avenue building where they worked. Both put their suicide notes in their pockets, the Post reported. The title of Scarpelli’s typed suicide note said “We had a wonderful life” in capital letters, the Post reported. But the note took a dark turn, describing the couple’s “financial spiral,’’ the Post reported, citing unnamed sources. “I just don’t understand why this would happen; why they would do this to their kids,” said Adam Lamb, a chiropractor who was friends with the couple for 16 years, the Post reported Records show the couple, who lived in the Financial District, were deep in debt and had dozens of federal and state tax liens, the Post reported.
