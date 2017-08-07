Rapper shot and killed outside Atlanta pizza restaurant, friends say

Investigators are searching for a man who shot and killed a local rapper across from an Atlanta police precinct.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday as the man left Urban Pie pizza restaurant on Hosea L. Williams Drive, according to Channel 2 Action News. Atlanta police said they responded to a report of 10 to 25 gunshots.

Urban Pie is across from the Zone 6 precinct in Kirkwood, in the DeKalb County portion of the city of Atlanta.

All over social media, hip-hop artists and friends have identified the victim as Yung Mazi, who previously survived being shot 10 times.

Known for collaborations with Atlanta rappers Rich Homie Quan and Yung Thug, Mazi famously tweeted that “God made me bulletproof” hours after he was shot in December at a Buckhead Waffle House.

On Instagram, Rich Homie Quan wrote, “Rest easy Mazi.”



Rest easy Mazi 🙏🏾 A post shared by That's👉✌™ (@richhomiequan) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Atlanta hip-hop station Streetz 94.5 also mourned Yung Mazi’s death.

🙏🏾 Rest In Peace🙏🏾Rapper #YungMazi was shot and killed Sunday in #Atlanta after surviving being shot 10 times last year...all prayers go up for his family and loved ones 🙏🏾 #streetz945atl A post shared by Streetz 94.5 Atlanta (@streetz945atl) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

While police have not confirmed the victim’s name, authorities have said the man was 31 years old.

“At this point,” Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said, “we are not going to release (the victim's identity).”

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office also said it was unable to release the name yet.

According to police, the shooter has dreadlocks and was wearing them pulled back and possibly up in a bun. He was wearing a white T-shirt with dark jeans at the time of the deadly shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Atlanta police.

