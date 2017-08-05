Listen Live
Police: 12-year-old on probation accused of stealing elderly woman's purse
Police: 12-year-old on probation accused of stealing elderly woman's purse

Police: 12-year-old on probation accused of stealing elderly woman's purse
Photo Credit: Fox13Memphis.com

Police: 12-year-old on probation accused of stealing elderly woman's purse

By: Fox13Memphis.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  A 12-year-old is accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet from her car and a couple’s car keys from inside their house, police said.

The child is currently on probation for a prior incident and was being monitored, FOX13 reported.

Shirley Hayes said after her elderly neighbor had her purse snatched in the driveway of her home she was in shock.

“They just need to stay away from that lady’s house,” Hayes said.

Police said the 12-year-old boy offered to help the woman take her groceries out of the car.

Soon after, the child reached into the woman’s purse taking her wallet and took off running.

>> Read more trending news

“Its beginning to get real bad over here, but if they come over here I have a bomb for them,” Hayes said, adding, “If they don’t train them at home they are going to do things.” 

Police said before taking the woman’s wallet, the 12-year-old and another child asked a couple who lives in the neighborhood for something to drink.

When they got inside the house, the 12-year-old grabbed keys to one of their cars and the two children ran out the house through the backdoor, then jumping the back fence.

The child, threw the car keys back over the fence before getting away.

Police told FOX13 they learned from other residents the child has broken into homes before as well.

The elderly woman was able to get her wallet back and decided not to press charges against the boy.

Hayes said she has a message for the criminals in her neighborhood whoever get the idea to mess with her.

“Anytime I’m not here my alarm go off, and it’s going to stop. It’s going to stop, and I’m going to handle my business with whoever you are,” Hayes said.

The child was arrested and taken to juvenile court and was given a summons.

News

  • Old jabs about Obama vacations echo as Trump takes his own summer break
    Old jabs about Obama vacations echo as Trump takes his own summer break
  • Trump counters criticism of his national security adviser
    Trump counters criticism of his national security adviser
    President Donald Trump has issued a defense of his national security adviser H.R. McMaster against criticism he's not supportive enough of Israel and is stifling conservative viewpoints. Trump came out with a public endorsement late Friday. In a statement, Trump said: 'General McMaster and I are working very well together. He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.' McMaster, an Army lieutenant general, came under attack after the recent firing of White House intelligence adviser Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who was a protege of Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Critics have accused McMaster of trying to remove conservative voices from Trump's national security team. McMaster was also the subject of a widely circulated Facebook post by a Jerusalem Post columnist that called him 'deeply hostile to Israel.' Trump's statement of support comes after a turbulent period at the White House and a major reshuffling of top staff. New White House chief of staff John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, is now seeking to impose order on a chaotic West Wing. Cohen-Watnick's departure came as part of a string of shake-ups at the White House and National Security Council. McMaster had sought to remove Cohen-Watnick in March when CIA leaders raised concerns about him. But Cohen-Watnick appealed to Trump's top advisers, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, who got Trump to intervene to save his job. On Friday, Kushner also offered support for McMaster. Speaking to The New York Times, Kushner called McMaster 'a true public servant and a tremendous asset.' Trump had recently pondered a different role for McMaster. In a recent Situation Room meeting, the president — who is frustrated by his options in Afghanistan — raised the idea of firing the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan and replacing him with McMaster, according to officials with knowledge of the discussion.
  • Australian police: American woman hid cocaine in heels at airport
    Australian police: American woman hid cocaine in heels at airport
    A 49-year-old American woman was arrested at an Australian airport, accused of hiding cocaine in her shoes, CNN reported Saturday. >> Read more trending news The unidentified woman was detained after flying from Los Angeles to Sydney, authorities said. She faces smuggling charges in Australia, police said. According to the Australian Federal Police, the woman was selected for baggage examination at Sydney International Airport. The Australian Border Force found approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine hidden in the woman’s clothing, shoes, makeup products and other items in her suitcase, CNN reported. The woman was charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.
  • Tiny California town to become marijuana tourist stop
    Tiny California town to become marijuana tourist stop
    A remnant of the California Gold Rush, the new owners of Nipton hope the tiny town is going to pot. >> Read more trending news Nipton, with a population of six and located near the Nevada border, was bought by one of the first publicly traded companies to specialize in the legal cannabis, Fortune reported. American Green purchased the 120-acre ghost town for $5 million and plans to transform it into a marijuana tourist destination, Forbes reported. It also plans to use it as a production hub for cannabis-based products -- starting with water infused with cannabidiol, also known as CBD. The company sees Nipton as a ganja-paradise, Business Insider reported. American Green is hoping visitors might someday tour a marijuana farm, shop at the dispensaries and enjoy a smoke outside a marijuana-friendly bed-and-breakfast inn. 'The Cannabis Revolution that's going on here in the U.S. has the power to completely revitalize communities in the same way gold did during the 19th century,' David Gwyther, chairman, and president of American Green said in a statement. 'This acquisition allows us to channel the myriad interests in cannabis production and consumption for an immediate positive impact to this community's members and to cannabis consumers across the country.' American Green said it plans to spend $2.5 million over the next 18 months to expand the town, which comprises 80 acres of land -- plus another 40 that house solar facilities -- a trailer park, a small hotel, and a few stores, Forbes reported. Stephen Shearin, consultant to American Green and general manager of the Nipton project, compared the future site to Disney's Epcot Center, Forbes reported. 'We want people to understand that this is a serious venture, with thoughtful business and community planning behind it, and not a fantasy or party zone,' he said.
  • 50 years ago: Pink Floyd releases debut album
    50 years ago: Pink Floyd releases debut album
    They have kept their fans comfortably numb for a half century. >> Read more trending news Fifty years ago, on Aug. 5, 1967, Pink Floyd released its debut album, “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.” Rock Archive reported. The album hit stores two years after the band formed and is the only full album recorded with Syd Barrett. The recording and mixing took place at London’s Abbey Road studios. “The Piper at the Gates of Dawn” became a top-10 album in the United Kingdom, rising as high as No. 6 on the charts.
  • Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018
    Karate Kid’ sequel series set for YouTube Red in 2018
    A sequel series to the 1984 classic film “The Karate KId” will launch next year on YouTube Red, the video site’s subscription service, Variety reported. >> Read more trending news The 10-episode, half-hour series, tentatively called “Cobra Kai,” reunites original “Karate Kid” stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. The series is set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Zabka, reprising his role as Johnny Lawrence, seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, Variety reported. That rekindles his rivalry with the now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who has been struggling to manage life without Miyagi (Pat Morita). Morita passed away in 2005.  'The humor comes from two guys, who at 50 years old, still have an ax to grind,' Macchio (now 55) said at the Television Critics Association on Friday. Johnny 'just can't let go; he's still a teenager at heart.' “The minute I heard about this project, I knew we had to have it. ‘The Karate Kid’ became an instant classic in the 1980s, and still resonates with audiences around the world and on YouTube today,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, told Variety. 
