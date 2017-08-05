A 12-year-old is accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet from her car and a couple’s car keys from inside their house, police said.

The child is currently on probation for a prior incident and was being monitored, FOX13 reported.

Shirley Hayes said after her elderly neighbor had her purse snatched in the driveway of her home she was in shock.

“They just need to stay away from that lady’s house,” Hayes said.

Police said the 12-year-old boy offered to help the woman take her groceries out of the car.

Soon after, the child reached into the woman’s purse taking her wallet and took off running.

“Its beginning to get real bad over here, but if they come over here I have a bomb for them,” Hayes said, adding, “If they don’t train them at home they are going to do things.”

Police said before taking the woman’s wallet, the 12-year-old and another child asked a couple who lives in the neighborhood for something to drink.

When they got inside the house, the 12-year-old grabbed keys to one of their cars and the two children ran out the house through the backdoor, then jumping the back fence.

The child, threw the car keys back over the fence before getting away.

Police told FOX13 they learned from other residents the child has broken into homes before as well.

The elderly woman was able to get her wallet back and decided not to press charges against the boy.

Hayes said she has a message for the criminals in her neighborhood whoever get the idea to mess with her.

“Anytime I’m not here my alarm go off, and it’s going to stop. It’s going to stop, and I’m going to handle my business with whoever you are,” Hayes said.

The child was arrested and taken to juvenile court and was given a summons.