Crime & Law
Police shoot, kill man while serving warrant at wrong home
Close

Police shoot, kill man while serving warrant at wrong home

Police shoot, kill man while serving warrant at wrong home
Photo Credit: Fox13Memphis.com
Police shoot, kill man while serving warrant at wrong home

Police shoot, kill man while serving warrant at wrong home

By: Jeremy Pierre, Fox13Memphis.com

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -  WHBQ in Memphis, Tennessee, has uncovered new details in the Southaven, Mississippi, police shooting death of Ismael Lopez. Lopez was shot after police served a warrant at the wrong home.

>> Watch the news report here

A search warrant WHBQ obtained out of Tate County, Mississippi, showed the address on the warrant was across the street from Lopez’s home.

Police came to the neighborhood for Samuel Pearman, who is wanted in Tate County and lived at 5878 Surry Lane. Deputies said an arrest warrant was issued for Pearman on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly choked a woman Sunday in front of her 4-year-old child at a Tate County gas station. 

Neighbor Kimberly Shelby told WHBQ that Lopez’s death is on the hands of the Southaven Police Department after they served a warrant at the wrong home.

"You would think they would be over here trying to find him at the right address,” Shelby said.

Shelby said police have been to Pearman’s home before. 

>> Read more trending news

"I've called the police before ... so they have dealt with him before,” Shelby said.

Lopez’s family said they have been advised by their lawyers to not make any more comments about the case on camera.

Neighbors said they hope the law will hold the officers accountable for this deadly mistake.

