Police seek Florida man accused of setting pregnant girlfriend on fire 

MIAMI - Police in Miami are searching for a man accused of setting his pregnant girlfriend on fire Thursday morning with the victim’s children present.
Hialeah Police said Noel Grullon, 32, poured gasoline on his girlfriend and lit her on fire, which caused burns on her upper torso, WSVN reports.
The incident happened during a domestic dispute between the couple, which police said could have been over a pack of cigarettes. The victim stepped outside of the house to calm her temper, but when she walked back inside Grullon set her on fire, WSVN reports.
Grullon then fled the home in a black 2007 Ford pickup truck with the Florida tag HVDE62. Police said he goes by the alias Noel Castro, WSVN reports.
The victim is being treated for her injuries at an area hospital. She is reportedly pregnant with Grullon’s child, and they have only been together for six months. The victim’s two young children, who are from another relationship, were in the home at the time of the incident, police said.
Grullon served 12 years in prison and was released in December. He is currently on probation, NBC Miami reports. Grullon’s past criminal charges include armed robbery, armed carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated battery, according to NBC Miami.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Read more at wsvn.com.
