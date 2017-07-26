Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police seek accused thief who targets downtown Atlanta hotels
By: WSB Radio

Atlanta police are looking for a man they say has been stealing from hotel guests downtown.

Daniel Duplessy is accused of stealing a backpack of electronics from the Marriott Grand Marquis Hotel on May 5, police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown said. 

“He also has active warrants for his arrest for several felonious thefts in the downtown hotel district, specifically the Marriott Marquis, Hyatt and Westin Hotel,” Brown said.

Police identified Duplessy from hotel video surveillance, according to a police report. 

GSU police arrested Duplessy in 2015 on charges of armed robbery and an outstanding failure to appear warrant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Duplessy has been arrested several times on theft charges over the past three years, Fulton County jail records show.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Any information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

News

  • Stranger captures photo of elderly man feeding his wife ice cream in touching display of love
    Stranger captures photo of elderly man feeding his wife ice cream in touching display of love
    A man’s photo is going viral for capturing a touching moment of love. >> Read more trending news Brent Kelley of Nashville, Tennessee, wrote on Facebook that he had stopped for an ice cream with his kids on their way home from the pool when he spotted an elderly couple. “When I got my ice cream and pulled out, I realized that this elderly man beside me was sitting outside his car door, spoon feeding his wife ice cream who also looked in her late eighties,” wrote Kelley. “He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98-degree temperature.” The touching moment touched a lot of hearts, getting more than 380,000 likes and 291,000 shares. “It was a beautiful display of love,” wrote Kelley.
  • Texas mayor: Transgender and kicked out of military? Join our police force
    Texas mayor: Transgender and kicked out of military? Join our police force
    In light of President Donald Trump’s Wednesday announcement that transgender Americans will be banned from serving in the military, Austin’s mayor had a message: Kicked out? Come to Austin. >> Read more trending news In the first of a series of three tweets, Mayor Steve Adler said, “If you’re qualified to keep our country safe you’re qualified to keep Austin safe. Transgender Americans are welcome on our police force.” Adler continued, tweeting that Austin is the “safest big city in Texas” due to its respect for people’s differences. He also tweeted out a link to the application website for Austin Police Department: “If you get kicked out of the service because you're transgender, please apply to join our police force.” The Austin Police Department has a transgender officer, and a couple of years ago the city expanded its employee health care plan to cover transgender health services. In addition, Austin interim police Chief Brian Manley was among the law enforcement leaders from across Texas who gathered Tuesday at the state Capitol to oppose so-called “bathroom bills” involving transgender people. Manley said such bills would make communities less safe by diverting officers from addressing violent crime to enforcing a bathroom bill. Austin police have also taken steps to address their own treatment of transgender people. A task force has worked on redefining how Austin police will identify transgenderand gender-nonconforming people after the Police Department’s handling of the 2016 killing of Monica Loera, a transgender woman who police initially identified by her male birth name. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo, formerly Austin’s chief, expressed a sentiment similar to Adler’s on Twitter. In March, the City Council approved creation of a LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission, which will advise the council on issues that affect the LGBTQ community and coordinate educational programs on those issues. The response to Adler’s tweets from Twitter users was mixed (as was the response from American-Statesman readers when the news broke earlier in the day). Trump's announcement (which also happened on Twitter) did not specify what would happen to transgender people already in the military. In a White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the details were still being worked out.
  • Police: Man threatened pharmacist, stole prescription cough syrup
    Police: Man threatened pharmacist, stole prescription cough syrup
    Atlanta police say they are looking for a man they say casually walked into a pharmacy and then threatened a pharmacy technician before making off with prescription strength cough syrup. Surveillance cameras caught the incident on video. It happened at the Rite Aid at 891 Ponce de Leon Avenue on July 16. Police said the man never showed a gun or weapon, but threatened the woman behind the pharmacy counter, saying if she said or did anything, he would hurt her. Why police say the cough syrup is such a hot commodity for thieves, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
  • 'Fired by tweet:' Troops, veterans react to transgender ban
    'Fired by tweet:' Troops, veterans react to transgender ban
    A former U.S. naval combat-tested officer said she feels angry that President Donald Trump is saying transgender veterans like her should be considered unfit to serve. Another transgender service member said he will not be kicked out without a fight. Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump's Twitter pronouncement banning transgender people from military service. Here are their stories: _____ OFFENSIVE TO MILITARY VALUES Paula M. Neira, who left the Navy in 1991 and transitioned to female after leaving active duty, said she was angry at Trump's announcement. It brought up bad memories for the naval officer, who served on Sept. 11, 2001. She said the commander in chief is sending the message that the country does not want transgender troops. 'Nobody who is willing to volunteer to defend our country should ever be told that they're not fit because of other people's prejudice, and not because of any military necessity,' she said. _____ VOWING TO FIGHT Rudy Akbarian, 26, said he will not leave the armed forces without a fight. 'I'm just serving as a soldier just like anybody else,' Akbarian said. His chain-of-command was supportive of him as he transitioned from female to male. 'Everybody is hurt. Everybody is scared,' he said. 'This is people's lives we're talking about. People who enlisted nearly 20 years ago and now 18 or 19 years in, now that's being taken away and they don't get to retire?' _____ 'HEARTBREAK' Alaina Kupec, a Navy intelligence officer from 1992 until 1995, said she felt 'heartbreak' after she heard about Trump's tweet. The 48-year-old transitioned to life as a woman in 2013. 'It just really saddened me for the transgender sailors and soldiers who are serving around the world today and are selflessly giving themselves to protect our country,' said Kupec, who lives in Orange, New Jersey. _____ 'FORCED BACK INTO THE CLOSET' Air Force veteran Vanessa Sheridan said transgender people have always served in the military but now they are going to have to hide their identities if there is a new policy. 'My biggest concern now is going to be that transgender people are going to be forced back into the closet,' said Sheridan, a transgender woman who works as an LGBT activist in Chicago. _____ 'FIRED BY TWEET' Capt. Jacob Eleazer, 31, who serves in the Kentucky Army National Guard, took the day off from his job as a therapist in Lexington to figure out the situation. 'Fired by tweet. It was honestly pretty shocking,' he said. _____ FEAR OF THE FUTURE Combat veteran Shane Ortega, a transgender man in Los Angeles who served in the Army and Marines for more than a decade, said troops who are forced out may get a bad conduct discharge for being transgender, jeopardizing their VA benefits and future. 'That's the equivalent of being a convicted felon in American society,' said Ortega, 30, who transitioned to a male in 2009, seven years before leaving the military after serving multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. 'They will not get gainful employment.' _____ 'PEOPLE KNOW WHO WE ARE NOW' Blake Dremann, a transgender, active-duty Navy lieutenant commander in Washington, said he will continue to serve 'regardless of what was said today.' 'Trans service members are continuing to do our jobs,' said Dremann 36, president of SPARTA a trans advocacy group. 'People know who we are now and it becomes personal, especially when you've got families that are going to be affected by this.' _____ WHAT MATTERS MOST Emma Shinn, 41, a transgender woman who served in the Marine Corps for 20 years before retiring in 2014, said it was incredibly stressful to work under the military's previous policy that banned LGBT service members. 'It creates a gulf between the service member and his or her fellow Marines,' said Shinn, who lives in Castle Rock, Colorado. What matters most is if 'you have my back in a firefight,' Shinn said. _____ Associated Press writers Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky; Teresa Crawford in Chicago; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Tatiana Flowers in Denver; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cathy Bussewitz in Honolulu contributed to this report.
  • Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate
    Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate
    A high school student has been charged in connection with a deadly crash in Forsyth County. Natalie D'Allen, 17, turned herself in to the Forsyth County sheriff's office on Sunday. D'Allen was involved in a three-car crash on Spot Road on July 14. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the entrance to the Sawnee Mountain Visitor center. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage in middle of cancer treatment 66-year-old runner hit by police car has died Busy McDonald's fails health inspection The sheriff's office said D'Allen attempted to turn left into the parking lot in her Mercedes SUV, and failed to yield to a Honda Accord in the eastbound lane. Officials said the collision caused the Accord to enter the westbound lane and hit an oncoming Nissan Pathfinder. The Accord was driven by MacKean Robertson, 18. He died on the scene. D'Allen has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to yield when turning left and driving in violation of license restrictions. D'Allen is a rising senior at Lambert High School. Robertson was a former Forsyth Central High School student and recent graduate of Georgia Cyber Academy.
  • At least 1 dead, several injured after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair
    At least 1 dead, several injured after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair
    Numerous emergency responders arrived at the Ohio State Fair Wednesday after a report of a serious ride malfunction that led to one death and at least six injuries. >> Read more trending news The fair, which opened Wednesday, tweeted about “a report of a ride incident.” It said information will be reported as available and is being investigated.
