Police searching for burglar who shot and killed man’s dog

Atlanta police are looking for a burglar who broke into a home and shot and killed a dog.

Police and the dog’s owner, who asked not to be identified due to fear for his safety, said someone broke into his home in Southwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

The owner said he left home to run a quick work-related errand about five minutes away.

When he returned home, he noticed his front door was damaged and his televisions and computers were gone.

He found his dog, Coco, in his bedroom.

“She was laying on the back in the corner and it was just full of blood,” Coco’s owner said.

The burglar shot the 7-year-old pit bull four times.

“I fell down beside her and I called her name and she looked up at me and she stood up on three broken legs,” said the owner.

Coco and her owner only moved to Atlanta a couple of months ago from the north.

“She literally is like my best friend,” he said.

Coco had two surgeries. Over $10,000 was raised on GoFundMe -- surpassing its latest goal of $7,000 -- to help pay for her medical expenses, but after her second surgery, she did not make it.

In an update on the site, the following message was posted:

“I’m sorry to write Coco didn’t make it after her 2nd surgery today as hoped, and passed away,” the page’s creator and friend of the burglary vicitm, Isabella Jewell, wrote Thursday.

Those with any information about the case can call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-614-6544.