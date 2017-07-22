Listen Live
clear-day
83°
H 93
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
83°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 93° L 75°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 93° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    93°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 93° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Police: Man tried to snatch toddler from grocery cart
Close

Police: Man tried to snatch toddler from grocery cart

Police: Man tried to snatch toddler from grocery cart
Photo Credit: olegkalina/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police: Man tried to snatch toddler from grocery cart

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -  A mother in Texas called the moment a man tried to snatch her toddler out of a grocery store cart terrifying.

WFAA reported that the attempted abduction took place Wednesday outside a Kroger in Grand Prairie.

Victoria Edwards told WFAA that after she had loaded her groceries and was about to place her children in the car she heard her son say that a man was trying to grab the shopping cart with Madison, her 2-year-old daughter, strapped inside.

>> Read more trending news

Edwards sprang into action, confronting the man and screaming at him. She told WFAA that the man said he was "trying to say hello" to the child and continued to push the cart away from her. As Edwards continued to scream and draw attention, the man ran off and slipped inside the passenger side of a black pickup truck.

Police said that witnesses described the man as "heavy set, 50 to 60 years old with a salt-and-pepper mustache and a distinctive mole under his left eye."

Edwards hopes the frightening incident serves as a sobering reminder to parents to always be alert, even when the surroundings appear to be safe.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Family holds vigil for father killed: 'We want to keep his memory alive'
    Family holds vigil for father killed: 'We want to keep his memory alive'
    The family of a father gunned down in Cobb County this week is calling for justice.Dozens gathered Friday night for a vigil to remember Roland Milton III, 29, as police continue to search for clues.Police say four men wearing ski masks shot Milton on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Crescent Square Apartments on Austell Road.Investigators believe robbery was the likely motive. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The victim's brother, Bishop Eusebio Phelps, said he is 'still wishing this was a bad dream; hoping that I'm going to wake up and this not all be true.'Friends and family gathered on the basketball court where Milton used to play to honor his memory.'It hasn't been easy. Just a lot of support from our family and friends and a lot of prayer,' said the victim's mother, Dorthea Milton-NationFamily members believe the vigil will help them get justice.'We're definitely calling for justice in this case. We want to keep his memory alive,' Phelps said.Milton's family said he loved everyone, especially his three young daughters.'That kid was full of life and he had a big heart. He helped his community. He helped his neighborhood. He was all about love,' said Scott Jackson, the victim's godfather.The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • Young heart transplant patient dies, family says
    Young heart transplant patient dies, family says
    A 5-year-old Massachusetts boy whose story gained national attention when he learned he was getting a long-awaited heart transplant has died. Ari Schultz was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and had to undergo two heart surgeries before he was even born. Earlier this year, after waiting nearly 200 days for a new heart, the family learned Ari would be getting one. >> Read more trending news On June 16, Ari came home from the hospital. On Thursday morning, the family posted on its Facebook page that Ari was taken to the emergency room for a seizure. After over a half-hour of CPR, he was placed on life support in the cardiac intensive care unit. The family posted on Friday evening that Ari passed away peacefully while listening to the Red Sox. Ari has two siblings, his sister Lexi and his brother Eli. 
  • Neighbor amazed to find group of Georgia teens cleaning up neighborhood
    Neighbor amazed to find group of Georgia teens cleaning up neighborhood
    When a man learned why a group of Georgia youth were cleaning up their neighborhood, he started recording.Al Grant, of Taylor County, is praising 14 young men for taking initiative and doing good for the community.When Grant asked the young men what made them come out and clean, they responded in unison, 'Nobody.'We aren't in trouble,' one man said. 'It just feels good to give back to the community.'The young men told Grant that they are not looking for any recognition; that 'we save money to buy bags and all,' another boy said. 'It just brings us together,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death Channel 2's Kimberly Richardson spoke with one of the men who was cleaning the neighborhood. Zac Ross says he's just doing it for the children in the community.'We have kids watching people throw trash everywhere,' Ross explains. 'They desperately need bigger role models.'Ross went on to explain that their community needs unity and positivity, especially in today's world. 'It doesn't matter what color you are,' Ross said. 'We want to help.' In the video, Grant tells the young men that he wishes that he had done this as a boy, and that he feels 'real ashamed.'The conversation was posted on Grant's Facebook page on July 16. Since posting, it has been seen 3.2 million times.Grant says he hopes the video will help 'promote a positive image of African-American youth.
  • The Latest: Former defense chiefs join Trump on USS Ford
    The Latest: Former defense chiefs join Trump on USS Ford
    The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Virginia to commission an aircraft carrier (all times local): 11:05 a.m. Former defense secretaries Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney are among a host of officials attending the commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald R. Ford in Virginia. President Donald Trump is presiding over the event at which the $12.9 billion state-of-the-art aircraft carrier will be turned over to the Navy. He is joined by the current defense secretary, Jim Mattis. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and members of Congress from Virginia and Michigan are on hand for the shipboard ceremony. Ford represented Michigan in Congress. His daughter, Susan Ford Bales, is also attending. She is the ship's sponsor. ___ 10:35 a.m. President Donald Trump has landed on the deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford for a ceremony to officially turn the aircraft carrier over to the Navy. Trump was greeted by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other officials, and huddled with them for several minutes on the steamy deck of the warship docked in Norfolk, Virginia. Trump flew to the aircraft carrier on the Marine One helicopter, accompanied by chief of staff Reince Priebus, adviser Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin. The USS Ford is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president. ___ 10:15 a.m. President Donald Trump has arrived in Virginia to help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship that will officially be turned over to the Navy. Trump will preside over Saturday's ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, during which the USS Ford will formally join the fleet. The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president. Construction started in 2009 and was to be completed by September 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. The Navy blames the delays and budget overruns on the ship's state-of-the-art systems. The vessel completed sea trials in April but still will go through a battery of tests and workups at sea. ___ 3:20 a.m. President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship that will officially be turned over to the Navy. The nation's commander in chief is traveling to Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday to preside over a ceremony during which the USS Ford will formally join the fleet. The vessel is the first member of the next generation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and is named after the country's 38th president. Construction started in 2009 and was to be completed by September 2015 at a cost of $10.5 billion. The Navy blames the delays and budget overruns on the ship's state-of-the-art systems. The vessel completed sea trials in April but still will go through a battery of tests and workups at sea.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.