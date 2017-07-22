Police: Man tried to snatch toddler from grocery cart

A mother in Texas called the moment a man tried to snatch her toddler out of a grocery store cart terrifying.



WFAA reported that the attempted abduction took place Wednesday outside a Kroger in Grand Prairie.

Victoria Edwards told WFAA that after she had loaded her groceries and was about to place her children in the car she heard her son say that a man was trying to grab the shopping cart with Madison, her 2-year-old daughter, strapped inside.

Edwards sprang into action, confronting the man and screaming at him. She told WFAA that the man said he was "trying to say hello" to the child and continued to push the cart away from her. As Edwards continued to scream and draw attention, the man ran off and slipped inside the passenger side of a black pickup truck.

Police said that witnesses described the man as "heavy set, 50 to 60 years old with a salt-and-pepper mustache and a distinctive mole under his left eye."

Edwards hopes the frightening incident serves as a sobering reminder to parents to always be alert, even when the surroundings appear to be safe.