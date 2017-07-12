Police: Man tied, dragged Chihuahua behind truck

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A man in Arizona is accused of dragging his dog behind his truck for half a mile, police said.
Destry Lynn McClure, 52, allegedly tied up and dragged his 4-year-old Chihuahua, Leia, for half a mile, KSAZ reported.
Leia survived the incident and was taken to a veterinary office, where she was treated for road rash.
Police said McClure appeared to be intoxicated when they arrived on the scene. He allegedly told officers that he forgot the dog was back there, KSAZ reported.
McClure was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on a charge of animal cruelty and driving under the influence.
