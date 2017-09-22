Police: Man mistakenly shows officers where he keeps drugs

An Ohio man is facing charges after police said he inadvertently led officers to a hidden stash of drug paraphernalia in his apartment.

Middletown police on Wednesday executed an arrest warrant for Charles Hogg, 61.

When officers knocked on the door that was ajar, Hogg yelled, “Come on in,” according to the police report.

Hogg was still in his bedroom and he became “very nervous” as officers approached, the report said.

Officers saw three hypodermic needles on Hogg’s nightstand and a large container of used hypodermic needles on the floor, the report said.

When Hogg was told police were there because he owed city income taxes, he told them he had a receipt. He told officers to look for it in a nearby drawer, according to authorities.

Instead, officers found a set of digital scales and a glass pipe used for smoking crystal meth, police said.

Hogg then “lowered his head” after realizing the drug items were still in his drawer, the report said.

He was transported to the Middletown City Jail and is charged with three counts of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to pay city income taxes.

Police have received numerous complaints of drug activity in the residence from the owner of the property and neighbors, according to the report.