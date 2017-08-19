Listen Live
Police: Man's attempt to carjack football players ends in beating
Photo Credit: Bernalillo County Sheriffs Office

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  A man accused of attempting to carjack a group of football players ended up getting a beating, police said.

Angelo Martinez, 21, was seen hanging around a community center in Albuquerque on Aug. 11,  when a group of men were playing football. As the men returned to their car, Martinez asked them for a ride. They obliged, but as they pulled up to an address Martinez provided, he pulled out a gun and demanded they give up the car, KOAT reported. 

The men exited the vehicle but as Martinez tried to take control of the car, he dropped the gun and one of the men reached in and punched Martinez in the face. The other men joined in, and were able to restrain Martinez, KOAT reported. The men told police they found a knife and a fake gun on Martinez.

Police were called and arrested Martinez at the scene. 

