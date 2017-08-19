Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police investigating after ATM stolen by forklift driver
Close

Police investigating after ATM stolen by forklift driver

Police investigating after ATM stolen by forklift driver
Photo Credit: FOX13Memphis.com

Police investigating after ATM stolen by forklift driver

By: Fox13Memphis.com

CONWAY, Ark. -  Authorities in Arkansas are investigating the robbery of an ATM by a forklift driver. 

The incident happened Wednesday at a First Service Bank in Conway. 

The driver of the forklift removed the entire ATM and took an undisclosed amount of money. 

>> Read more trending news

A worker at the First Service Bank told police she noticed damage to the bank when she first arrived to work Wednesday morning. 

Police believe whoever is responsible works at a nearby construction site. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 501-450-6130. 

News

More

