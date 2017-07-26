Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police department's Facebook photo of panhandler's money sparks controversy
Close

Police department's Facebook photo of panhandler's money sparks controversy

Police department's Facebook photo of panhandler's money sparks controversy
Photo Credit: Cheyenne Police Department
The Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook photo.

Police department's Facebook photo of panhandler's money sparks controversy

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -  For as long as there have been panhandlers, there has been an argument about whether we should give them money. A front-page story in the Washington Post on Sunday chronicled the struggles of a young man who has to drive 30 miles to beg for money to support his ailing mother after he had been run out of his town.

>> Read more trending news

The Cheyenne Police Department in Wyoming is the latest to join this argument. On Sunday, police shared a picture on Facebook of money collected by a homeless man, writing, “We arrested a transient for public intoxication. ... We want to illustrate that there are better ways to help the transient population than to give them money for panhandling.” The post continued, “Rather than feeding someone’s alcohol addiction, you can donate directly to local charities.”

>> See the post here

Yesterday, July 22, we arrested a transient for public intoxication. This is a person we frequently deal with, but we...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Sunday, July 23, 2017

The post has been shared more than 31,000 times and received at least 5,600 comments. A number of people were angered by the post, including one user who wrote, “I’m sure you guys are going to take every dollar he had, and not give it back to him. The way I see it, the people gave it to him. That’s his money.”

Another man wrote, “I will give my money to whoever I please. ... Because of this post, I’m going, right now, to each exit where they usually hang out and each one is getting $20.”

>> On Rare.us: Fake street signs are warning Minnesota residents of 'easily startled' police

There were comments supporting the department, such as, “Am I missing something? How are the Police bad guys all the sudden?? All they did was arrest a guy for public intoxication which is against the law!!”

The department responded on Facebook, saying:

"It is great to see that this topic is important to our community. It should since it is a community issue and not just a problem for the police to solve. This is why CPD launched Operation Change in March. Our officers always offer social services first; if they make an arrest for intoxication, we have addiction counselors contact the person while in jail to offer help. Several have taken us up on the offer and are currently in programs. We will never give up on our mission to help those in need. Get involved to help!"

>> See the post here

The department later posted some clarifications, including that the money was not seized from the panhandler but “inventoried along with his property” and “held for safekeeping until he is released.”

>> Read the post here

We want to clarify several things regarding our recent post about panhandling

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

News

  • Pharmaceutical company Celgene settles suit for $280 million
    Pharmaceutical company Celgene settles suit for $280 million
    Celgene Corp. has agreed to pay $280 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the pharmaceutical company committed fraud promoting a drug with a notorious history that was re-purposed to treat leprosy and another therapy for unapproved cancer treatments, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The agreement settled a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court by a former Celgene saleswoman who said the New Jersey-based company submitted false claims to Medicare and health care programs in 28 states and Washington, D.C., which were all parties to the settlement. 'Patients deserve to know their doctors are prescribing drugs that are likely to provide effective treatment, rather than drugs marketed aggressively by pharmaceutical companies,' said Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra R. Brown. The lawsuit filed by Beverly Brown was brought on behalf of the U.S. government under a federal whistleblower law. She could receive as much as $84 million as her share of the settlement. Celgene denied wrongdoing and settled to avoid uncertainty, distraction and expensive litigation, the company said in a statement. Brown was an 'immunology specialist' trained by Celgene to promote Thalomid and Revlimid drugs for cancer treatments that had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the lawsuit said. Thalomid, another name for thalidomide, a drug prescribed for morning sickness in the 1950s and 1960s that caused severe birth defects, was approved by the agency in 1998 for treating leprosy. Because Thalomid would only be useful to a fraction of the few hundred leprosy cases diagnosed in the U.S. each year, the company developed a plan to promote the drug for cancer, the lawsuit said. Doctors can prescribe drugs for other purposes if they think they will be effective, and the company marketed the drug directly to them to treat blood cancers and tumors, the lawsuit said. The FDA contacted Celgene and sent letters warning about its promotional efforts and for failing to warn about potential fatal risks from the toxic drugs, the lawsuit said. 'Their use in off-label indications was tantamount to human experimentation,' Brown's lawyers wrote in one court filing. 'Celgene compounded this by instructing its sales representatives to conceal the drugs' risks, including most notably the potential for lethal blood clots.' While Thalomid and Revlimid, a successor derived from thalidomide, were later approved for limited cancer treatments, their widespread promotion in advance of approvals led Celgene 'from the verge of extinction to the multi-billion company it is today,' the lawsuit said. In one of its annual reports, the company said in 1999 that 90 percent of Thalomid prescriptions were for cancer and the drug earned more than $100 million a year in sales through 2005, when it earned approximately $389 million, the lawsuit said. Revlimid brought in more than $1.7 billion in 2008 and 2009, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit also claimed Celgene used false and misleading statements and paid kickbacks to doctors to prescribe the drugs. A judge threw out the kickbacks allegation last year, but allowed the lawsuit to proceed. Under the False Claims Act, Brown can receive 25 percent to 30 percent of the settlement. She would have been eligible for a smaller share if the government had intervened to take over the case. In 2012, a former banker earned $104 million — the largest individual government whistleblower award — for helping expose a widespread tax evasion scheme by the Swiss banking behemoth UBS AG. For Brown, who brought the case in 2010 after leaving the company, it was a long and, at times, emotional experience, attorney Thomas Bienert said. 'I'm extremely pleased to have been a part of recouping this amount of money for the taxpayer and for seeing our courageous client, Beverly Brown, vindicated in pursuing this matter,' Bienert said.
  • Scientists build DNA from scratch to alter life's blueprint
    Scientists build DNA from scratch to alter life's blueprint
    At Jef Boeke's lab, you can whiff an odor that seems out of place, as if they were baking bread here. But he and his colleagues are cooking up something else altogether: yeast that works with chunks of man-made DNA. Scientists have long been able to make specific changes in the DNA code. Now, they're taking the more radical step of starting over, and building redesigned life forms from scratch. Boeke, a researcher at New York University, directs an international team of 11 labs on four continents working to 'rewrite' the yeast genome, following a detailed plan they published in March. Their work is part of a bold and controversial pursuit aimed at creating custom-made DNA codes to be inserted into living cells to change how they function, or even provide a treatment for diseases. It could also someday help give scientists the profound and unsettling ability to create entirely new organisms. The genome is the entire genetic code of a living thing. Learning how to make one from scratch, Boeke said, means 'you really can construct something that's completely new.' The research may reveal basic, hidden rules that govern the structure and functioning of genomes. But it also opens the door to life with new and useful characteristics, like microbes or mammal cells that are better than current ones at pumping out medications in pharmaceutical factories, or new vaccines. The right modifications might make yeast efficiently produce new biofuels, Boeke says. Some scientists look further into the future and see things like trees that purify water supplies and plants that detect explosives at airports and shopping malls. Also on the horizon is redesigning human DNA. That's not to make genetically altered people, scientists stress. Instead, the synthetic DNA would be put into cells, to make them better at pumping out pharmaceutical proteins, for example, or perhaps to engineer stem cells as a safer source of lab-grown tissue and organs for transplanting into patients. Some have found the idea of remaking human DNA disconcerting, and scientists plan to get guidance from ethicists and the public before they try it. Still, redesigning DNA is alarming to some. Laurie Zoloth of Northwestern University, a bioethicist who's been following the effort, is concerned about making organisms with 'properties we cannot fully know.' And the work would disturb people who believe creating life from scratch would give humans unwarranted power, she said. 'It is not only a science project,' Zoloth said in an email. 'It is an ethical and moral and theological proposal of significant proportions.' Rewritten DNA has already been put to work in viruses and bacteria. Australian scientists recently announced that they'd built the genome of the Zika virus in a lab, for example, to better understand it and get clues for new treatments. At Harvard University, Jeffrey Way and Pamela Silver are working toward developing a harmless strain of salmonella to use as a vaccine against food poisoning from salmonella and E. coli, as well as the diarrhea-causing disease called shigella. A key goal is to prevent the strain from turning harmful as a result of picking up DNA from other bacteria. That requires changing its genome in 30,000 places. 'The only practical way to do that,' Way says, 'is to synthesize it from scratch.' The cutting edge for redesigning a genome, though, is yeast. Its genome is bigger and more complex than the viral and bacterial codes altered so far. But it's well-understood and yeast will readily swap man-made DNA for its own. Still, rewriting the yeast genome is a huge job. It's like a chain with 12 million chemical links, known by the letters, A, C, G and T. That's less than one-hundredth the size of the human genome, which has 3.2 billion links. But it's still such a big job that Boeke's lab and scientists in the United States, Australia, China, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are splitting up the work. By the time the new yeast genome is completed, researchers will have added, deleted or altered about a million DNA letters. Boeke compares a genome to a book with many chapters, and researchers are coming out with a new edition, with chapters that allow the book to do something it couldn't do before. To redesign a particular stretch of yeast DNA, scientists begin with its sequence of code letters — nature's own recipe. They load that sequence into a computer, then tell the computer to make specific kinds of changes. For example one change might let them rearrange the order of genes, which might reveal strategies to make yeast grow better, says NYU researcher Leslie Mitchell. Once the changes are made, the new sequence used as a blueprint. It is sent to a company that builds chunks of DNA containing the new sequence. Then these short chunks are joined together in the lab to build ever longer strands. The project has so far reported building about one-third of the yeast genome. Boeke hopes the rest of the construction will be done by the end of the year. But he says it will take longer to test the new DNA and fix problems, and to finally combine the various chunks into a complete synthetic genome. Last year, Boeke and others announced a separate effort, what is now called Genome Project-write or GP-write . It is chiefly focused on cutting the cost of building and testing large genomes, including human ones, by more than 1,000-fold within 10 years. The project is still seeking funding. In the meantime, leaders of GP-write have started discussions of ethical, legal and social issues. And they realize the idea of making a human genome is a sensitive one. 'The notion that we could actually write a human genome is simultaneously thrilling to some and not so thrilling to others,' Boeke said. 'So we recognize this is going to take a lot of discussion.' ___ Follow Malcolm Ritter at http://twitter.com/malcolmritter His recent work can be found at http://tinyurl.com/RitterAP This Associated Press series was produced in partnership with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
  • US Rep: Truck passed checkpoint 2 hours before discovery
    US Rep: Truck passed checkpoint 2 hours before discovery
    Investigators believe a truck driver accused in the deaths of 10 people found inside a packed, sweltering tractor-trailer is just one member of a larger organization involved in human smuggling that they are looking to identify and dismantle, a U.S. immigration official said. Some of the 29 identified survivors have told authorities they hired smugglers who brought them across the U.S. border, loaded some of them onto trucks that took them to the tractor-trailer, and marked them with different colored tape to identify them to various smugglers who would be picking them up after the tractor-trailer reached its destination. 'We're certainly not stopping at looking at the driver. We're trying to investigate and identify the different cogs, the stash houses, the other members, where the money came from,' Shane Folden, special agent in charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations office in San Antonio, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The driver, James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida, is facing charges of illegally transporting immigrants for financial gain, resulting in death. Bradley could face the death penalty. Authorities allege he drove a trailer full of immigrants from South Texas that was discovered in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio early Sunday morning. Folden said charging Bradley is just the first step in the case as investigators work to find others involved in the scheme, including those responsible for facilitating money transfers and bringing the immigrants across the border. 'The ultimate goal is to dismantle the complete organization. You don't get there by only focusing on one aspect. You have to look at potential targets and potential related locations, both north and south,' he said. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar from Texas said he was informed by law enforcement the tractor-trailer had cleared a Border Patrol checkpoint 29 miles north of the border on Interstate 35 near Laredo. Cuellar said he didn't know whether the immigrants were loaded into the truck before or after it crossed the checkpoint. U.S. authorities are still trying to determine how many people were inside the tractor-trailer because some fled before police arrived, Folden said. Thirteen people who rode in the trailer remained hospitalized Tuesday in San Antonio, said ICE spokesman Greg Palmore. He declined to say how many were critical or in life-threatening condition. Officials say at least 29 people survived the smuggling attempt. Delmin Darío López Colomo, 23, a Guatemalan survivor who remains hospitalized, said the migrants in the tractor-trailer were delivered by various different smugglers, according to Cristy Andrino, the consul of Guatemala in McAllen, Texas. Adan Lara Vega, 27, a migrant from Mexico who survived the smuggling attempt, told the AP on Monday that they boarded the truck on a Laredo street Saturday night for the two-hour trip to San Antonio. He said the trailer was already full of people, but it was so dark he couldn't tell how many. At least some of the survivors are likely to become witnesses and receive consideration to remain in the United States to testify, Folden said. It's likely that most if not all of the survivors will be allowed to stay in the country to help authorities in their investigation, said Jeff Vaden, a former federal prosecutor who helped oversee the prosecution of a 2003 smuggling attempt in Victoria, Texas, in which 19 people died. Many of the more than 50 immigrants who survived that attempt 'were able to identify the people who harbored them or transported them or to whom they paid or spoke. That's what enabled the government to put together the larger smuggling case above just the driver. Just like in any crime, the victims are critical witnesses,' said Vaden, who now is a partner at the Houston law firm of Bracewell LLP. Jacob Monty, an immigration lawyer in Houston, said the help the survivors give to authorities could 'lead to permanent residency.' The driver, Bradley, remained jailed on Tuesday. He had his commercial driving privileges for a truck driver suspended by Florida three months before Sunday's deadly smuggling attempt, officials said Tuesday. Court records show that Bradley had been cited repeatedly for violating federal motor carrier safety regulations in Iowa dating back to 1995. At least two of the tickets were for logging more hours than allowed. Federal regulators said they are also conducting an investigation into an Iowa trucking company whose name was on the trailer. Brian Pyle, owner of Pyle Transportation, said the trailer had been sold on May 10 to an individual in Mexico and Bradley was working as an independent contractor to drive it to Brownsville, Texas, to carry out the sale. It's unclear what will happen to one of the migrants who died, identified as 19-year-old Frank Guisseppe Fuentes. His parents, who live in Maryland and are in the U.S. illegally, haven't yet told Guatemalan officials what they want done with his body, and may fear agents could come after them if they claim their son, Andrino said. ___ Lozano reported from Houston. Associated Press writers Ryan Foley in Iowa City, Iowa; Claire Galofaro in Louisville, Kentucky; and Emily Schmall in Fort Worth, Texas, contributed to this report.
  • Suzuki's 2 HRs help Braves' Foltynewicz win again
    Suzuki's 2 HRs help Braves' Foltynewicz win again
    Mike Foltynewicz began the season as Atlanta's No. 5 starter. He sure looks like No. 1 now. The 25-year-old right-hander went six strong innings to win again, Kurt Suzuki homered twice and the Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Tuesday night. Suzuki, just back from bereavement leave for the death of his grandfather, hit a two-run homer off reliever J.J. Hoover (1-1) to break a 2-2 tie and a throwing error by Arizona catcher Chris Iannetta allowed two more to score in a four-run seventh. Suzuki and Johan Camargo hit consecutive homers off Andrew Chafin in the eighth. Matt Kemp also homered and tripled for Atlanta. Foltynewicz (9-5) gave up two runs and five hits, striking out nine, to improve to 6-0 in his last nine starts. 'I kind of feel like the kid's starting to believe in himself,' Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. 'He's trusting his stuff and he's pitching with a lot of confidence right now.' Suzuki has six home runs in an eight-game hitting streak. He wasn't ready to compare himself to slugging teammates Freddie Freeman or Matt Adams, though. 'When I run into some, it feels good because I don't hit many,' he said. 'It definitely feels like I'm floating around the bases.' Taijuan Walker held Atlanta hitless through three innings before the Braves got an unearned run in the fourth. Walker, who missed his previous outing for the birth of his first child, limited the Braves to two runs, one earned, in six innings and left in a 2-2 tie. Walker also hit his first career home run, on an 0-2 pitch no less. 'First time ever,' he said. 'It was awesome.' Second baseman Brandon Drury's throwing error on a fielder's choice attempt left runners at first and second with one out and Nick Markakis walked to load the bases. Drury's diving stop on Matt Adams' grounder for a force at second allowed the Braves' first run to score, but probably saved another. Walker turned on Foltynewicz's 0-2 pitch and sent it deep into the left-field seats leading off the fifth to tie at 1. At 455 feet, it was the second-longest home run hit by a pitcher this season. Colorado's Jon Gray hit one 467. Kemp put Atlanta back on top 2-1 with an opposite field, two-out home run in the sixth, but Arizona squared it at 2-2 when Chris Owings, hitless in his previous 23 at-bats, doubled into the left field corner to bring home J.D. Martinez, who had opened the inning with an infield single. 'We made a little bit of noise. It looked like we were going to break the game open,' Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, 'but their starter Foltynewicz stood in his stuff and got through the inning and gave his team a boost.' MANAGER'S TRUST The Braves have won all of Foltynewicz's last nine starts. He hasn't lost a game since May 27 at San Francisco. Snitker showed what he thinks of the 25-year-old in the sixth inning. Arizona had tied the game earlier in the inning 2-2 and Foltynewicz survived an 11-pitch at bat to strike out Ketel Marte for the second out. With left-hander David Peralta coming to the plate and Foltynewicz's pitch count well past 100, the manager easily could have called for a reliever. Instead, he stuck with his starter. With his 119th and last pitch of the night, Foltynewicz he struck out Peralta a 99 mph fastball. 'I always have that in my back pocket,' he said. 'I know I can throw that hard every time.' TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Peralta fouled a ball off his left knee in the sixth and went down in pain but stayed in after a visit from the trainer. UP NEXT Braves: RHP Aaron Blair, who came to Atlanta as part of the Shelby Miller trade, is expected to make his first big league start of the season in Wednesday afternoon's rubber match, taking the place of Jaime Garcia, who was traded Monday to Minnesota. Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (7-9, 4.43 ERA) closes out the homestand for Arizona. He is 3-0 with a 0.59 ERA in six career games, four starts, against Atlanta.
  • APNewsBreak: New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers
    APNewsBreak: New York eyes 'textalyzer' to bust drivers
    New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the 'textalyzer' that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a serious crash was texting while driving. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that he would direct the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to examine the technology, as well as the privacy and constitutional questions it could raise. 'Despite laws to ban cellphone use while driving, some motorists still continue to insist on texting behind the wheel — placing themselves and others at substantial risk,' Cuomo said in a statement provided exclusively to The Associated Press. 'This review will examine the effectiveness of using this new emerging technology to crack down on this reckless behavior and thoroughly evaluate its implications to ensure we protect the safety and privacy of New Yorkers.' The device is called the 'textalyzer' because of its similarity to the Breathalyzer, which is used to identify drunk drivers. It would allow police to see if a motorist had been texting, emailing or otherwise using his or her cellphone before a serious crash. The 'textalyzer' is still some months away from being ready, according to Cellebrite, the Israel-based tech company developing the device. Privacy and civil liberties groups already have questioned whether the technology's use would violate personal privacy, noting that police often must obtain search warrants before looking at a person's phone. The committee will hear from supporters and opponents of the technology, law enforcement officials and legal experts before issuing a report, Cuomo's office said. Particular areas of focus will include the effectiveness of the technology, constitutional and legal issues as well as how the device would be used in practice. 'We were the first state to adopt a motorcycle helmet law, a seat belt law for front-seat passengers and a cell-phone law,' said Terri Egan, executive deputy commissioner of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles, who is the acting leader of the committee. 'We want to make sure we consider all the impacts of the technology carefully to best ensure public safety and effective enforcement of the law.' Twelve people were killed and 2,784 were injured in cellphone-related crashes in New York state from 2011-2015, according to figures from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research. State statistics show 1.2 million tickets for cellphone violations were issued in that same time period.
  • 'Pharma Bro' won't stop talking, except to jury in trial
    'Pharma Bro' won't stop talking, except to jury in trial
    Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli has kept up his trademark trolling on social media during his securities fraud trial — calling the case 'bogus' — but the jury won't hear him defend himself in court. The government's last witness testified on Tuesday, a day after a lawyer for the former biotech CEO told the court that his client had chosen not to take the witness stand. Closing arguments are expected later this week. Shkreli, 34, is best known for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and targeting his critics with online rants so nasty that it got him kicked off of Twitter for harassment. He was arrested in 2015 on unrelated federal charges accusing him of lying to investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. Though not part of the case, the price-gouging scandal has hung over the trial and burdened Shkreli with a likability deficit that made it even more of a longshot that he would testify. But that hasn't stopped him from using the internet to vent after spending long days sitting at the defense table. In one of a flurry of recent Facebook posts, he wrote: 'This was a bogus case from day one.' He also has taken aim at news coverage of the trial, a la President Donald Trump, writing, 'More trash from the NYTimes. Is there an intelligent writer-editor pair at this company? Who would read this 'news'?' Even prosecutors aren't off limits: Earlier this month, he taunted them as 'the cowardly government,' while he griped about their trial tactics. 'This is not North Korea,' he wrote. Though they won't hear from him in court and are under orders to avoid anything about him in the cyber realm, jurors in recent days have gotten a taste of Shkreli's disdain for investors and mercurial demeanor. Government evidence introduced on Tuesday included emails in which Shkreli snapped at a lawyer charged separately with conspiring with him in a scheme to hide hedge fund client losses and pay them back against thier wishes with stock in a new drug company called Retrophin. 'I am really starting to think you are inept,' Shkreli told the lawyer in one email. When the lawyer asked for guidance on how to divvy up shares, he replied, 'Take from anyone. I don't care. Do the math.' In other testimony, a former business partner described how Shkreli sent his wife a threatening letter. 'Your husband has stolen $1.6 million from me,' it read. 'I hope to see you and your four children homeless. I will do whatever I can to assure this.' The defense has countered by trying to draw attention to the fact the investors who claim they were victims of fraud ultimately made a big profits once the drug company went public. Retrophin CEO Stephen Aselage testified that even though he had misgivings about Shkreli, he considered him a 'brilliant intellect' and a 'visionary.' Some managers at the drug company 'described him as the Pied Piper,' he said. 'He tells a story, sings a song and everyone wants to follow him.
