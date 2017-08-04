Listen Live
Police: Baby left in car as dad dined on midnight meal
Close

Police: Baby left in car as dad dined on midnight meal

Police: Baby left in car as dad dined on midnight meal
Jaccaro Santanio Barnes (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police: Baby left in car as dad dined on midnight meal

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A man who was eating at a downtown Atlanta restaurant was arrested shortly after midnight after his 11-month-old son was found unattended in the back seat of his car, police said.

Jaccaro Santanio Barnes of a DeKalb County address was charged with cruelty to children and booked into the Fulton County jail, records show. His first court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.

According to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a parking lot attendant at Piedmont and Auburn avenues flagged down a patrol officer about 12:45 a.m. Friday. The man said he heard “what seemed to be an infant crying” coming from a vehicle in the lot.

The officer then saw the baby in the car.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

Police said the child was left unattended for about 45 minutes. When Barnes returned to the car, he told officers he was “at a nearby restaurant getting food,” according to the incident report. Police did not release the name of the restaurant.

A unit from Grady Memorial Hospital was called to the scene and found no health concerns, police said. Officers contacted the boy’s mother, who lives in southwest Atlanta, and took the child to her.

The case was referred to the state Division of Family and Children Services, according to the incident report.

Know what's really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC's crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

Police: Baby left in car as dad dined on midnight meal

