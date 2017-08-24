An Oklahoma man remained jailed Thursday, four days after authorities said that he admitted to slamming his one-month-old child into a changing table and throwing him into a ceiling fan.

Robert Jones Jr. and the child’s mother took the infant to the emergency room for seizures on Sunday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Doctors found that the child had a skull fracture, bleeding, cuts and bruises, according to authorities. Doctors believed that the injuries were not accidental.

The child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police questioned Jones and the child’s mother. Jones was arrested but the mother is not facing charges. Neighbors told Fox23.com that she was at work when the alleged abuse occurred.

Authorities said Jones gave a graphic confession, admitting to picking up the baby by the throat, shaking him to stop his crying and then smothering the baby with a couch cushion to quiet the cries. Police said Jones slammed the baby against a changing table, threw him into a ceiling fan and dropped the infant onto the bathroom floor. Jones said the baby's head hit a toilet during the fall, according to authorities.

Jones told investigators that he waited to get the baby medical attention because he was scared of what would happen.

Investigators said the abuse started on Aug. 16 and continued until Aug. 19.

Jones was charged with six counts of child abuse by injury.