Officials seek control of more dogs in animal-cruelty case

Authorities in Polk County will continue efforts Friday to gain control of all of the 100-plus dogs that are part of an animal-cruelty case.

Chief suspect Devecio Ranard Rowland still owns 35 dogs that were found at a second Polk County property, officials said. The court hearing is to try to gain control of the dogs so they can be placed, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Police found 72 dogs at one property when the situation was discovered in August.

The hearing also is to determine whether Rowland, 32, will be granted bond.

Rowland is facing 70 counts of animal cruelty as well as a charge of criminal attempt to commit dogfighting, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Also, officials have charged Rowland’s girlfriend, Candice Sorrells of Rockmart, with 107 counts of being party to a crime of cruelty to animals, each count a felony, according to northwestgeorgianews.com (subscription site).

“We found evidence that implicates her in being involved and knew about what was going on,” police Chief Kenny Dodd told the newspaper.

Eight dogs, a mother and seven puppies, were found at Sorrells’ residence, police said.

Video played in court showed that the dogs were forced to sit in their own urine and feces and in some cases appeared to be strapped to a stand for breeding, Channel 2 reported.

Officials also said they found steroids, antibiotics and dogfighting training videos in Rowland’s house.

