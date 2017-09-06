A couple is accused of illegally using the identities of former clients to submit fraudulent applications for life insurance and obtaining more than $11,000 in commission payments, officials said.

Amy Livingston, 34, and husband Matthew Livingston, 48, were arrested Tuesday at their LaGrange home after a six-month investigation into the claims, the state Insurance commissioner spokesman Glenn Allen said in a release. The couple remained in the Troup County jail on multiple charges, including insurance fraud, identity theft, forgery and exploitation of an elder person.

The couple used information from Matthew Livingston’s former clients without their knowledge and used it to steal $11,453 in commission fees, State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a release.

“With additional evidence still coming in, we expect the amount stolen to increase to well over $100,000,” he said.

Amy Livingston was charged with seven counts insurance fraud, five counts exploitation of an elder, 12 counts forgery and seven counts of identity fraud. Husband Matthew Livingston faces three counts of insurance fraud and two counts of exploitation of an elder.

Amy Livingston has been licensed life and health insurance agent since 2010, Allen said. She could have her license suspended or revoked and be forced to pay administrative fines. Matthew Livingston hasn’t been an insurance agent since November 2016.

If convicted of felony insurance fraud, the Livingstons could face between two and 10 years in and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

