Crime & Law
Officials: Couple stole insurance clients’ IDs to gain $11,000 in commission
Amy and Matthew Livingston were arrested on allegations they committed insurance fraud.

By: Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A couple is accused of illegally using the identities of former clients to submit fraudulent applications for life insurance and obtaining more than $11,000 in commission payments, officials said. 

Amy Livingston, 34, and husband Matthew Livingston, 48, were arrested Tuesday at their LaGrange home after a six-month investigation into the claims, the state Insurance commissioner spokesman Glenn Allen said in a release. The couple remained in the Troup County jail on multiple charges, including insurance fraud, identity theft, forgery and exploitation of an elder person. 

ALSO: Girl drowns while trying to save twin cousins in Georgia lake

The couple used information from Matthew Livingston’s former clients without their knowledge and used it to steal $11,453 in commission fees, State Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a release. 

“With additional evidence still coming in, we expect the amount stolen to increase to well over $100,000,” he said. 

Amy Livingston was charged with seven counts insurance fraud, five counts exploitation of an elder, 12 counts forgery and seven counts of identity fraud. Husband Matthew Livingston faces three counts of insurance fraud and two counts of exploitation of an elder. 

Amy Livingston has been licensed life and health insurance agent since 2010, Allen said. She could have her license suspended or revoked and be forced to pay administrative fines. Matthew Livingston hasn’t been an insurance agent since November 2016. 

If convicted of felony insurance fraud, the Livingstons could face between two and 10 years in and/or a fine of up to $10,000. 

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • 12-year-old girl dies trying to save cousins at lake
    12-year-old girl dies trying to save cousins at lake
    A family says a 12-year-old girl is a hero for trying to save lives before she drowned at a West Point, Georgia, lake. A’Jada McGuire was at the lake with relatives Sunday afternoon for a family reunion. Her 12-year-old cousins, twins Carlton and Carson Woodall, began struggling in the water. >> Read more trending news Tara Thomas, A’Jada’s mother, said her daughter knew how to swim and jumped in to help before any of the adults. “That was the kind of person she was. She loved helping everybody,” Thomas said. A’Jada was able to hand Carlton up to her uncle before she and Carson went under. “He reached to grab her, but by that time the current had grabbed her and she had taken her last breath,” Thomas said. Troup County dive teams recovered their bodies three hours later. “I’m not supposed to be burying my baby. She’s supposed to be burying us,” Thomas said. Family members said A’Jada was active at school and preparing to take college prep classes. “Perfect child. Never had a complaint,” Isiah Thomas, A’Jada’s father, said. “Anything you asked her to do, she’d do it.” Family members said trips to the lake will never be the same for them, especially for A’Jada’s younger siblings. “They don’t want to go to an ocean or lake or anything like that because they witnessed it firsthand,” Tara Thomas said. The grieving parents said they don’t want anyone else to feel their pain. “Life vests, floaties, noodles, whatever. There’s no such thing as being too safe,” Tara Thomas said. GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of A'Jada and Carlton.
  • Delta flight from Puerto Rico threads needle around Hurricane Irma
    Delta flight from Puerto Rico threads needle around Hurricane Irma
    A Delta Air Lines flight out of San Juan, Puerto Rico weaved its way through a swath of calm air around Hurricane Irma to take passengers to New York on Wednesday afternoon. The plane took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday morning bound for San Juan. The 180-seat Boeing 737-900 landed in San Juan without incident, according to Delta spokesman Michael Thomas. The winds were below the operating limits for the 737-900 to safely operate, according to Thomas. The flight quickly unloaded passengers and took on a new planeful of passengers to take to New York. RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: LIVE updates FEMA, residents bracing for powerful Hurricane Irma Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm Hurricane Irma: How coin, frozen cup of water could keep you from getting sick It was Delta’s last scheduled flight from San Juan on Wednesday. The airline’s meteorologists “took a hard look at the weather data and the track of the storm and worked with the flight crew and dispatcher to agree it was safe to operate the flight,” according to Delta’s vice president of operations Erik Snell. He added that flight and ground crews “were incredible in their effort to turn the aircraft quickly and safely so the flight could depart well before the hurricane threat.” Atlanta-based Delta plans to delay its flights this evening in San Juan, then assess facilities after the storm passes to determine when it can restart flights. Here’s a series of tweets by self-proclaimed aviation geek Jason Rabinowitz watching the flight into the storm from afar. A few flights attempted to squeak into @AeropuertoSJU ahead of Hurricane #Irma Too late. 2x @JetBlue & 1 @AmericanAir flight turning around pic.twitter.com/ssGLh5EFCp — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 DL431 is going for it. Latest METAR: 35011G20KT pic.twitter.com/MqNgVPenQ8 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 Don't forget the @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, cabin crew, ground crew, airport staff, ATC tower staff, and dozens others making it work https://t.co/YyDIAyfodz — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU. The return flight is listed as 'early,' departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 DL431 is going for it. Latest METAR: 35011G20KT pic.twitter.com/MqNgVPenQ8 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017 There's a Delta flight that still appears to be inbound. Quite far out still, too. pic.twitter.com/0RmC97wILh — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
  • White House says black colleges summit is on despite reports
    White House says black colleges summit is on despite reports
    A mid-September conference on historically black colleges and universities remains on track, the White House said Wednesday, despite reports that it has been postponed. Omarosa Manigault Newman, an assistant to President Donald Trump and communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison, said the summit has been moved to the White House campus from a hotel in the Virginia suburbs of Washington. The conference is planned for Sept. 17-19, with the bulk of the work scheduled for Sept. 18, she said. Some organizations and lawmakers had called on the White House to scrap the conference after Trump blamed 'both sides' for violence between white supremacists and their opponents during clashes last month in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one woman was killed. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said late last month that conference registration was at capacity and the White House had no intention of canceling. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund cast doubt on the gathering when it released a statement last week saying it supported a decision by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to postpone the National HBCU Week Conference. Published reports described the conference as having been postponed. DeVos' statement mentioned modifying the conference, not postponing it. Manigault Newman told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Wednesday that the conference has just been scaled back, not eliminated. She said the White House plans to announce an executive director for its initiative on black colleges on Sept. 18. Trump signed an executive order in February that established a White House initiative to promote excellence and innovation at these schools, which were founded at a time when predominantly white institutions of higher learning would not allow blacks to enroll. Trump's directive moved the Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Education Department to the White House. It directs the initiative to work with the private sector to strengthen the fiscal stability of HBCUs, make infrastructure improvements, provide job opportunities for students, collaborate with secondary schools to create a college pipeline and increase access and opportunity for federal grants and contracts. It does not specify how much federal money the colleges should receive. Black college presidents are seeking billions in federal funding for infrastructure, college readiness, financial aid and other priorities. Under President Barack Obama, historically black colleges and universities received $4 billion over seven years. ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Officials: Couple stole insurance clients’ IDs to gain $11,000 in commission
    Officials: Couple stole insurance clients’ IDs to gain $11,000 in commission
