Listen Live
cloudy-day
82°
H -
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
82°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 69°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Officer pulls over a 13-year-old driving car, discovers 25 pounds of meth
Close

Officer pulls over a 13-year-old driving car, discovers 25 pounds of meth

Officer pulls over a 13-year-old driving car, discovers 25 pounds of meth
The Western Colorado Drug Task Force seized 25 pounds of meth from a car after a traffic stop. The driver was 13-years-old.

Officer pulls over a 13-year-old driving car, discovers 25 pounds of meth

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

FRUITA, Colo. -  A 13-year-old was pulled over by police and the officer discovered he was driving 25 pounds of methamphetamine on the interstate.

The Denver Post reported that the deputy is a member of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force. 

The teen was traveling with German Michel-Arreola, 22, and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19, near Fruita, Colorado, according to KCNCKDVR reported that they are all from Los Angeles.

>> Read more trending news

The group consented to a search of the vehicle, which is how officers came across the drugs, which were distributed in 23 packages.

Citing a news release, The Denver Post said the packages had “a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.”

All three individuals were charged with felony manufacturing, possession and distribution with intent to sell.

On top of the drug charges, the 13-year-old is also charged with driving without a license and failure to drive in a designated lane. He is being held at Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

German Michel-Arreola and Irene Michel-Arreola are being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. Each has a $75,000 bond.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Largest asteroid ever tracked may be visible with binoculars as it passes close to Earth
    Largest asteroid ever tracked may be visible with binoculars as it passes close to Earth
    It will be hard to beat Monday’s eclipse, but if you’re now hooked on stargazing, a huge asteroid will appear as a slow-moving star as it passes by Earth in the next couple of weeks. >> Read more trending news Asteroid 3122 Florence is the largest asteroid to pass this close to Earth since the first near-Earth asteroid was discovered over a century ago, according to Paul Chodas at the Center for Near Earth Object Studies. Florence poses no danger to Earth as it flies past Sept. 1. Even at its closest, it will remain a safe 4.4 million miles from the planet. Still, it’s the closest the asteroid has been to Earth since 1890. “As it approaches in late August and early September, it is expected to brighten to 9th magnitude, making it easily visible, even using a small telescope,” Chodas said. Eddie Irizarry, a NASA solar system ambassador, said binoculars in ideal conditions with little light pollution may also be able to spot the space rock, which is 2.7 miles in size. The asteroid was discovered in March 1981, and is classified as “potentially hazardous” by the Minor Planet Center.  While the closest approach will be Sept. 1, you can start looking for the asteroid a few nights before. On Aug. 27, 3122 Florence will be in the constellation Piscis Austrinus reaching about 19 degrees above the southern horizon, according to Irizarry. “Although asteroid Florence is traveling at 30,266 miles per hour (48,708 km/h), the distance will make it appear so slow that observers should keep watching the fairly bright asteroid for about 5 to 10 minutes to detect its movement across the stars,” he said. Asteroid Florence is named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
  • Pregnant woman shot in arm in Atlanta
    Pregnant woman shot in arm in Atlanta
    Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in Atlanta.  Police said a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the arm in the 200 block of Rosser Street.  The woman was taken to the hospital and is stable.  We're working to learn more about the investigation for updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com  
  • Police make new push to find men who killed parents in front of kids
    Police make new push to find men who killed parents in front of kids
    Police in Union City need your help trying to figure out who killed two parents and hurt their young kids. The two suspects set out to kill the entire family but the children, who were 8 and 17 at the time, survived. TRENDING STORIES: Students suspended, expelled for playing ‘Jews vs. Nazis’ beer pong Couple to receive $3 million in ‘satanic day care’ case School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 kids on board Over the course of 5 years, detectives tell Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez they have run on more than 200 leads and suspicions but still have no concrete motive and don’t have a clue who the suspects are. We’ll show you exclusive evidence photos and newly released sketches of the suspects police hope can lead to breakthroughs in the case, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.  
  • Mariners' Cano leaves game with left hamstring tightness
    Mariners' Cano leaves game with left hamstring tightness
    Robinson Cano has left Seattle's game against the Atlanta Braves with tightness in his left hamstring. Cano walked off the field following his second double of the game in the third inning. He pulled up as he approached second base. He walked off the field, accompanied by a trainer. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury. The Mariners have a day off Thursday before opening a series at the Yankees on Friday night. With the two doubles, Cano has 507 for his career, passing Babe Ruth for 57th all-time. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • What you need to know about transportation, security at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    What you need to know about transportation, security at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Detailed security and traffic plans are in place for the grand opening Saturday of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United soccer team. The Falcons will take on the Arizona Cardinals for their first preseason home game in the new stadium. Fans say the sports facility, with state-of-the-art design and technology, is a marvel. “I’ve seen pictures. It looks gorgeous. It’s going to give the stadium down in Dallas a run for its money. It’s the best stadium in the NFL right now,' fan Bobby Carve said.  The new stadium seats over 73,000 people. There are about 23,000 parking spaces within a 20-minute walk. RELATED STORIES: Fans get first look at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 7 things to know about the newly built stadium New stadium, new Chick-fil-A, still not open on Sunday... Stadium officials recommend purchasing parking spaces in advance online. In doing so, you can obtain customized directions using the WAZE traffic app that will include game-day traffic detours.  “All of that will be programmed in for this game, so when you click on WAZE, we will give you the best directions from your home to the front entrance of the parking garage or lot,” said Mike Gomes, senior vice president of fan experience. AMB Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Falcons, has also made arrangements with the Lyft ride-hailing service to have plenty of vehicles available after the game. “We actually have two designated locations, one in the Blue Lot on Northside Drive, that will have over 150 vehicles set and ready to roll. And there’s more vehicles set to roll behind them,” Gomes said. Fans can arrive three hours prior to the 7 p.m. game. Only clear, transparent bags will be allowed in the stadium. One fan who is going to the game said he’s expecting another spectacular season for the Falcons. “We’re going back to the Super Bowl, yeah, we’re going back,”  Quinton Scott said.  Channel 2 Action News will have complete coverage on Saturday for the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stay with WSBTV.com for everything you need to know about the stadium as a brand new era kicks off. For more stories on the new stadium, visit our special Mercedes-Benz Stadium section.
  • A local economist explains how to protect Powerball winnings
    A local economist explains how to protect Powerball winnings
    We hear often about big lottery winners who mismanage their winnings. We spoke to a local economist about what to do if you score big playing Powerball. Roger Tutterow, an economics professor at Kennesaw State University says if you are lucky enough to become a winner of this giant Powerball jackpot you’ll likely hear from long lost relatives. He says you’ll also hear from plenty of investment advisors telling you what to with your money. Tutterow says winners need to take a step back and find financial advisors they can trust. He says there are too many stories where individuals have won large amounts of money and they’ve gone through it pretty quickly. He says they then find themselves back where they started. TRENDING STORIES: Couple to receive $3 million in ‘satanic day care’ case Police arrest man in connection with murder of transgender woman School bus driver accused of DUI with 31 kids on board Customer William Watts bought five lottery tickets.If he wins he told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge he would follow Tutterow’s advice. He says he would get a tax attorney who was highly recommended. What about deciding between taking a lump sum payment or annual payouts? Tutterow says people should make that decision based on what kind of return they think you can generate if you were to invest the lump sum with professional guidance. He says the annual payments may keep you disciplined and keep you from being a target for people who want to take advantage of you.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.