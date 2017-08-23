A 13-year-old was pulled over by police and the officer discovered he was driving 25 pounds of methamphetamine on the interstate.

The Denver Post reported that the deputy is a member of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force.

The teen was traveling with German Michel-Arreola, 22, and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19, near Fruita, Colorado, according to KCNC. KDVR reported that they are all from Los Angeles.

The group consented to a search of the vehicle, which is how officers came across the drugs, which were distributed in 23 packages.

Citing a news release, The Denver Post said the packages had “a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.”

All three individuals were charged with felony manufacturing, possession and distribution with intent to sell.

On top of the drug charges, the 13-year-old is also charged with driving without a license and failure to drive in a designated lane. He is being held at Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

German Michel-Arreola and Irene Michel-Arreola are being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility in Grand Junction, Colorado. Each has a $75,000 bond.