Crime & Law
Ex-NFL player arrested in connection to armed robbery of cellphone store
Ex-NFL player arrested in connection to armed robbery of cellphone store
Photo Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Ex-NFL player arrested in connection to armed robbery of cellphone store

By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -  A former NFL player was one of two men arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an AT&T store in Douglas County, Georgia, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Quanterus Smith, 27, of Lithonia, and Brandon Byse, 22, of Atlanta, allegedly demanded money and took iPhones from the store on Thornton Road, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. 

After leaving the store, the men were seen in a car a short distance away. Two sheriff’s officials tried to pull the car over, but the suspects drove away and a chase ensued, according to the release. 

The pursuit ended at Thornton Road near Interstate West Parkway with a PIT maneuver, a tactic that essentially involves bumping a vehicle in an attempt to stop it, sheriff’s office spokesman Jesse Hambrick said. 

Both men were taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith graduated from Grayson High School in Loganville and went on to play college football at Western Kentucky University. He last played in the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2014, according to his biography on NFL.com.

Smith, who was driving, was charged with armed robbery, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, misdemeanor theft by receiving and possession of a handgun while committing a felony, Hambrick said. Byse was charged with armed robbery.

Both men are being held without bond.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
    Applebee’s, IHOP to close up to 160 restaurants
    DineEquity Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, is planning to close up to 160 of the restaurants. According to a Thursday news release from Dine Equity, 105-135 Applebee’s locations and 20-25 IHOP restaurants will close Previously, the company said it expected to close 40-60 Applebee’s restaurants and 18 IHOP restaurants. >> Read more trending news “We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” Richard J. Dahl, chairman and interim chief executive officer of DineEquity Inc. said. “We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise.” Applebee’s has been struggling the most, with a 7 percent decrease in sales compared with similar restaurants in the first six months of the year, according to the news release. IHOP has had a 2.1 percent decrease for comparable restaurants in the same amount of time. “We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee's and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year,” Dahl said. Related: More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish restaurants closing “IHOP remains on solid ground, despite soft sales this quarter. I am optimistic about the growth in both effective franchise restaurants and system-wide sales,” Dahl said. “IHOP is currently rolling out initiatives to address the convenience needs of our guests, which are inclusive of online ordering as well as accelerating tests for delivery and development of an IHOP mobile application. We believe these will create enhanced revenue channels.” Internationally, DineEquity plans Applebee’s franchisees to “develop between 20 and 30 new restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be international openings.” It expects IHOP franchisees to “develop between 80 and 95 restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be domestic openings.” Between the two chains, 125 new restaurants will open. The specific locations where restaurants will close and be developed are not yet known.
  • Bodyguard: I saw DJ reach under Taylor Swift's skirt
    Bodyguard: I saw DJ reach under Taylor Swift's skirt
    Taylor Swift's former bodyguard testified Friday that he saw a DJ reach under her skirt a moment before a photographer snapped their picture during a meet-and-greet where the singer says the radio host groped her. Security guard Greg Dent, who no longer works for Swift, said he was standing a few steps away but did not intervene because he generally took his cues from the pop star, and she gave him no signals during the 2013 pre-concert encounter at a Denver arena. Seated at her legal team's table in a federal courtroom, Swift chuckled when Dent testified that, after the photo was taken, he suspected that KYGO-FM host David Mueller would be at the bar of the arena — and another guard found him there. Dent's account came on the fourth day of testimony in a civil trial over dueling lawsuits between Swift and Mueller, who denies groping her and is seeking up to $3 million from the singer-songwriter, her mother and their radio liaison to compensate him for his ruined career. Swift is countersuing for just $1 and what she calls a chance to stand up for other women. A day earlier, Swift spent an hour on the witness stand herself defiantly recounting what she called a 'despicable and horrifying and shocking' encounter. 'He stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him,' Swift testified. 'It was a definite grab. A very long grab,' she added in her testimony. Swift's testy exchange with Mueller's attorney occasionally elicited chuckles — even from the six-woman, two-man jury. She got a laugh when she said Dent saw Mueller 'lift my skirt' but someone would have had to have been underneath her to see the actual groping — 'and we didn't have anyone positioned there.' Swift testified that after the photo was taken at the meet-and-greet session, she tried to get as far away Mueller as she could. She said she told him and his girlfriend, who was also in the photo, 'thank you for coming' in a monotone voice before they left. She also said she was stunned and did not say anything to Mueller or halt the event after he left because she did not want to disappoint several dozen people waiting in line for photos with her. In the image, shown to jurors during opening statements but not publicly released, Mueller's hand is behind Swift, just below her waist. Both are smiling. Swift's photographer, Stephanie Simbeck, testified Thursday that she knew something was wrong as she shot the photo. She testified that Swift later told her what happened, looked at a photo and pointed out Mueller as the person responsible. The trial is scheduled to last through next Thursday but appeared Friday to be moving quickly toward closing arguments. Dent's testimony left Mueller's former girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, as the only remaining potential witness who was in the room at the time.
  • Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended by NFL for 6 games
    Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended by NFL for 6 games
    The NFL announced on Friday that it is suspending Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. >> Read more trending news A yearlong investigation into allegations that Elliott assaulted a former girlfriend in 2016 led to the decision, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During that time, Elliott was involved in a number of incidents that also contributed to the suspension. Elliott was videotaped pulling down a woman’s top at a bar in Dallas during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Last month, Elliott was also involved in another incident at a Dallas bar. Though he was not arrested or charged with a crime in either incident, the NFL decided to look at the “accumulation of behaviors” while conducting its investigation. That shift in the nature of the investigation gave the NFL more wide-ranging authority to discipline the Cowboys star for conduct detrimental to the league. The Cowboys, the NFLPA and Elliott will now have the opportunity to appeal the NFL’s decision. If they are denied, they may even choose to take the matter to a higher authority. Elliott was cleared by the Columbus, Ohio, Police Department of any wrongdoing in the alleged domestic violence case because it considered the witness to be unreliable. The alleged incident also occurred before Elliott was selected in the 2016 NFL draft. However, both bar incidents occurred this past offseason and have established a pattern of behavior the NFL is deeming unacceptable.
  • The Latest: Democrats' bus tour targets GOP over health care
    The Latest: Democrats' bus tour targets GOP over health care
    The Latest on Democrats' national bus tour (all times local): 1:35 p.m. The Democrats' national bus tour is motoring through Iowa, targeting vulnerable House Republicans who voted to repeal Obamacare. The ultimate goal for the party is upending the GOP majority in next year's midterm elections. The vote against the Obama health care law looms large for 21 GOP lawmakers, including Iowa congressmen David Young and Rod Blum, who represent competitive congressional districts where Democrat Hillary Clinton won or came close in last year's presidential election. It was politically tough vote with no payoff, as health care collapsed in the Senate. The bus stopped in Cedar Rapids, the biggest city in Blum's eastern Iowa district. Emblazoned with 'Drive for our Lives,' the black-and-gray motor coach was parked in downtown Cedar Rapids for a rally with about a dozen people. ___ 4:05 a.m. Republican congressman David Young angered conservatives in Iowa when he initially opposed a House Republican health care bill then weeks later backed it. Independents were frustrated with the two-term congressman's embrace of a partisan approach to repealing and replacing Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. And now the Democrats are coming. The collapse of the yearslong Republican quest to dismantle 'Obamacare' has been a bitter pill for House Republicans who voted for GOP legislation in May, only to see the drive fall apart in the Senate two weeks ago. The affirmative vote looms large for 21 GOP lawmakers, including Young, who represent competitive congressional districts where Democrat Hillary Clinton won or came close in last year's presidential election. This summer, Democrats embarked on a national bus tour of those districts.
  • The Latest: Heated rhetoric on NKorea alarms global leaders
    The Latest: Heated rhetoric on NKorea alarms global leaders
    The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local): 1:10 p.m. An escalating exchange of provocative rhetoric between the United States and North Korea is alarming international leaders. Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, estimated the risk of a military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea as 'very high,' and said Moscow is deeply concerned. German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue. Japan has started deploying land-based Patriot interceptors after North Korea threatened to send ballistic missiles flying over western Japan and landing near Guam. Meanwhile, American and South Korean officials said they would move forward with large-scale military exercises later this month that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war. ___ 12:45 p.m. A Democratic congressman is urging House Speaker Paul Ryan to reconvene the House from its summer recess to consider legislation prohibiting a pre-emptive nuclear strike against North Korea. Rep. David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE'-nee) of Rhode Island, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says that in light of President Donald Trump's 'reckless words' threatening North Korea, the House should immediately take up legislation barring a pre-emptive nuclear strike without prior congressional authorization. Cicilline said Trump 'has made a dangerous situation even worse by recklessly asserting that the United States is 'locked and loaded' to bring 'fire and fury' to North Korea.' Cicilline said Trump's bellicose language against North Korea has raised alarms around the world, adding that 'if the president will not defuse this situation, then Congress must.' ___ 11:20 a.m. Japan has started deploying land-based Patriot interceptors after North Korea threatened to send ballistic missiles flying over western Japan and landing near Guam. The Defense Ministry said Friday the PAC-3 surface-to-air interceptors are being deployed at four locations: Hiroshima, Kochi, Shimane and Ehime. The deployment is largely aimed at responding to the risk of falling fragments while missiles fly over the region. The four PAC-3 systems are brought from eastern Japan, as its missile defense is largely centered around Tokyo. They are expected to arrive in the designated sites early Saturday. The ministry did not confirm whether Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera has already issued an order to shoot down incoming missiles. ___ 9:35 a.m. Russia's foreign minister says the risk of a military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea is 'very high.' Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Russia is strongly worried about escalating rhetoric coming from Pyongyang and Washington. He added that 'when it comes close to fight, the one who is stronger and wiser should be the first to step back from the brink.' Asked how Moscow would act in case of a military conflict between the U.S. and the North, Lavrov answered it would do everything it could to prevent the worst-case scenario. Lavrov said Russia doesn't accept the North's nuclear weapons bid and pointed at a proposal by China and Russia under which Pyongyang would freeze its nuclear and missile tests while the U.S. and South Korea would halt their military drills. ___ 9:15 a.m. Despite tensions and talk of war, life on the streets of the North Korean capital Pyongyang remains calm. There are no air raid drills or cars in camouflage netting as was the case during previous crises. State-run media ensures that the population gets the North Korean side of the story, but doesn't convey any sense of international concern about the situation. North Koreans have lived for decades with the state media message that war is imminent, the U.S. is to blame and their country is ready to defend itself. At a park in central Pyongyang Friday evening, young people practiced volleyball and grandparents and parents watched children on climbing frames and swings. ___ 9 a.m. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric. Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She said, 'I don't see a military solution and I don't think it's called for.' Merkel called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue. She says Germany would work to find diplomatic solutions with the countries involved, the U.S. and China in particular, but also South Korea. She added: 'I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer.' Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. would slam the North with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen' if it provoked America again. ___ 8 a.m. President Donald Trump is warning of military action 'should North Korea act unwisely.' Trump tweeted: 'Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!' North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date. Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash 'fire and fury' on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.
