Suspect captured after officer killed, another wounded in Polk County

An arrest has been made after an intense manhunt for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a shooting in northwest Georgia that left a police detective dead and another officer injured.

A “Blue Alert” was issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, one of three people suspected in the deadly shooting in Polk County.

Spangler was naked when he was taken into custody, Channel 2 Action News reported.

It was the first time the GBI has activated the emergency alert, which was established by legislation in 2010 “to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers.”

The other two suspects, whose names were not released, were already in custody. Details about the suspects and the charges against them have not been released.

Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson told the Polk County Standard Journal that the officers were shot during an incident involving a stolen vehicle. The wounded officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the newspaper. It was not clear if the detective was wearing one.

Close polk shot

The GBI has not confirmed Akinson’s version of events. A news conference will be held at the county police department later Friday, the agency said.

We’re working to learn more.

