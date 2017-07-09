Listen Live
Crime & Law
Neighbor who shot, killed man trying to drown twin babies won't be charged
Close

Neighbor who shot, killed man trying to drown twin babies won't be charged

Neighbor Shoots, Kills Man Accused Of Trying To Drown Twin Babies, Police Say

Neighbor who shot, killed man trying to drown twin babies won't be charged

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ADA, Okla. -  An Oklahoma district attorney has determined that a neighbor was "justified" in shooting and killing a father attempting to drown his twin babies.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say

According to The Associated Press, Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith said the fatal shooting of Leland Foster, 27, of Poteau, last month "was certainly necessary under these gripping circumstances."

Authorities said Foster went to his ex-girlfriend's Ada home June 2 and attacked the woman, then held the babies in the bathtub while threatening to kill their mother.

>> Read more trending news

A 12-year-old ran for help and found neighbor David Cash Freeman, who shot Foster three times, authorities said.

Freeman will not face any charges.

Leland Foster
Neighbor who shot, killed man trying to drown twin babies won't be charged

Photo Credit: Oklahoma County Jail
Leland Foster

Neighbor shoots, kills man accused of trying to drown twin babies, police say

