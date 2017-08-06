Listen Live
Crime & Law
MTV's 'Siesta Key' star under investigation for shark-shooting video
Close

MTV's 'Siesta Key' star under investigation for shark-shooting video

14 Astonishing Facts about Sharks

MTV's 'Siesta Key' star under investigation for shark-shooting video

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

SIESTA KEY, Fla. -  Florida wildlife officials are investigatingviral video that appears to show Alex Kompothecras of MTV’s yet-to-air show “Siesta Key” shooting a shark.

>> See a news report that includes an edited version of the clip (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised)

According to the Bradenton Herald and New York Post, the video was circulated online over the past few days and has been drawing outrage. It shows a man wearing a red hat shooting a shark in the gills twice before laughing as it dangled helplessly on a fishing line. The man in the video is reportedly believed to be Kompothecras, who was previously pictured wearing the same “Make America Great Again” hat and posing with a dead hammerhead on MTV’s Facebook page.

>> VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds

Kompothecras later deleted the video and other offensive images of wildlife from his Instagram page, telling People, “There are images of me, and I feel horrible.”

Loving life Siesta Key #SiestaKey

Posted by Alex Kompothecras on Friday, July 14, 2017

>> Man in shark-dragging video asks for increased police patrols

“I’ve made my share of bad decisions, and I feel horrible, but all I can say is that I would not make those decisions again,” he told People. “I was being stupid, but I’ve grown from that. It’s an eye-opener for me because it’s made me think long and hard about things I’ve done, and I’ve learned from that. This has all been a shocking experience.”

>> Watch: Shark dragged by boaters; FWC investigates

The video comes just after another video showing a shark being dragged to death by a boat went viral. Kompothecras reportedly has admitted to knowing the man responsible for that incident but said that he doesn’t “agree with what he did.”

>> Read more trending news

While it’s legal to shoot sharks in federal waters, it’s illegal to do so in Florida waters.

VIDEO: Man shoots shark with gun, laughs as it bleeds

Update: Man in shark-dragging video asks for increased police patrols

Watch: Shark dragged by boaters; FWC investigates

Read More
