Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 82
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Partly Cloudy
H 82° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Motorcyclist killed after crash with pickup truck in DeKalb
Close

Motorcyclist killed after crash with pickup truck in DeKalb

Motorcyclist killed after crash with pickup truck in DeKalb
Police said a man was killed on Gresham Road when his motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck Monday. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Motorcyclist killed after crash with pickup truck in DeKalb

By: Raisa Habersham
Updated:

A 45-year-old man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on Gresham Road when he was struck by a pickup truck, DeKalb County police said. 

The man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he was hit, DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to Channel 2 Action News. 


The motorcyclist died at the scene. 

— Please return to AJC.com for updates. 

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

c9f363e5-975b-490e-9fb0-851508bbc08d{ "/Pub/p8/CmgSharedContent/2017/08/28/Videos/4160361.vpx?uuid=IgYlKz-YS3O-dvu4fjq4Xg", "xsm-blockstyle-align-center", "U67233130070zhe" "video" }

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    A spokesman at Houston's Office of Emergency Management said that all 350 patients at Ben Taub Hospital would be moved, hopefully within a day. Floodwater and sewage got into the basement of the hospital's main building and affected pharmacy, food service and other key operations. 'Our kitchen is shut down so we're relying on dry foods' said Bryan McLeod, a spokesman for the hospital's parent company, Harris Health System. Fresh linens and food deliveries were expected to arrive Monday, he said, adding that the hospital had been short-staffed and running out of supplies since Friday. Heavy rains thwarted plans Sunday to move the patients to other hospitals in the Texas Medical Center, a large medical complex southwest of downtown. Only the designated 'ride-out team' has been working in the hospital, with water levels around the city too high for additional staff — including the hospital's chief medical officer — to get in. The nearby University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also canceled outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, and told patients not to attempt to travel because of high water in the area of the medical complex. Patients who already had been admitted are receiving care as usual, a spokeswoman said. Other hospitals also bore the brunt of the storm. As of Monday morning, San Antonio Fire Department firefighters had transferred about 800 hospital patients from Houston and other areas affected by Harvey, said department spokesman Woody Woodward. The city had an EMS convoy in Houston consisting of 12 workers, two ambulances and one am-bus — a 'gigantic' ambulance with multiple beds, he said. The situation at Ben Taub seemed the worst, and raised fears and memories of the dire straits at some New Orleans hospitals, where dozens of patients were trapped for days after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ben Taub, a large public hospital that cares for many of the city's poor and uninsured, asked authorities for evacuation help on Sunday but new locations for the patients had to be found, said Houston emergency management spokesman Gary Norman. High-clearance vehicles will take patients to other hospitals in the complex and elsewhere in Houston, he said. Harris Health System operates two other medical facilities — Clinton East, a 50-bed nursing home whose residents were moved Friday to Ben Taub because of concerns Clinton East would flood, and LBJ, a hospital on the northeast side of downtown Houston that now has about 150 people from the community seeking shelter, 'another 150 mouths to feed,' McLeod said. No other Houston hospitals reported serious damage but several canceled outpatient services because of the flooding. West Houston Medical Center spokeswoman Selena Mejia said that the hospital is not offering outpatient services but has admitted a few critical care patients from other city hospitals. Ben Taub and other hospitals in Houston's medical complex shored up their defenses after the city was swamped by Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. That storm caused a blackout, inundated medical center streets with up to 9 feet of water, and forced evacuations of patients, some airlifted from rooftops by helicopter. Damage totaled more than $2 billion. After a review of the area's flood weaknesses, member hospitals moved their electrical vaults and backup generators out of basements to areas above flood level. Scores of existing buildings were fitted with flood gates, and new buildings were built surrounded by berms. Underground tunnels were outfitted with 100 submarine doors, some 12 feet tall. The $756 million bill was paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; millions more were spent on the public works projects. Ben Taub was the only hospital forced to shut down by the flooding from Harvey, Norman said. ___ AP Chief Medical Writer Marilynn Marchione reported from Baltimore; AP Writer Emily Schmall reported from Dallas.
  • 'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    Need help in NE Houston! Baby here and sick elderly!' one user posted on Twitter along with her address late Sunday. Another woman, Alondra Molina, posted Monday on Facebook that her sister was desperate for a rescue for herself and her four children, including a 1-year-old. 'Please if someone could at least get them out of the city me and my mom will come get them,' Molina wrote. 'The roads are just all blocked and we can't get in.' Annette Fuller took a video when she began fearing for her life on Sunday. She was on the second floor of a neighbor's home along with the residents of three other houses, including five children, as water rose and hit waist level on the first floor. 'We called 911 and it rang and rang and rang and rang,' Fuller said Monday after the water receded and she managed to return safely to her single-story home. 'There's just no agency in the world that could handle Harvey,' she said. 'However, none of us were warned that 911 might not work. It was very frightening.' Fuller's two daughters, who live in Austin and Dallas, posted her video to Facebook after their mother texted it to them, and the post went viral. 'Social media, in some ways, is more powerful than the government agencies,' Fuller said. A nursing home in Dickinson, a low-lying city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston, quickly became the face of the crisis after its owner took a photo of residents , some in wheelchairs, up to their chests in water. The nursing home owner, Trudy Lampson, sent the photo to her daughter, whose husband posted it Sunday to Twitter, where it's been retweeted about 4,500 times. The photo was so dramatic that many users denounced it as fake. The nursing home residents were saved the same day. 'Thanks to all the true believers that re-tweeted and got the news organizations involved,' Lampson's son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, posted later in the day. 'It pushed La Vita Bella to #1 on the priority list.' McIntosh told The Associated Press on Monday that his post gained traction after a local newspaper reported it. 'We are in Tampa, Florida,' he said. 'The only way we could have an impact was by trying to reach out to emergency services and trying to do social media to gain attention to the cause.' Not only are the people who need rescuing relying on social media for help, volunteers and police departments alike are posting their phone numbers and instructions on Twitter and Facebook so people can get more immediate help. An unofficial battalion of volunteers called the Cajun Navy who brought small boats to Houston posted on Facebook that people who need rescuing should download the Zello cellphone app to find rescuers close to their area. 'This will connect you with officials on the ground there that can navigate help your way. PLEASE SHARE!' said the post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times since Sunday night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Sunday that a woman was going into labor and shared the address. An hour later he updated his followers that the woman had been taken away in an ambulance. More than any other natural disaster, Harvey has made it clear that social media has revolutionized the search-and-rescue process, said Karen North, a professor of social media at the University of Southern California. 'And what's really fascinating is that this is not emergency services experts creating strategic systems to rescue people,' North said. 'This is evolving organically ... Not only can people reach out to 911 but to friends and family elsewhere who can not only reach out to 911 but directly to rescuers in the location where the person needs help. 'It's really just the idea of taking technology designed for one purpose and applying them to a disaster situation,' North said. Fuller said if the water rises again at her home, she won't bother calling 911 and will post directly to social media. 'If I was desperate, I'd put it in a public Facebook site and say, 'Somebody please help,' and hope that somebody was looking,'' she said. ___ Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano in Las Vegas, Alina Hartounian in Phoenix and Bob Eller in Chicago contributed to this report. Myers reported from Los Angeles. Follow Myers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AmandaLeeAP
  • Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Update 4:50 p.m. Aug. 28: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon that it was not immediately able to confirm a report that a family of six was swept away by floodwaters and killed on Sunday. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo earlier told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. ﻿Original report: Family members told a Texas news station that six of their family members drowned Sunday afternoon as they tried to escape from floodwaters brought about by Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news Three members of the unidentified family told KHOU that four children were in a van with their great-grandparents and great-uncle Sunday when it was swept up by the current of flood waters as the van crossed a bridge in Greens Bayou. The news station reported that the van’s driver, the children’s great-uncle, was able to escape and cling onto a tree branch. He told the trapped children to escape from the van’s back door, but they were not able to, according to KHOU. The news station said the victims were an 81-year-old woman, her 84-year-old husband, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately verify the report, and no bodies have been recovered. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. On Monday alone, authorities said they rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters in the Houston area. Southeast Texas was battered by strong winds and torrential rains starting on Friday, when then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, but continued to dump rain over the area.
  • Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas Sunday, one photo of a battered, but still standing, Whataburger sign has come to take on a meaning of resilience to the thousands who shared the photo on social media.  >> Read more trending news Around 1 p.m. CDT, a Facebook user shared a Snapchat photo of a torn Whataburger sign with the caption “Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” A quick perusal through the comments shows that the photo might have originated from another user on Snapchat, and is a photo of the Whataburger at 4545 Violet Road in Corpus Christi. >> Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the city wasn’t hit as hard by Harvey as other cities close by, but the impact of “downed trees and power lines, broken and twisted signs, debris in the roadway, widespread power outrages and some partially torn roofs” was still felt. As of late Sunday night, the Whataburger sign photo had been shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times and had garnered almost 4,000 reactions. >> 11 amazing and heartbreaking scenes from Houston flood Many people equated the Whataburger orange and white with Texas pride, and others took it as a sign of the Texan spirit of resilience. While the photo is meant to be lighthearted, Harvey is far from over. While the Austin metro area isn’t supposed to see much more rain in the next few days, the tropical storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico around Matagorda Bay by Monday evening before moving back toward to the southeast Texas coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Harvey slams region's economy, with damages in the billions
    Harvey slams region's economy, with damages in the billions
    Flood damage from Harvey is likely to reach into the tens of billions and the storm is expected to cause the region's economy to shrink, at least in the near term. Harvey is soaking refineries along the Gulf Coast, leading to higher prices at the pump. Gasoline futures rose nearly 3 percent Monday. The storm could also put a kink in the shipment of consumer goods. Harvey, which hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane, will likely affect the South Texas economy for months. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, predicted that the region's economic output will be cut about 1 percent, or $7 billion to $8 billion. It will recover, he said, helped by money from insurance payments and government aid to rebuild. Here's a look at the effects on key industries: — REFINING: Prices are expected to spike over the next week or more as about 10 refineries representing more than 15 percent of the nation's refining capacity are shut down. Nearly 3 billion barrels of the 18 billion U.S. daily refining capacity has been knocked out. Most of the shut-downs have been precautionary, with only a few reports of minor flooding. But the slow-moving nature of the storm means it could cause shutdowns to linger and leave more-lasting damage, said Goldman Sachs analyst Damien Courvalin. Another 850,000 barrels per day of capacity remains under threat, he said. Exxon Mobil closed its huge Baytown refinery, which lies along the Houston Ship Channel, 25 miles east of the city. The plant can handle up to 584,000 barrels of oil per day. It turns that into gasoline and chemicals used in everything from shrink wrap to car tires. Several other refineries closed, including a Royal Dutch Shell plant along the ship channel, and several in Corpus Christi, Texas, that are operated by Valero Energy, Citgo and Flint Hills Resources. Gas stations in Houston are running dry. Rick Joswick, an analyst with S&P Global Platts' PIRA Energy, said it remains to be seen whether distribution terminals were damaged, which could crimp supplies beyond Houston. — OIL AND GAS: Oil companies have removed workers from about 100 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico since late last week. About 19 percent of oil production in the Gulf has been stopped, but that is down from nearly 25 percent on Saturday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The Gulf accounts for about one-fifth of U.S. oil production. — SHIPPING: All major ports in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas remained closed Monday and might not open for several days until the week. That would affect barge shipments of gasoline to the East Coast — if refineries have resumed operating. Several large container ships that were headed to Houston anchored off Mexico or Louisiana to wait out the storm. The port of Houston also handles export shipments of grain. The ports can't reopen until the U.S. Coast Guard and ship pilots are confident shipping channels are clear and not obstructed by silt washed into bays by the heavy rain. Silting has been reported near the ports of Freeport and Houston, according to S&P Global Platts. — TRAVEL: Houston's two big airports are expected to remain closed to all but relief flights until later this week, with runways flooded and nearby roadways under water. More than 1,600 flights on Monday were canceled, the bulk of them at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. The Federal Aviation Administration said Bush Intercontinental was expected to reopen Thursday and Hobby on Wednesday. Those targets might be optimistic. Bill Begley, a spokesman for the airports, said they would not reopen until officials are certain they're safe, 'and I don't even want to put a deadline on that.' Exceptions have been made for flights carrying people who were trapped at the airports when the storm hit. United Airlines took 272 passengers to Chicago on Sunday and planned two more such flights Monday, said Charles Hobart. Two Spirit Airlines planes took 180 passengers to Chicago and Detroit, and Southwest flew 486 passengers to Dallas on Sunday aboard five planes, according to airline and airport officials. — INSURANCE: Property damage from Harvey will likely be counted in the tens of billions of dollars, according to Moody's Analytics, but the insurance industry will be on the hook for only a small portion of that. Much of the burden will fall on taxpayers. AIR Worldwide, which advises companies on managing risk, estimates that Harvey caused between $1.2 billion and $2.3 billion in wind and storm damage. Another analytical firm, CoreLogic, forecasts between $1 billion and $2 billion. Risk Management Solutions says it could be $6 billion, but likely much less. Don Griffin, a vice president at the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, said insurance companies are well capitalized and able to pay claims. Those estimates, however, don't include damage from flooding because that is usually covered by federal flood insurance, not homeowner policies. AIR estimates that $60 billion in property in Harris County, where Houston is located, is insured by the national flood program, which already owes the U.S. Treasury more than $20 billion for money it borrowed to cover past storms. — BANKING: Many businesses in the Houston area are flooded, including banks. 'In areas without power, it is back to a cash-only economy in terms of securing food, medical supplies and other necessities,' said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. Many banks and credit unions will set up mobile branches to let customers get cash or apply for loans, he said. ___ Economics Writer Paul Wiseman in Washington and Business Writer Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.
  • Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    As floodwaters from Harvey's downpours keep rising, some Houston-area residents must decide between staying in their homes with water pouring in or venturing out into potentially deadly flooded roads. People waded in chest-high floodwaters in the U.S.'s fourth-largest city, as Houston's mayor announced Sunday that the main convention center would be opening as a shelter, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, when breached levees in New Orleans stranded tens of thousands of people in squalid conditions at the football stadium and convention center. >> Read more trending news Rescue workers were so overwhelmed with calls for help Sunday that initially they were able to respond only to life-and-death situations. >>Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates Houston authorities urged people to escape to the roofs of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics, which caused more than a dozen deaths in Katrina's aftermath. Residents were asked to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location as floodwaters reached second-story levels -- echoing images from New Orleans. All of the main interstates through Houston are currently flooded, stranding drivers who tried to challenge a couple of feet of water. Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan and WSBTV photojournalist Oscar Carrillo De Albornoz traveled to Houston, getting into the city limits early Sunday morning. As they were making their way to their hotel, they spotted Houston police aiding a woman in labor. With 911 swamped with calls, there was more than a two-hour wait for an ambulance. By daylight, Monahan said Interstate 10 was a ghost town. By the afternoon, the same roadway was underneath a couple feet of water. 'The problem, as you can see, it's just not stopping. The bayous start cresting and it has nowhere to go so it starts backing up into the neighborhoods,' Houston resident Sam Ray told Monahan. Those waves of rain are projected to send water levels even higher. 'The worst is yet to come, is what I hear,' another woman said. >>'Please send help': As Houston floods, residents call for Harvey rescue on social media  As bayous, rivers, creeks and streams rose dangerously fast, Monahan saw emergency vehicles, and even Coast Guard helicopters rushing to rescue thousands from the catastrophic flooding. 'It's incredible to see cop after cop, flood after flood, in my very own neighborhood. It's crazy. I can't even go anywhere, I feel trapped,' said resident India Goldsmith. From the bridge over Memorial Drive, you can see Buffalo Bayou swollen hundreds of feet over its banks. >>WATCH: Drone video shows devastating floods in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath 'I've never seen, looking downtown, the bayou go all the way, you don't even see Memorial Drive. You don't even see the parkway, all those things are just under water,' resident Cindi Ray said. Volunteers from metro Atlanta answer the call to help The Red Cross in Atlanta is sending volunteers and supplies to Texas and Louisiana, to help with the sheltering and feeding of thousands.  'It’s amazing. We’ve got enough supplies in Texas to open shelters for nearly 30,000 people at this point, and are actually planning for more,' said Sherry Nicholson, a spokesperson with the Red Cross. >>Good boy: Dog carrying bag of food through Hurricane Harvey goes viral Sunday, 13 tractor trailers filled with cots, blankets and other supplies left Union City for the hard-hit areas. The Red Cross says its ramping up its efforts. “We are really gearing up to send lots more people, especially for the need for sheltering. That’s going to be, we know, a huge need for weeks, maybe months,” Nicholson said. >>Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms Late Sunday night, American Medical Response began to deploy more than 55 paramedics and ambulances to the Dallas area in cooperation with FEMA. '(I'm) Incredibly proud of this staff going down to Texas to assist in this effort,' said Terence Ramotar, the Regional Director for AMR. Nicholson understands the enormity of Harvey, a storm the National Weather Service called “unprecedented” Sunday on Twitter. 'Every disaster is different. We have certainly in our history done some really big ones, and this is going to fall in the really big category. We will find a way, and we’ll be there until the need is gone,' Nicholson said. President Trump assessing federal response President Donald Trump met by teleconference Sunday with top administration officials as rescue workers continued to respond to rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. The White House said Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Trump's Cabinet and other senior officials discussed federal support for response and recovery efforts. >>Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo] The White House said Trump stressed his expectation that 'all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana' and that his 'number one priority of saving lives.' Trump announced Sunday he's planning a trip to Texas on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. Coast Guard helping stranded residents Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt says helicopters have rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey floods numerous neighborhoods. In a conference call Sunday with reporters, Oditt says Coast Guard personnel and aircraft from around the country have been dispatched to Texas. He says Texas Air National Guard choppers were also assisting with rescues. >>Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’ Oditt says people facing rising floodwaters should not go into attics, since rescuers in the air cannot see them. The incident commander urged people who head to their rooftops to wave sheets, towels or anything else to attract the attention of helicopter crews. >>Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to victims of Hurricane Harvey  Coast Guard helicopter crews along the southern portion of the Texas coast are reporting the rescue of almost 40 people, starting from the morning before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. That includes six people rescued from their home Saturday evening in the hard-hit city of Aransas Pass. Among them were three children, their two parents and an elderly woman who was in need of oxygen. Houston sees large amount of emergency calls Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls are waiting to be serviced. >>Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers for victims Pena says his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three hour period overnight. >>PHOTOS: Harvey leaves devastating flooding across Houston area But Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections. Houston Convention Center becomes evacuee shelter Several hundred people have arrived at the downtown convention center the city of Houston has converted into a shelter after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated much of the city. Ken Sandy has been designated shelter manager by the Red Cross. He said Sunday that his volunteers are prepared for 1,000 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the center is big enough for them to expand if necessary. The center has 1.8 million square feet (0.17 million sq. meters) of space. Volunteers are handing out towels to people entering the cavernous center. Cots have not yet arrived. Authorities across Houston and surrounding Harris County are quickly opening shelters as the full toll of the flooding becomes clear and thousands of people evacuate their homes. (The Associated Press contributed to this article)
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.