Just days after federal and state officials dismantled a $3.2-million meth lab and arrested five people allegedly connected to the operation, arrest warrants have been issued for a sixth person after agents discovered a second lab in North Georgia.

And authorities said they have reason to believe that the person, identified as 32-year-old Clara Catarino Mendoza, may be on the run with her two small children.

According to the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, an analysis of evidence seized in the first bust prompted officials to obtain warrants Wednesday to search two more properties in Dahlonega, one in the 200 block of Iberian Road and another in the 100 block of Antique Way. Both are linked to Mendoza, the agency said in a statement.

At the Antique Way location, authorities found seven 55-gallon drums, three of which tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement. Two AR-15 rifles, a pistol grip shotgun and a handgun were also found. Authorities said the conversion lab distributed 385 gallons of methamphetamine worth millions.

The Iberian Road home was destroyed by a fire, which is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office as an act of arson, the drug

On Friday, officials broke up another lab in the area capable of producing 25 to 50 kilograms of meth at a time.

Five people were arrested on trafficking and conspiracy to manufacture charges after authorities found 30 kilograms of crystal meth, several grams of cocaine and $166,000 in cash.

Angel Luis Rivera-Santiago, 42, of Norcross, Victor Rafael Aponte, 30, of Dahlonega, and Valentine Duarte-Vejar, 25, of Dahlonega, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Eleoncio Perez-Pineda, 29, of Dahlonega, and Jose Mario Duarte-Vejar, 25, of Dahlonega, were later arrested and charged with conspiracy to manufacture meth. The men were taken to the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

Mendoza faces conspiracy to manufacture and traffic methamphetamine charges. She is believed to be driving a 2006 yellow H2 Hummer with Georgia tag PYX5020, a 2003 gray Ford Superduty truck with the Georgia tag PKM9409 or a white 4-door BMW with an unknown model and tag.

Mendoza is described as 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds. Descriptions of her children were not released.

Anyone with information regarding Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office at 706-864-3633, the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or the FBI at 1-800-255-5324.

