Mother sought in connection with $300 million meth operation

Police are searching for a woman they suspect was linked to a major methamphetamine operation in North Georgia.

Last week, authorities seized $3 million worth of meth after a traffic stop.

>> Read more trending news

The investigation led authorities to several homes where they seized 30 kilograms of meth. Investigators said the multimillion-dollar ring is accused of processing liquid meth into crystal meth, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

The ring has distributed 385 gallons of meth onto the streets, with an estimated value of more than $300 million, according to authorities.

Authorities said Tuesday agents located a meth conversion lab in Dahlonega, Georgia, consistent with a conversion lab discovered last week. Officials said both properties are linked to Clara Catarino Mendoza, 32. They believe she has fled with her two children.