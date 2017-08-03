Three small children were home when their mother shot and killed a man who tried to break into their Marietta home early Thursday, police said.
“The small children are now in the care of other family members,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.
Marietta police got a 911 call from the woman about 2:23 a.m.
“The caller stated someone attempted to break into her home and she shot him,” McPhamily said.
When officers arrived at the Griggs Street residence, they found the man dead.
The woman, who has not been charged in connection with the deadly shooting, was not injured. Detectives are interviewing her at the Marietta Police Department, McPhilamy said.
Officers got a search warrant to get inside the house just before 6:45 a.m.
It’s unclear if the children witnessed the shooting.
Police have identified the suspect but have not released his name pending next of kin notification.
McPhilamy said police “don’t normally respond to calls in this area.”
A golf course and a new subdivision are within walking distance of the shooting scene.
“It’s a quiet area,” he said.
Jasmine Garry, who has lived across the street from the shooting scene for about 20 years, was interviewed by police and described the woman who fired at the alleged intruder as nonviolent.
“There was nothing that would make you think (you) got to keep your eye out for her,” she said.
Garry said the community is close-knit.
“We’re all family here because pretty much everyone on this street has lived here their entire lives,” she said.
The shooting made Garry question who’s coming into the community and consider the possibility of getting a gun.
"It’s really shocking,” she said.
