Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
DA: Mom didn’t report molestation due to 'hectic' schedule
Close

DA: Mom didn’t report molestation due to 'hectic' schedule

DA: Mom didn’t report molestation due to 'hectic' schedule
Photo Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office
Damylo Morrow was convicted on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, of sexual battery and acquitted of child molestation after a three-day trial.

DA: Mom didn’t report molestation due to 'hectic' schedule

By: Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -  A Georgia mother didn’t tell police that her boyfriend sexually abused her 6-year-old daughter because of her “hectic work schedule,” the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said.

>> Read more trending news

The boyfriend, Damylo Morrow, was convicted Thursday of sexual battery and acquitted of child molestation after a three-day trial.

The mother pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree cruelty to children for failing to report the abuse and telling the child to lie about it, the District Attorney’s Office said. She was sentenced to eight years’ probation under the First Offender Act and cannot have unsupervised contact with the child for the duration of her probation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is withholding the identity of mother in this case in order to protect the identity of the child, who is a victim of sexual abuse.

The child’s grandmother brought her to Scottish Rite Hospital in April 2015 and told staff that the girl had been molested on Dec. 31, 2014. The grandmother was aware of the incident shortly after it happened but did not tell police because Morrow was already in jail on an unrelated charge, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The AJC is also withholding the identity of the grandmother in this case in order to protect the identity of the child.

Morrow massaged the child’s legs and removed her pants before touching her genitals, the child told a Gwinnett County Department of Family and Children Services worker at the hospital.

The child’s mother told a detective she was aware of the allegations in December of that year but didn’t report them because “she had a hectic work schedule” and Morrow denied touching her child, the release said.

When the child and her mother later went to Norcross Police Department headquarters for an interview with a detective, they were placed in an interview room to wait. While in the interview room, the mother told the child to say that Morrow never touched her, the release said.

During the interview, the child initially denied that Morrow had touched her but later told the detective that Morrow had touched her genitals, the release said.

Morrow was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. Upon release, he must register as a sex offender.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • New Hampshire confirms identity of suspected serial killer
    New Hampshire confirms identity of suspected serial killer
    Authorities on Friday said they have confirmed the identity of a man suspected of killing six women and children while using numerous names in multiple states. The announcement came seven months after law enforcement officials said a man who died in a California prison in 2010 after killing and dismembering his girlfriend also likely had five earlier victims, including his toddler daughter and the mother of another girl he raised for several years and then abandoned. The man went by at least five names, including Bob Evans in New Hampshire and Lawrence Vanner in California, but authorities said Friday that his real name was Terry Peder Rasmussen. Sgt. Michael Kokoski of New Hampshire State Police's cold case unit said he hopes the new information will lead to tips about Rasmussen — and possibly other victims — during the several years before he arrived in New Hampshire in the late 1970s. 'We've found his real identity, and more significantly, that he appears to have used this identity up until the time he comes to New Hampshire,' he said. 'The hope is that ... someone will recognize him and say, 'Yeah, I knew Terry,' and be able to potentially identify any females or children that were accompanying him in his travels for those critical years.' According to investigators, Rasmussen was born in 1943 in Denver, grew up in both Colorado and Arizona, and attended high school in Phoenix before joining the Navy. After being discharged in 1967, Rasmussen got married in Hawaii and then moved to Arizona, where he and his wife had three daughters and one son. Around 1973, Rasmussen's wife left him, authorities said, and the last time she and the children saw him was when he showed up unexpectedly for a visit around Christmas 1974. A DNA sample from one of those children helped confirm Rasmussen's identity, Kokoski said. One of the daughters declined to comment Friday. 'They all obviously want their privacy, but I think it's fair to say they were all very troubled by what we were telling them about what Terry had gone on to do with his life,' he said. Authorities know little about Rasmussen's whereabouts from 1974 to 1978 but say it's likely he spent time in Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia and New Hampshire. By 1981, Rasmussen was living with girlfriend Denise Beaudin and her 6-month-old daughter, Dawn, in Manchester, New Hampshire. All three disappeared that year, but Beaudin's family never reported her missing because they believed the couple left town because of money troubles. Although her body has not been found, authorities believe Rasmussen killed Beaudin somewhere between New Hampshire and California, where, by 1985, he was living at an RV park with Beaudin's daughter and using the name Gordon Jenson. In June 1986, Rasmussen abandoned the girl, whom he called Lisa, and fled. He later served about 18 months in jail for child abandonment but took off after being paroled in 1990, authorities said. In 2003, he was convicted of killing Eunsoon Jun, whom he had married two years earlier in an unofficial ceremony in Richmond, California. Her partially dismembered body was found in their basement, buried under cat litter. In addition to Beaudin and Jun, authorities believe Rasmussen killed a woman and three girls whose bodies were found in barrels near a New Hampshire state park in 1985 and 2000. Based on DNA evidence, authorities believe Rasmussen was the father of one of the girls. Authorities from around the country have been investigating more than 50 tips about the identities of those victims, the location of Beaudin's body and Rasmussen's early life. 'This has been a cooperative venture with a lot of agencies involved,' said Jeffery Strelzin, senior assistant attorney general. 'Because he left victims from one end of the country to the other, a lot of people have been working together on this and continue to work together, and we very much appreciate that.' ___ Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar contributed to this report from New York.
  • How will your pets react to the solar eclipse?
    How will your pets react to the solar eclipse?
    The Aug. 21 Great American Solar Eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse to stretch coast to coast in the continental United States in 99 years. Humans are expected to react with amazement when the thin path of totality, or total eclipse, passes through portions of 14 states, but what about their pets? >> Read more trending news Dogs and cats will be affected by the eclipse much less than wildlife, according to Russell McLendon, science editor for Mother Nature Network. But there are still important things to know about how the solar eclipse could affect dogs and cats, including safety measures responsible owners should take.  Here are five of the most important things to know about how the solar eclipse could affect your pet: Cats, dogs may not notice, solar eclipse much  Many wild animals may mistake solar eclipses for twilight, McLendon wrote in MNN. Crickets and frogs may jump start their evening chorus, diurnal animals might quiet down, and even nocturnal animals like bats and owls might be lured into activity in the eclipse's totality.  While they can't anticipate the eclipse phenomena like humans who read about it ahead of time, family pets are unlikely to have a primeval reaction to the eclipse like their wild animal relatives. They react differently, because their daily routines are influenced by human schedules as well as sunlight levels, McLendon reported. Pets may still become fearful during eclipse More than the darkness of the solar eclipse, pets may be apprehensive about the crowds that gather to view it, according to Lloyd Nelson, an Illinois Animal-Control officer interviewed by the Southern Illinoisan. Be aware that your dog or cat could get spooked by solar eclipse-inspired events that involve crowds of people, whether you take a pet with you to a viewing spot or it's near your home.  'It's sort of like the Fourth of July, but tripled,' said Nelson. 'We are going to have concerts, people shooting off fireworks in the dark of the midday sun, loud noises and strangers.'  Just as you do during firework holidays, make sure your pet is either safe inside for the eclipse or on a leash and under careful watch. Pets can suffer ‘eclipse blindness’  One thing we do have in common with our pets is that human, canine and feline eyes can all suffer from 'eclipse blindness' when safe precautions are not taken during the eclipse viewing. During the eclipse, as the moon's shadow starts to block the sun's light, some of the sun's fiery disk will still be visible, according to LiveScience.com . A view of that light can literally burn any eyes, human or cat or dog, that look up at it.  The condition, commonly called 'eclipse blindness,' happens when the sun's powerful rays burn sensitive photoreceptor cells in the retina. It usually results in blurred vision and other vision loss instead of complete blindness, since humans and animals ordinarily turn away before complete blindness occurs. Pet's don't necessarily need glasses, but it wouldn't hurt Space.com's safe viewing recommendations for humans include proper eye protection from NASA-approved eclipse glasses, along with strict warnings against trying to view the partial eclipse with a camera or telescope. Whether your dog or cat also needs the glasses is up for debate in the scientific community. Mike Reynolds, an astronomy professor at Floriday State College in Jacksonville, Florida, told LiveScience.com that it's best to outfit pets who will be out during the eclipse with protective glasses. Another expert quoted in the article wasn't as concerned. 'On a normal day, your pets don't try to look at the sun, and therefore don't damage their eyes,' said Angela Speck, director of astronomy and a professor of astrophysics at the University of Missouri. 'And on this day, they're not going to do it, either.' Animal lovers can help with worldwide research  While it's unlikely that your dog or cat will have a remarkable reaction to the Great American Eclipse, pet lovers might enjoy observing how animals in the wild or even the neighborhood do unusual things. Previous eclipses worldwide have involved reports of night birds singing, bats flying, spiders tearing down webs or owls calling, according to a report in the Southern Illinoisan. But because total solar eclipses are so infrequent, scientists have little beyond anecdotal evidence of animal behavior, Rebecca Johnson, citizen science research coordinator at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco, told the paper. To remedy the dearth of research, the academy created a 'Life Responds' project where citizens all over the world download the iNaturalist app from Apple or Android platforms and document the plant and animal reactions they see during the eclipse. To join in the fun, download the iNaturalist app, make an account and practice making observations before the eclipse using the project 'Getting Started' guide.
  • DA: Mom didn’t report molestation due to 'hectic' schedule
    DA: Mom didn’t report molestation due to 'hectic' schedule
    A Georgia mother didn’t tell police that her boyfriend sexually abused her 6-year-old daughter because of her “hectic work schedule,” the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said. >> Read more trending news The boyfriend, Damylo Morrow, was convicted Thursday of sexual battery and acquitted of child molestation after a three-day trial. The mother pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree cruelty to children for failing to report the abuse and telling the child to lie about it, the District Attorney’s Office said. She was sentenced to eight years’ probation under the First Offender Act and cannot have unsupervised contact with the child for the duration of her probation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is withholding the identity of mother in this case in order to protect the identity of the child, who is a victim of sexual abuse. The child’s grandmother brought her to Scottish Rite Hospital in April 2015 and told staff that the girl had been molested on Dec. 31, 2014. The grandmother was aware of the incident shortly after it happened but did not tell police because Morrow was already in jail on an unrelated charge, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office. The AJC is also withholding the identity of the grandmother in this case in order to protect the identity of the child. Morrow massaged the child’s legs and removed her pants before touching her genitals, the child told a Gwinnett County Department of Family and Children Services worker at the hospital. The child’s mother told a detective she was aware of the allegations in December of that year but didn’t report them because “she had a hectic work schedule” and Morrow denied touching her child, the release said. When the child and her mother later went to Norcross Police Department headquarters for an interview with a detective, they were placed in an interview room to wait. While in the interview room, the mother told the child to say that Morrow never touched her, the release said. During the interview, the child initially denied that Morrow had touched her but later told the detective that Morrow had touched her genitals, the release said. Morrow was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of probation. Upon release, he must register as a sex offender.
  • 9/11 first responder father, son die months apart of cancer
    9/11 first responder father, son die months apart of cancer
    Fifteen years after the horrific attacks and aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, a father and son have succumbed to cancer within months of each other. Their deaths are being attributed to cancer that has been tied to ground zero, CNN reported. Robert Alexander, 43, died this week. His father Raymond Alexander, 76, died nine months ago. >> Read more trending news Raymond Alexander was a New York City firefighter when the planes struck the World Trade Center. Robert was a member of the NYPD at the time, CNN reported. Robert eventually became a firefighter for the FDNY. In 2003, Raymond became ill and from 2003 to 2016, he was diagnosed with seven different types of cancer. Two years ago, their son Robert was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer. Raymond and Robert are the first father and son first responders to die of 9/11-related illnesses, the Uniformed Firefighters Association told CNN. The union said that the cancers came from the air responders breathed during and after the attacks. The air had ash, debris and carcinogens in it. “We had firefighters show symptoms very early after 9/11 in age groups that they shouldn’t have been showing symptoms for different diseases, specifically cancer,” Gerald Fitzgerald, UFA president, told CNN. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has set up the World Trade Center Health Program that monitors and provides treatment for first responders and others who were involved in rescue and recovery at the ground zero site. As of June, 7,139 people enrolled and certified with cancer have been covered by the program.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.