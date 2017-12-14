Listen Live
Crime & Law
Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house
Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house

Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house
Photo Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Theresa Bice

Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman left her son in the car near methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while she broke into an empty residence, authorities said.

A Forsyth County deputy apprehended Theresa Jean Bice, 39, when she was leaving the house through a rear window, sheriff’s spokesman Doug Rainwater said. The house was on Browns Bridge Road in Cumming.

The deputy, C.A. Miller, said he found the 4-year-old boy asleep near multiple baggies containing meth, a digital scale and glass smoking paraphernalia.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

A basket containing DVDs and children’s toys was found in the house, according to the deputy. It’s unclear how long Bice was in the house.

She’s charged with burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to sheriff’s officials. She’s in the Forsyth County jail without bond.

At the time of this arrest, Bice was on probation for a shoplifting arrest in April.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house

