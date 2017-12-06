Middle school teacher charged with sex crimes involving students

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. - A grand jury indicted a middle school teacher in Caldwell County, North Carolina, on five felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
WSOC-TV reporter Dave Faherty was there as authorities brought in 29-year-old Justin Biggs.
Police said Biggs has resigned from his teaching position at William Lenoir Middle School.
Breaking Lenoir- Justin Biggs was a middle school teacher in Lenoir. Also taught in Granite Falls. pic.twitter.com/VuUfPKehD3— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 5, 2017
Lenoir police said they began their investigation in November after a female middle school student reported being assaulted on school grounds. The investigation led to more students coming forward, totaling five, according to police.
The indictments said Biggs, who was a math teacher and softball coach at the middle school, committed a lewd act on a child.
Police said all of the incidents happened on school grounds.
"It's hard on the school and the children there,” Lenoir police Capt. Brent Phelps said. “These are tough cases."
