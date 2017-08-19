Metro Atlanta drug trafficker had $130K under mattress

A man convicted of drug charges Thursday in Douglas County had $130,000 hidden under his mattress and more than $40,000 in his car when he was arrested in 2015, according to prosecutors.
Lorenzo McClure was convicted on charges that included trafficking cocaine, possession of stolen firearms and DUI-drugs, district attorney spokesman David Emadi said in a news release.
McClure was arrested on Nov. 1, 2015, at a traffic incident that was found to be his fault, Emadi said.
He was under the influence of marijuana, and officers found pot in his vehicle, according to the release. Officers also found cocaine in a duffel bag as well as $40,000 cash and multiple handguns, one of which was reported stolen.
In a search of McClure’s home, officers found $130,0000 packaged in vacuum-sealed bags hidden under the mattress in the master bedroom, as well as more drugs, according to the release.
McClure said the drugs weren’t his and that he didn’t know how they came to be in his vehicle.
The case is “justice for our entire community,” District Attorney Brian Fortner said, “as it removes a prominent drug dealer from our streets who sought to profit and benefit from the illness that affects many addicts in our community.”
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28. McClure could receive up to 65 years in prison.
