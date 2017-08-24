$1M in marijuana seized from metro Atlanta house

Acting on a tip from federal authorities, drug agents seized about $1 million worth of marijuana Wednesday from a house in Henry County, a spokesman said.
Officers with the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force found about 1,250 pounds of marijuana in a house on Chestnut Lane in the Stockbridge area, Maj. Chad Rosborough said.
The pot was in 30- and 50-pound bundles, Rosborough said.
“I don’t think anyone was expecting to find that much marijuana,” Rosborough said.
Aside from the pot, agents only found a mattress inside the house, which indicates that it was a site where someone would stay for just a night or two and then move on, Rosborough said.
A man was taken into custody and charged with trafficking marijuana, but his identity and other details were not available.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration provided the tip to the task force, which is made up of officers from agencies in Henry County.
Those officers will try to find out where the drugs came from and where they were going.
“We got some leads,” Rosborough said.
Tell us about yourself