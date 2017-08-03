Listen Live
Crime & Law
Man suspected of breaking into homes naked, trying on underwear
Close

Man suspected of breaking into homes naked, trying on underwear

Man suspected of breaking into homes naked, trying on underwear
Photo Credit: Lakewood police
Curtis L. Sell

Man suspected of breaking into homes naked, trying on underwear

By: Casey McNerthney, KIRO7.com

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -  A man who Lakewood, Washington, police believe has a pattern of getting naked and breaking into homes is on the run, and police are looking for him.

>> Learn more here

Police say the suspect may be Curtis L. Sell, a registered sex offender in his 50s who is currently homeless with a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Sell was convicted of child rape in 1997, records show. 

Sell has brown eyes and thinning black hair, is 5-foot-8 and has an eagle tattoo on his upper left arm and a Chinese phrase tattooed on his right leg. Anyone who sees him is asked to stay away and call 911. 

Police said the latest incident – an attempted residential break-in – happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of 111th Street Southwest. 

A second incident happened about 11:45 a.m. at another home in the same area.

>> Florida man, 73, banned from beaches for 'seeking his sugarbaby,' officials say

“At this incident, the victim came home to find a naked male in her bedroom, trying on her undergarments,” Lakewood police Lt. Chris Lawler said in a statement. “He calmly left the home and left wearing only black and white tennis shoes.” 

A third incident happened where a woman woke up to find the man standing by her bed, naked and wearing a condom and one of her belts, police said. 

“When confronted, the suspect fled on foot naked,” Lawler said. “It is unknown when this occurred, and the victim is reluctant to report it."

Another burglary related to this suspect occurred at 2:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 4500 block of 111th Street Southwest, police said. 

“The victim came home to find someone entered via a sliding glass window and ransacked the home,” Lawler said. “The suspect (was) seen fleeing the scene matched the description of the other burglaries, except this time he was wearing a blue tank top, shorts and carrying what looked like a laptop bag. A tracking K-9 was deployed, but the suspect was not located.”

>> Read more trending news

Police think the man was also walking around naked in the area of 108th Street Southwest and Lakeview Avenue Southwest in Lakewood. 

“A ‘camp’ was found at the 11100 block of Lakeview that we believe belonged to our suspect,” Lawler said. “We found a yellow bicycle, some women's underwear and a cellphone. Pictures of our suspect were found on the phone showing him wearing women's underwear.”

Lakewood police asked residents to watch out for Sell and report to police any open doors or windows that seem out of place.

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Blast at Minnesota school kills 2, injures others
    Blast at Minnesota school kills 2, injures others
    An explosion at a school in Minneapolis killed two people, injured several others and reduced part of a building to rubble, fire officials said. City Fire Chief John Fruetel said the body of the second person killed in the blast was recovered around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Minnehaha Academy, a private Christian school that serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Fruetel said the medical examiner's office was working to notify relatives. The blast occurred in a utility area as students were playing soccer and basketball at school, according to fire and school officials. Contractors were working on one of the campus' buildings at the time of the blast, which investigators believe was caused by a natural gas explosion, said Assistant Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. The explosion killed Ruth Berg, a receptionist for 17 years at the school who 'welcomed everyone with a smile,' the school said in a statement. John Carlson, a part-time janitor known for giving Dilly Bars to students, was reported missing. The 81-year-old attended the school as a child, sent his own children there, and was like a grandfather figure to students, school officials said. At a news conference Wednesday night, Fruetel did not specify whether Carlson's body was the one located. He added that crews would return Thursday morning to continue going through the debris. Four people remained hospitalized late Wednesday, including one in critical condition, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, according to the hospital. Their names haven't been released. Dr. Jim Miner, the hospital's chief of emergency medicine, said victims treated from the blast suffered injuries ranging from head injuries and broken bones to cuts from debris. Aerial video footage of the school's campus showed part of a building was ripped apart, with wood splintered and bricks scattered about. Windows in other areas were blown out and shattered. Three people were rescued from the building's roof shortly after the explosion and fire, Tyner said. Paul Meskan, who lives across the street, said he was pulling weeds when the blast happened, and he quickly ran over to the school. Meskan said he and other people who rushed to help found a man pinned under the rubble. 'We just started digging,' Meskan said. He said that after police and firefighters arrived, 'we kept digging, and gas, gas was going. Fire was going. And it's like, 'we're not going back until we get this guy out of here.' And we got him out, and they got him on a stretcher.' The Star Tribune reported that city records show Master Mechanical Inc. was issued a permit on June 7 for 'gas piping and hooking up meter' at the school's address. A statement from Master Mechanical early Thursday said its employees were among the injured. The company said it was grateful to the first responders and bystanders who came to the aid of all the injured. The contractor did not say how many of its employees were hurt. Master Mechanical has twice been cited for workplace violations in recent years, according to the newspaper. Jenny O'Brien, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said in 2010 there was a violation related to protecting an employee from falling. In 2014, the company had paperwork violations. At the time of Wednesday's blast, as many as 10 students were playing basketball inside a gym at Minnehaha Academy but weren't near the explosion, said Sara Jacobson, the school's executive director of institutional advancement. Jacobson also was in the building during the explosion. 'There was a very loud explosion, and ceiling tiles and windows and materials rained down on our heads,' she said. 'And then soon as it was over, we made our way down a dark hallway to the exit as quickly as we could.' WCCO-TV reported that hundreds of people gathered Wednesday evening for a prayer vigil about a mile from the school. ___ Associated Press writer Gretchen Ehlke contributed to this report from Milwaukee. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv . ___ This story has been corrected to reflect that several others were injured, not dozens.
  • Ohio State Fair ride accident: Four remain hospitalized
    Ohio State Fair ride accident: Four remain hospitalized
    Four people remain hospitalized following a ride accident at the Ohio State Fair last week, according WBNS. >>RELATED: Ohio State Fair tragedy: Maker says gondola carrying riders broke off; ride passed inspection Jennifer Lambert, 18, is in critical condition at Grant Medical Center. Her mother says she hasn’t woken up. Tamica Dunlap, 36, is in serious condition at Wexner Medical Center. Russel Franks, Dunlap’s uncle, is in critical condition. Keziah Lewis, 19, is in serious condition at Wexner Medical Center. Lewis is a University of Cincinnati student. Tyler Jarrell, 18, died in the accident. Jarrell had recently enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the Columbus Police Explorers. He was thrown into the air and landed about 50 feet away from the ride, Cleveland.com reported. He died of blunt force injuries, The Columbus Dispatch reported last week. Jarrell was on the ride with his girlfriend, Lewis, who was among the injured. Two other riders who were hurt in the accident were released from the hospital. >> WATCH: Footage from Ohio State Fair accident Ohio state officials said that the ride was inspected the day of the accident, WCPO reported.  >>Read the safety inspection report on the Fireball ride The rest of the Ohio State Fair continued, with no rides operating, as police and ride inspectors investigated the accident, ABCNews reported. It resumed normal operations on Sunday. The company that made the ride, KMG, said the ride was made in 1998 according to The Columbus Dispatch. The company updated the same type of ride’s design in 2010 with a new arm construction and updated restraint system. >>Five things to know about the Fire Ball ride According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been at least 22 deaths at amusement attractions since 2010. That number does not include water park and work-related accidents, ABCNews reported. >> WATCH: Past footage of Fire Ball operating There were about 30,900 injuries seen at emergency rooms in 2016. >>How common are festival ride accidents? Natalie Dreier and the National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: Contract workers injured in school collapse
    The Latest: Contract workers injured in school collapse
    The Latest on the partial school building collapse in Minneapolis that killed two, injured others (all times local): 6:20 a.m. A contractor that was issued a permit for gas piping and meter work at a Minneapolis school where an explosion and partial collapse killed two people and injured at least seven others says its employees were among the injured. A statement early Thursday from Master Mechanical Inc. says the company is grateful to first responders and bystanders who came to the aid of the injured, including its employees. The company did not say how many of its employees were hurt at Minnehaha Academy on Wednesday. The Star Tribune reports that city records show Master Mechanical was issued a permit for 'gas piping and hooking up meter' at the school's address. Fire officials said a second body was recovered from the rubble Wednesday night. The school earlier said longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. Officials have not identified the second body. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. ___ 12:20 a.m. Cleanup work is expected to begin one day after a deadly natural gas explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school. Fire Chief John Fruetel says a second body was recovered from the rubble at Minnehaha Academy around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Fruetel says the medical examiner's office was working to notify relatives. The school earlier Wednesday said longtime receptionist Ruth Berg died in the blast, and that janitor John Carlson was missing. At a news conference Wednesday night, Fruetel didn't specify whether Carlson's body was the one that was located. The fire chief says the exact cause of the explosion remains unclear. The state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation. The private Christian school serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
  • Trump attorney brings 'street fighter' spirit to his work
    Trump attorney brings 'street fighter' spirit to his work
    One of the key lawyers in President Donald Trump's corner navigated a popular United States senator through crisis, produced a damning investigative report that drove a baseball star from the game and, early in his career, took on organized crime as a Justice Department prosecutor. John Dowd, a retired Marine Corps captain and longtime legal adviser to prominent people facing government investigations, has played a role in some of the defining legal quagmires of the last four decades — among them, the Iran-Contra affair, the Keating Five, the Enron collapse and a scandal over the firing of U.S. attorneys. It's no surprise that such battle-tested experience would be attractive to a White House needing legal talent to grapple with investigations into potential Russia ties by congressional committees and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. And his scorched-earth, aggressive professional style and a bombastic streak — he once cursed at a journalist who approached him for comment and is currently being sued for defamation by Pete Rose— is in some ways keeping with the president's own pugnaciousness. 'He's a fighter, he's a street fighter,' said veteran Washington lawyer Brendan Sullivan, who has known Dowd for decades. 'And he tempers it all with good judgment. He finds solutions to problems — which is what lawyers should be doing.' Dowd assumed a more prominent place on the legal team after another lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, took a reduced role. The lawyers have been evaluating potential conflicts of interest among Mueller's team, including the political affiliation of investigators and past work history, people familiar with the effort have said. The White House has also acquired a new special in-house counsel, respected attorney Ty Cobb, as it confronts legal probes that have shadowed the administration and stunted its agenda. It's a challenging assignment given Trump's tendencies, on Twitter and in interviews, to act as his own adviser and to undercut conventional legal wisdom through hasty proclamations and actions. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Dowd contended that 'all clients have personalities that they bring to the table' and rejected the public perception of the president as a difficult client. Despite his own aggressive lawyering, including a history of occasionally combative language about investigations involving his own clients, Dowd said he knew how to adapt his own style to the circumstances of a case. 'It's true that there are circumstances where you have to fight like hell, and I do,' Dowd said. And 'there are circumstances where a jar of honey works very well.' For Dowd, who grew up inspired by tales of legendary lawyer Clarence Darrow, the Trump case is the most high-profile assignment in a career that's had many. He was retained by Major League Baseball to investigate Rose on gambling allegations and concluded in a comprehensive and thorough report that the player had indeed bet on the sport. The 1989 document known as the Dowd Report, which relied on telephone and bank records and extensive interviews, led to Rose being banned from the game. Around the same time, he was by the side of Sen. John McCain during the Keating Five banking scandal in which a group of lawmakers, including the Arizona Republican, accepted contributions from a wealthy banker ultimately accused of swindling investors. Though McCain expressed contrition as he ran for president in 2008, Dowd struck a more defiant tone, telling reporters on a conference call before the election that the senator was the 'victim of a classic political smear job.' He's been similarly protective of other high-profile clients, representing a witness who secured an immunity deal in the Iran-Contra affair and a Justice Department official who exercised her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in refusing to answer questions from Congress. Earlier in his career, he served on a Justice Department organized crime task force and says he tried the first prosecution of the federal racketeering conspiracy, or RICO, statute. Lawyers who have worked with Dowd describe him as savvy and experienced, fiercely protective of his clients, proud of his military background and eager to confront the government in court. Most recently, he was the trial attorney for Raj Rajaratnam, a hedge fund founder convicted in 2011 of insider trading. Lawyers involved in the case say Dowd ran a disciplined defense team that fought for years, filing dozens of motions, accusing investigators of knowingly making false statements and misrepresenting evidence, and working strenuously but ultimately unsuccessfully to keep damaging wiretap evidence out of the trial. He's made occasional headlines for conduct outside of court, too. He was recorded on camera cursing and extending a middle finger at a journalist who approached him for comment outside the courthouse during the Rajaratnam case. After Dowd was identified in June as part of Trump's legal team, Preet Bharara — the former U.S. attorney in Manhattan whose office tried the Rajaratnam case and who was fired by Trump — tweeted to his followers a video of the exchange. Dowd was sued by Rose in federal court last year after intimating in a radio interview that Rose had underage girls sent to him during baseball spring training. Dowd sought to have the case dismissed, but a judge has allowed elements of the suit to move forward. An unidentified woman submitted a court filing Monday saying that she had a sexual relationship with Rose in the 1970s starting when she was 14 or 15. Rose has acknowledged having a relationship with the woman beginning when she was 16, the age of consent in Ohio, and his lawyer said the woman's claims are unverified. Dowd's supporters say the ex-military man with the blunt speaking style and fighting spirit might be a comfort to Trump during a legal fight that threatens the heart of his administration. 'He's an old Marine, and in a difficult hour, he's who you want in your corner, I'll say that,' said Washington lawyer Jim Sharp.
  • Florida man, 73, banned from beaches for 'seeking his sugarbaby,' officials say
    Florida man, 73, banned from beaches for 'seeking his sugarbaby,' officials say
    A 73-year-old Daytona Beach, Florida, man was banned from all Volusia County beaches for six months recently after he was accused of handing out business cards that said, “Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby.” Richard G. Basaraba was confronted by Volusia County Beach Safety officers Saturday after a mother complained that her 16-year-old daughter had received one of the business cards, an incident report said. >> Read more Floridoh! stories The girl told investigators that Basaraba came up to her and a group of her friends and handed one the card, the report said. While her friends were 18 years old, the girl said she told Basaraba that she was 16, officials said. He is accused of continuing to talk to the girl, and at one point, he pulled out a bra padding he was carrying, “saying he was looking for someone who would fill it,” the report said. Basaraba told the girl, “You would be perfect,” the report said. >> Read more trending news Officers stopped Basaraba as he was walking on North Atlantic Avenue. When one asked him if he knew why he was being stopped, Basaraba said, “Yes, I was talking to some young females on the beach that were all over 18 years old,” the incident report said. Basaraba was ordered to stay away from all Volusia County beaches, including walkovers and approaches, for six months for violating a county ordinance prohibiting solicitation on the beach, officers said.
  • Forsyth County schools struggle to keep up with growing student population
    Forsyth County schools struggle to keep up with growing student population
    As thousands of students head back to school Thursday morning, officials are working on a plan for one of the fastest growing school systems in the state. Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to Forsyth County’s schools superintendent about the county’s strategy to build and expand. 'We are very much in a state of construction,' said superintendent Jeff Bearden. We’ve all heard the saying, “if you build it, they will come,” but what do you do if they’re already here -- with more on the way? That’s the issue Forsyth County district officials are tackling in one of the fastest growing school systems in the state. 'But the reality is we're growing by 1,500 to 1,800 every single year and it’s a real challenge for our community and our school system to keep up with the growth,” Bearden said.  TRENDING STORIES: Police: Woman called 911 to say she shot, killed home intruder Interrogation tapes show man confessing to killing teens behind grocery store Police officer, suspect shot during incident in DeKalb County Bearden said to remedy the problem, residents passed a bond in 2014 for close to $200 million just to build new schools and renovate or expand others. 'Do you think you guys will ever run out of room?' When asked if he thinks the county could ever run out of room, Bearden said, “Well eventually you do. The southern part of our county is pretty much maxed out right now.” Two new schools are set to open in 2018. But before that, the school board will draw new district lines. 'The school board next year will go through the process of redistricting,” Bearden said. “They've already started looking at maps and lines.' The superintendent also said that at capacity, one of the new schools will be able to house up to 2,500 students. The two new high schools are set to open in the fall of 2018. Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage.   We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.     
