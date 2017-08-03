Man suspected of breaking into homes naked, trying on underwear

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A man who Lakewood, Washington, police believe has a pattern of getting naked and breaking into homes is on the run, and police are looking for him.
See attached...LPD looking for a burglar in the area of 111th Street and Lakeview Avenue. pic.twitter.com/AfhZVqz5H5— Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) August 3, 2017
Police say the suspect may be Curtis L. Sell, a registered sex offender in his 50s who is currently homeless with a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Sell was convicted of child rape in 1997, records show.
Sell has brown eyes and thinning black hair, is 5-foot-8 and has an eagle tattoo on his upper left arm and a Chinese phrase tattooed on his right leg. Anyone who sees him is asked to stay away and call 911.
Police said the latest incident – an attempted residential break-in – happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of 111th Street Southwest.
A second incident happened about 11:45 a.m. at another home in the same area.
“At this incident, the victim came home to find a naked male in her bedroom, trying on her undergarments,” Lakewood police Lt. Chris Lawler said in a statement. “He calmly left the home and left wearing only black and white tennis shoes.”
A third incident happened where a woman woke up to find the man standing by her bed, naked and wearing a condom and one of her belts, police said.
“When confronted, the suspect fled on foot naked,” Lawler said. “It is unknown when this occurred, and the victim is reluctant to report it."
Another burglary related to this suspect occurred at 2:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 4500 block of 111th Street Southwest, police said.
“The victim came home to find someone entered via a sliding glass window and ransacked the home,” Lawler said. “The suspect (was) seen fleeing the scene matched the description of the other burglaries, except this time he was wearing a blue tank top, shorts and carrying what looked like a laptop bag. A tracking K-9 was deployed, but the suspect was not located.”
Police think the man was also walking around naked in the area of 108th Street Southwest and Lakeview Avenue Southwest in Lakewood.
“A ‘camp’ was found at the 11100 block of Lakeview that we believe belonged to our suspect,” Lawler said. “We found a yellow bicycle, some women's underwear and a cellphone. Pictures of our suspect were found on the phone showing him wearing women's underwear.”
Lakewood police asked residents to watch out for Sell and report to police any open doors or windows that seem out of place.
