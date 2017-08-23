Man shoves woman onto subway tracks; culprit at large

A 49-year-old woman was injured Tuesday night when a man pushed her onto tracks at a subway station in Manhattan’s East Village, according to multiple reports.

The woman, who was not identified, was pushed from the northbound platform around 9 p.m. Tuesday, WABC reported. Police said they were searching for a man in his 20s who was suspected of pushing the woman, although no further identifying information was released.

Police told WNBC that the man told the woman, “I’m going to push you,” before he shoved her.

At the time of the attack there were no trains in the station or approaching, and bystanders were able to get the woman off the tracks and back onto the subway platform, according to NY1.

The woman suffered a laceration to her head, but her injuries were considered minor, WPIX reported.

Police continue to investigate.