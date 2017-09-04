Man faces animal cruelty charge after dog found hanging from fence

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - A 27-year-old Georgia man was arrested Sunday after authorities found a dog hanging on a fence by its leash.
Corey Yarbrough, of Dalton, faces a charge of animal cruelty in connection with the incident near Harmon Field, Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said in an emailed statement.
Dalton is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.
Shortly after noon Sunday, a witness, whose name was not released, told police Yarbrough walked past with a pit bull, but moments later didn’t have the dog with him.
She told officers that she walked back toward Harmon Field to look for the dog and saw the pit bull hanging by its leash from a fence near the intersection of Cappes Street and Vernon Avenue, Frazier said.
She called 911 and officers arrested Yarbrough.
“The dog was not harmed and was walking around at the scene,” Frazier said. “The dog was taken to Whitfield County Animal Control.”
Police do not have a motive as to why the dog was left hanging from the fence.
