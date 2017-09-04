Listen Live
Crime & Law
Man faces animal cruelty charge after dog found hanging from fence
Man faces animal cruelty charge after dog found hanging from fence

Man faces animal cruelty charge after dog found hanging from fence
Photo Credit: Whitfield County Sheriff's Office

Man faces animal cruelty charge after dog found hanging from fence

By: Ellen Eldridge, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. -  A 27-year-old Georgia man was arrested Sunday after authorities found a dog hanging on a fence by its leash.

>> Read more trending news

Corey Yarbrough, of Dalton, faces a charge of animal cruelty in connection with the incident near Harmon Field, Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said in an emailed statement.

Dalton is about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Shortly after noon Sunday, a witness, whose name was not released, told police Yarbrough walked past with a pit bull, but moments later didn’t have the dog with him.

She told officers that she walked back toward Harmon Field to look for the dog and saw the pit bull hanging by its leash from a fence near the intersection of Cappes Street and Vernon Avenue, Frazier said.

She called 911 and officers arrested Yarbrough.

“The dog was not harmed and was walking around at the scene,” Frazier said. “The dog was taken to Whitfield County Animal Control.”

Police do not have a motive as to why the dog was left hanging from the fence.

Man faces animal cruelty charge after dog found hanging from fence

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Speed played role in deadly crash involving three motorcycles, police say
    Speed played role in deadly crash involving three motorcycles, police say
    Atlanta police say speed played a role in the deadly I-75 South crash, that involved three motorcyclists. Investigators tell Channel 2’s Audrey Washington, the driver of a motorcycle, identified as 37-year-old, Dwayne Parker Jr., possibly sped in between cars and struck the back of a vehicle, Monday morning. “That driver was traveling on a motorcycle southbound of the connector, at a high rate of speed, he may have been driving in between vehicles, when he struck the rear end of the vehicle,” said APD Sgt. John Chafee. Investigators said Parker was thrown from his bike and landed on the interstate. He died on impact. Police said two more crashes, then followed. “As vehicles slowed for that accident, two more motorcyclists were involved in accidents, one struck a vehicle in the rear and another lost control,” said Sgt. John Chafee.  TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta BeltLine apologizes for controversial photos in art installation Woman hit in head after chair is thrown from hotel's 10th floor North Korea: Mattis warns of ‘massive military response' if North threatens U.S. The two other bikers were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Investigators said the two bikers should survive their injuries. Monday, Ch. 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with the parents of Dwayne Parker Jr., by phone. They said, they’ve accepted what happened and have decided to peacefully let their son go. Local motorcycle club member Dolly Johnson, said this is the kind of tragedy that affects all riders. “I send my condolences out to that fallen rider’s family and all of his concerned loved ones.” Police said so far, no charges have been filed in the case.
  • ‘Not her fault,’ Dad defends girlfriend in ‘accident’ that killed toddler
    ‘Not her fault,’ Dad defends girlfriend in ‘accident’ that killed toddler
    As little Lanard McDowell reached down to grab his pacifier on the evening of May 26, an unfortunate — but not criminal — string of events played out around him, the toddler’s father insists. >> Read more trending news The 22-year-old dad, who shares his son’s name, was grabbing diapers out of a coworker’s Jeep, which was stopped in the street outside the family’s West Palm Beach home. Four of the boy’s siblings were playing in the fenced-in front yard. Their mother had stepped inside to use the restroom, McDowell recalled. At about 5:30 that evening, McDowell’s coworker drove a Jeep away from the single-family home. The 2-year-old leaned into the road, reaching for the pacifier he’d dropped. McDowell heard a “boom, boom,” according to city police records. Then he saw little Lanard in the road. The toddler was pronounced dead not long after. McDowell can’t understand why his girlfriend and mother of their children, Abrianna Miller, was arrested on Thursday on a charge of manslaughter by culpable negligence in the little boy’s death. >> Related: 18-month-old Ohio boy killed in lawnmower accident “It’s not her fault. It’s not my fault. It’s not even the (driver’s) fault,” McDowell said Friday afternoon outside their home. “It’s a tragic accident.” Read more here.
  • Fat Matt's business office catches fire
    Fat Matt's business office catches fire
    Crews are battling a massive fire at Fat Matt's business office, which is located next door to the popular Fat Matt's Rib Shack. Pictures and video show plumes of black smoke coming from the restaurant on Piedmont Avenue in NE Atlanta. @GAFollowers fat matts is on fire pic.twitter.com/Rxu30Ybfyx — Mexican American (@DannyCasillas21) September 4, 2017 We have a photographer on the scene as crews crews battle the flames and will bring you live updates on Channel 2 Action News.
