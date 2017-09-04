Man claims cold medicine caused fatal stabbing of wife

A Raleigh, North Carolina, newlywed was arrested and charged with murdering his wife.

The News & Observer reported that police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said Matthew Phelps, 29, was charged shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Phelps called 911 after waking up and discovering his wife, Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps, 29, stabbed to death in their bedroom.

In the 911 call made at about 1:10 a.m., the dispatcher is heard asking him to explain exactly what happened. Phelps said he “had a dream” and when he turned on the lights, she was “dead on the floor.”

The dispatcher continued to ask Phelps questions about his wife. He can be heard becoming emotional and telling the dispatcher that she is not breathing, and that he is “too scared to get close to her.” He then told the dispatcher that he took more cold medicine than he should have before going to bed.

“I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night,” Phelps told the dispatcher. Phelps can then be heard sobbing toward the end of the seven-minute call.

“I can’t believe I did this,” Phelps said. “Oh God. She didn’t deserve this. Why?”

According to the couple’s posts on Facebook, the two were married Nov. 13 of last year, News & Observer reported.

Phelps, who did not have a past record, will make his first court appearance Tuesday. A jail spokesman said Phelps is at Wake County jail without bail.