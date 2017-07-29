Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

Crime & Law
Man charged with murder, but search continues for his grandmother’s body
Man charged with murder, but search continues for his grandmother’s body
Gregory Williams, a person of interest in his grandmother's disappearance, is in custody on a charge of theft by taking. Millicent Williams is still missing. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

By: Alexis Stevens
The man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his 78-year-old grandmother is now accused of killing her, according to police. But by Sunday afternoon, the woman’s body had not been found. 

Divers searched a pond at Chapel Hill Park in DeKalb County for signs of Millicent Williams, reported missing one week ago. Her grandson, Gregory Anthonyh Williams, has been charged with her murder.

RELATED: Missing grandmother had previously feared for her life

ALSO: Grandson charged with kidnapping, assault

Gregory Williams, 36, had been in jail since Thursday, when he was found in his grandmother’s car. He was arrested in a Kroger parking lot and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking. On Saturday, he was charged with felony murder, though her body was not located. 

Family members reported Millicent Williams missing Sunday, according to DeKalb police. Officers found her Decatur-area home in disarray and there was blood inside. 

Police and court records showed Millicent Williams had previously feared her grandson would hurt her. Her grandson, an Army veteran with mental illness, had even threatened to kill her, according to a police report.

Gregory Williams lived for several years with his grandmother in her Brookgreen Point home. But during a three-year period, officers were called six times to the home following disputes between the two, police reports showed. 

In August 2014, Millicent Williams called police when her grandson got mad at her for not giving him money to buy cigarettes. 

“Miss Williams stated the suspect became irate and started yelling, calling her derogatory names and approached her in an aggressive manner,” the report states. “She stated the suspect approached her and gestured as if he was going to strike her.”

Gregory Williams enlisted in the Army in November 1999 and was a petroleum lab specialist at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to a military spokeswoman. Williams served until 2002, earning a national defense service medal, Army service ribbon, and parachutist badge. Though his grandmother believed he’d served in Iraq, Gregory Williams was never deployed, the Army said Friday.

Gregory Williams was being held without bond late Saturday at the DeKalb jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15. 

News

  • Final ride: Six Flags closing roller coaster for good today
    Final ride: Six Flags closing roller coaster for good today
    Six Flags Over Georgia is saying so-long to the Georgia Cyclone. The iconic wooden roller coaster closes for good on Sunday. “As a mirror image of the historic Coney Island Cyclone, the Georgia Cyclone has provided a unique wooden roller coaster experience for nearly nine million guests spanning many generations,” said Six Flags Atlanta Properties Park President Dale Kaetzel. The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990.  Considered a classic roller coaster ride, generations of families have ridden the Georgia Cyclone together over the years.  The Georgia Cyclone begins with a 95-foot climb before riders fly over 2,970 feet of track while reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour. There's no word on what new ride will take its place, though Six Flags New England closed its wooden version of the Cyclone in 2014. It reopened a year later as a steel roller coaster named Wicked Cyclone. And Six Flags Discovery Mountain closed its wooden roller coaster named Roar in 2015. It opened a wood-steel hybrid roller coaster named The Joker in its place a little less than a year later. “It will be sad to say goodbye to this classic coaster, but we are committed to maintaining our status as the Thrill Capital of the South for many years to come.”  The final ride will happen sometime after 8 p.m. depending on how many people are in line when the park closes at 8 p.m.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. “We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.” Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt. “So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.” Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.” R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.  “We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100 In other news:
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police say a shooting in a discotheque has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously. A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state says one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting. A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital. The dpa news agency says police believe the 37-year-old suspect appears to have been acting alone. They have not established a motive for the shooting. __ This story has been corrected to say that the police officer was wounded in an exchange of fire with the gunman.
  • Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head
    Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head
    Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation following a firestorm of controversy surrounding a photo of her holding a severed head bearing resemblance to President Donald Trump. >> Kathy Griffin interviewed by Secret Service Back in May, Griffin caused a huge stir online when TMZ obtained a gory photo showing Griffin looking straight at the camera as she held a fake severed head that looked like Trump in her hand. The gruesome photo, taken photographer Tyler Shields, shocked liberals and conservatives alike. The backlash was so aggressive that CNN dropped Griffin from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve program. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” CNN’s PR team tweeted the day after the photo went viral. >> Read more trending news Griffin confirmed Friday on Twitter that the federal investigation into the photo is now closed. “TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation,” the comedian, 56, wrote. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.” >> See the post here Griffin was reportedly interviewed by the Secret Service after the photos were released. “Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour,” tweeted New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali on July 3. “Investigation is still not closed.” “We’re going to fully cooperate with the Secret Service in their investigation,” Dmitry Gorin, Griffin’s lawyer, said of the investigation at the time. “She basically exercised her First Amendment rights to tell a joke. When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation.”
