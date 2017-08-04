Man charged with concealing death in vet’s disappearance is on the run 

A man was charged Friday in the disappearance of a Kennesaw man, just days after police found what they believe are the U.S. Army veteran’s remains in the backyard of a Cobb County home.

James Bradshaw Clement, 31, faces charges of concealing a death in connection with the disappearance of Charles Massner more than three years ago, Cobb police Officer Alicia Chilton said.

Clement had agreed to surrender but had not done so by 6:40 p.m. and is on the run, Chilton confirmed.

Authorities searched a home Tuesday in the 500 block of Farmbrook Trail after receiving a tip. Bones and other remains were found in the ground under a concrete slab behind what used to be Clement’s home.

The medical examiner believes the remains were Massner’s, but no positive identification has been determined.

Massner went to the residence in March 2014 to spend the night with a friend, police said. He had not been seen since.

