Crime & Law
Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death over failed math lesson, police say
Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death over failed math lesson, police say

Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death over failed math lesson, police say
Photo Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
Joshua Salovich

Man beats 3-year-old daughter to death over failed math lesson, police say

By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MERIDIAN, Miss. -  A Mississippi man is charged with capital murder after he was accused of beating his toddler daughter to death over the weekend when she failed to get her numbers right during a math lesson, police said. 

Joshua Salovich, 25, of Meridian, was initially charged with felony child abuse, but the charges were upgraded after 3-year-old Bailey Salovich died. 

A Meridian detective testified in court Monday that Salovich explained his discipline of his daughter during questioning. 

“The streets are hard. For her to survive, she has to be hard, too,” Salovich said, according to the Meridian Star.  

The Star reported that police were called on Friday when Bailey was brought into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl was flown to Jackson for treatment of injuries including bleeding on her brain, a detached retina and lungs that were filling with blood.

Meridian detective Kevin Boyd testified Monday that Bailey also had a swollen abdomen, a head wound and bruises, welts and cuts on her legs and buttocks, the Star reported. 

The girl died of her injuries Saturday. 

Salovich told investigators that he was teaching Bailey her numbers when the beating took place, Boyd said.

“She apparently did not want to participate and get the correct numbers,” Boyd testified, according to the Star. “He said he would pop her with his hands on her butt and legs when she got a wrong answer. (He said he) backhanded her several times in the stomach because she kept getting it wrong.”

When the toddler soiled herself, Salovich grabbed a bamboo lash and beat her with that, Boyd told the court. When the lash broke, he then used a heavy phone charging cord, according to testimony. 

Salovich admitted to hitting her with the lash and cord as hard as he could, the Star reported. 

WTOK in Meridian reported that Bailey’s mother was in another room, with the door closed and the television on, at the time of the beating. She has not been charged in the girl’s death. 

The mother, who wept during the court hearing Monday, fainted as she and family members left the courtroom, the news station said. 

Meridian police Chief Benny Dubose told WTOK that the mother would have faced charges if she had been in the same room or aware of the beating as it was happening. 

Dubose said that investigators indicated Salovich expressed some remorse when he learned that his daughter had died. 

“Whether it was genuine or not, I don’t know,” Dubose said

Dubose told the Star that the weekend beating death was the first time the department had encountered Salovich. The chief said that while he understands a parent becoming frustrated or losing their temper, violence against a child is never okay.

“That is no excuse, in my opinion, for this sort of action against a child,” Dubose said

Salovich is being held without bail in the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

  • @WSBTV hits 1 million Twitter followers
    @WSBTV hits 1 million Twitter followers
    The WSB-TV Twitter account hit 1 million Twitter followers, making it the largest following in the country for a local television station account.Channel 2 Action News joined Twitter in 2009. The account sent its first tweet on Feb. 17 of that year. Thanks for checking out twitter updates for WSB-TV, the ABC station in Atlanta-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 17, 2009 Since then, @WSBTV has sent more than 305,000 Tweets and has consistently ranked as the largest local Twitter account in the local media market.From major breaking news to daily stories impacting your communities, the @WSBTV Twitter account has had its followers covered for nearly a decade.'This marks an incredible milestone for a local news station to have one million followers. We can't thank the Atlanta Twitter community enough for 'following' the @WSBTV station page as one way of staying up with the very latest that is going on in our communities,' said Tim McVay, General Manager of Channel 2. 'Twitter users have told us time and again how much they appreciate and count on our news hitting their feed, for keeping them up to date on breaking news, important local stories and weather.' RELATED STORIES: Hey Atlanta, remember these? Here are WSB-TV's most popular tweets of all time Selfies, nuggs and Obama: Here are the most retweeted tweets of all time The weirdest first tweets from celebrities History of @WSBTV: Snowmageddon, APS cheating scandal and much more Round-the-clock coverage of major events, such as the #BlackLivesMatter protests last July, the Presidential race, the fire and collapse of the I-85 Bridge and the 6th Congressional Race, have contributed to how quickly the @WSBTV account has grown over the past year.'We show our thanks to our fans and followers every day through the relentless execution it takes to deliver the best and most up to date content wherever and whenever they need it,' said Misti Turnbull, News Director. 'Social plays a key part in our daily news delivery with television, mobile web, our news, weather and traffic apps as well as apps on 'over-the-top devices including Kindle Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Echo.'Last year, WSB-TV hit 1 million Likes on Facebook.If you haven't already, make sure to follow WSB-TV on all social platforms. Follow us on Instagram Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Add us on SnapChat by searching WSB-TV Download our News App
  • Channel 2 Action News' anchors reveal first tweets
    Channel 2 Action News' anchors reveal first tweets
    WSB-TV is the first local television station to cross 1 million followers on Twitter and we want to say THANK YOU!We are the leading breaking news and weather outlet in Atlanta with more than 305,000 tweets over our 8 year career on Twitter.Our first tweet was on February 17, 2009 where we thanked viewers for 'checking out twitter updates for WSB-TV, the ABC station in Atlanta.'We've put together some of our anchors and reporters' first tweets ever -- and they're great. Thanks for checking out twitter updates for WSB-TV, the ABC station in Atlanta-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 17, 2009 just got my twitter account back activated lawd help me! lol!!!-- Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) October 14, 2010 Beautiful day...cooler weather coming mid week.-- Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 9, 2012 Good afternoon good folks on twitter!! Today, at noon on ch. 2 the latest on the rain and the role it may have played in a deadly crash.-- Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) March 30, 2011 Hello Twitter-verse! First day, I'm learning to drive. So- help me? What kind of tweets do you love... & loathe?-- Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) November 20, 2011 Preparing to cover the inauguration for WSB-TV, Channel 2-- Justin Farmer (@JustinFarmerWSB) January 13, 2009 I'm on the desk today with @ErinWSB I will also have a report on the major security plans in place for the #SECChampionship game @wsbtv-- Craig Lucie (@CraigLucieWSB) December 4, 2013 Rail system on security alert, Details on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.-- Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) May 6, 2011 Looks like a chilly night with clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 30s.-- Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) November 18, 2011 New! Get the forecast & frequent weather updates each weekend from Ch. 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz. Follow me at .-- Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 19, 2009 Find out your first tweet here.
  • HISTORY OF @WSBTV: Snowmageddon, APS cheating scandal, I-85 bridge collapse, much more
    HISTORY OF @WSBTV: Snowmageddon, APS cheating scandal, I-85 bridge collapse, much more
    As we reach a new social media milestone here at Channel 2 Action News - passing 1 million followers on Twitter! -- we take a look back at some of the biggest stories we've covered since establishing the @wsbtv Twitter account.2009In case you haven't been with us since the beginning, we sent out our very first tweet in 2009.One of the biggest stories that happened that year were the epic floods that hit the metro area. For a full week in mid-September, 2009, tropical moisture led to isolated flash flooding across the metro area.An estimated 300 roads were flooded and closed, including both lanes of Interstate 20 west of Atlanta, Interstate 575 at Highway 92, and the Stone Mountain Freeway. More than a dozen counties were declared disaster areas and eligible for public assistance from FEMA. Ten people lost their lives, most them died while driving at night.2010The next year brought the beginning of a story that not only captivated the metro area, but also gained national attention: the murder of Rusty Sneiderman.Sneiderman was gunned down outside his children's Dunwoody day care. The man behind the gun - Hemy Neuman - was said to be having an affair with Rusty's wife Andrea.2011A year later was one metro Atlantans won't soon forget…2011 began in with a heck of a snow storm, which was dubbed 'Snomageddon 2011.'The storm crippled transportation across the metro, with its affects rippling across the country because no one could leave Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.In March 2011, a man shot and killed an Athens-Clarke County police officer.Jamie Hood went on the run and was eventually found holed-up in a home, with several hostages. After hours of negotiations, Hood surrendered to police on live TV - actually in the middle of the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.In July 2011, Atlanta Public School was thrust into the national spotlight when an 800-page report was released, implicating 178 teachers and administrators in a massive cheating scandal, saying an investigation found cheating on the state CRCT exam throughout the district.In December 2011, the search for a missing 7-year-old girl came to a tragic end.Jorelys Rivera had been missing for several days. Then word came that the girl's body had been found.Police arrested Ryan Brunn, 20, a maintenance worker at the family's apartment complex, charging him with the girl's murder. He pleaded guilty in her death and a couple days later, he hung himself in his prison cell.2012In August 2012, Andrea Sneiderman was indicted in her husband's death on charges of murder, attempted murder, racketeering, insurance fraud, two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements. A jury would later find her guilty of nine of 13 felony counts, including perjury and making false statements to police. The judge would sentence her to 5 years in prison, including time served.In November of that year, as Superstorm Sandy dumped massive amounts of rain across the northern part of the country, the storm brought high winds the metro area, downing trees and power lines.A massive branch fell at a daycare in Winder, hitting then 2-year-old Tripp Halstead in the head, severely injuring him. His journey through recovery caught the internet by storm and still remains a social media superstorm, inspiring other across the world as his family shares their continued journey.Also in November 2012, two Atlanta police officers were tracking some suspects near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hamilton E. Holmes Drive when the helicopter got tangled in powerlines and crashed, killing both officers onboard.2013The following year, 2013, started with intense storms, leaving the city of Adairsville devastated when a tornado hit the community in January. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt caught video of the funnel cloud that swept through that day.A new era for the Atlanta Falcons came in March, with the announcement that a new home was going to be built for the team next to the Georgia Dome, set to open in time for their 2017 season.In June 2013, after months of investigation, DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis was indicted on corruption charges. Ellis' first trial would end in a mistrial in 2014.Then prosecutors would try him again in 2015, with a jury convicting Ellis of perjury for lying to a special purpose grand jury and of attempted extortion for meddling with a vendor's contract after that vendor refused to give him a campaign contribution. In Nov. 2016, the Georgia Supreme Court would overturn that conviction saying a special grand juror should not have been allowed to give his opinion about how relevant Ellis' statements were to their investigation.The next day, on Aug. 20, 2013, a gunman would walk into the office of McNair High School, armed with multiple guns.Michael Brandon Hill opened fire on officers responding the school after police said he went into the main office and fired off shots there. One of the office workers would end up calling the Channel 2 Action News newsroom and speaking to an assignment editor, at the request of the gunman.Police were able to arrest Hill with no one getting hurt.2014January 2014 brought another round of nasty weather to the metro area, again in the form of snow.Snowmageddon 2014 wreaked havoc on metro roadways, leaving people stranded on metro interstates for upwards of 24 hours.Channel 2 Action News stayed on the air for hours on end as transportation crews worked to clear the roads. We sent our army of reporters out to cover every angle of the storm, which brought about the now-infamous '25 box' of reporters. 25-box at @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Z2p8nsQr7S-- Brett Rosner (@Brosner85) January 29, 2014 Also in January, word would come on a quiet weekend that the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late-Whitney Houston, was found unconscious, face-down in the bathtub of her Roswell home. Bobbi Kristina Brown would be put on life-support for months on end, until July 2015, when she passes away.In April 2015, the end of the APS Cheating Scandal finally arrived. After months of tribunals and plea bargains, a final round of 12 educators would go to trial in the scandal, with a jury convicting 11 of the 12 educators.Fast forward to June of that year, and the world would learn of the tragic death of Cooper Harris. The toddler was left in the back of his father's SUV four hours on a hot June day, and died.His father, Ross Harris, would be charged and convicted in the toddler's death. The trial quickly gained national attention.In July, as the battle against the deadly disease Ebola came to a fever pitch, word came from health officials that two Americans had contracted the disease while overseas on missionary work.The two would be brought to Emory Hospital in DeKalb County where they would recover from the disease.In September, the Atlanta Braves announced they were moving out of downtown and would be building a brand-new stadium on the edge of Cobb County, along with an entertainment district that would lead the way into the ball park.In November 2015, racial tension across the country came to a head after a police officer shot an unarmed man in Ferguson, Missouri. Atlanta joined several other cities across the country that had people marching in protest over what would become a series of shootings of unarmed black men.2016In August 2016, the man accused of physically killing Rusty Sneiderman, Hemy Neuman, was found guilty of murder after nearly 6 years.In November 2016, after a trial that lasted several weeks, Ross Harris was found guilty in the death of his son Cooper, more than 2 years after the child's death.2017So far 2017 has brought several big stories to metro Atlanta.We cheered our Atlanta Falcons through the playoffs and all the way to the Super Bowl. It was a fun ride that just didn't end the way we would have liked. There's always next year…On the evening of March 30, a massive plume of black smoke started to emerge from under the Interstate 85 overpass that stretched across Piedmont Road.As the fire raged on, the overpass would eventually collapse, paralyzing Atlanta-area roadways for the 6 weeks it would take crews to build a new overpass bridge.In June, as a prison transport bus was driving through Putnam County, two inmates would manage to make their way through the secured area of the bus, killing two corrections officers. The men would then lead police on a two-day manhunt, eventually being found in Tennessee.And as we make our way through the month of July, just last week a man would hold police on a standoff for hours at a Cobb County bank. The suspect would end up calling the Channel 2 Action News newsroom, telling one of our assignment editors he was a homeless Marine veteran, that he was unhappy with his experiences with the VA and had no money to buy food or water.Police said a member of the tactical team would end up shooting the man, to end the situation. Twitter remains one of the fastest ways Channel 2 Action News distributes the metro-area's news.We thank the 1 million users who have followed us over the last 8 years and look forward to bringing the latest headlines and breaking news to the next 1 million followers!
