Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 90
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • clear-day
    86°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 90° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Man accused of throwing 2-year-old boy into traffic captured on surveillance video
Close

Man accused of throwing 2-year-old boy into traffic captured on surveillance video

Man accused of throwing 2-year-old boy into traffic captured on surveillance video
Photo Credit: Colorado Springs Police Department
Bryant Hickcox

Man accused of throwing 2-year-old boy into traffic captured on surveillance video

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -  A man reportedly seen on surveillance footage carrying his 2-year-old cousin in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Friday allegedly threw the boy in front of oncoming cars and called the child “the devil” during a police interview. 

>> Watch the news report here

Thanks to a couple who was in the right place at the right time, the child is now safe.

According to KKTV, Bryant Hickcox, 30, who has been charged with attempted murder, was seen throwing the child into traffic hard enough that the baby rolled into an intersection, according to witness Tracy Willner.

Willner said she and her husband were behind a car that swerved out of the way, and the couple stopped.

“I thought it was a bag or a dog. I wasn’t sure what it was,” she told KKTV. “I don’t think the realization has hit. ... He threw a baby into traffic. He threw him hard into traffic, and the baby rolled. Thank God the lady in front of us swerved and was paying attention.”

Willner said she got out of the car and grabbed the child, while her husband and two other men chased down Hickcox and restrained him until police could take care of the rest.

>> Read more trending news

“I grabbed the baby and just held him. He was soaking wet and crying,” Willner said. “I’m just standing there in the rain holding the baby, screaming, ‘Someone call 911, someone call 911,’ because my phone was dead. I’m screaming, ‘Does anyone have a blanket?’ A lady gave me a towel and covered him up. I just held him right here and for a little while he stopped crying. I just wanted to keep him as warm and as safe as possible.”

As mentioned, Hickcox referred to his cousin as the “the devil” in a police interview but then said he would “never” throw his cousin into traffic.

The 2-year-old child’s parents are as confused as everyone else when it comes to understanding to how and why this happened, according to the New York Daily News.

Thankfully, the child was not harmed beyond cuts and bruises.

Hickcox is jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump announced his intention Tuesday to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. Huntsman was also briefly under consideration to be Trump's secretary of state. Still, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name in its press release announcing Trump's intention, calling him 'Governor John Huntsman Jr. of Utah' instead of Jon. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Huntsman is the son of a billionaire industrialist whose company Huntsman International LLC currently has a handful of businesses in Russia, including plants that make pigments and polyurethanes, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. Huntsman Jr. played a role in the family's early business dealings in the country shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the paper has said. The former governor, a Mormon, had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 video in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. But Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. __ Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this story from Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Gas leak forces neighborhood evacuation
    Gas leak forces neighborhood evacuation
    Families were forced out of their homes early Wednesday morning after a gas line ruptured in Clayton County. The natural gas leak happened on Amerson Court after 5 a.m. in Ellenwood, police say. Officials are at the scene evaluating the situation. Residents told Channel 2 Action News that police told some residents to stay inside. Others were forced to leave their homes. An officer on scene told Washington it appears that a car crash caused the leak. Channel 2's Audrey Washington is at the scene talking with officials - Refresh this page for updates on this developing story. BREAKING: Gas Line BREAK forces some evacuations in Ellenwood, Clayton County. I'm on scene gathering details. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/jI8VMyLmn1-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 19, 2017 Just in: this is viewer video of some apparent evacuations during gas leak in Ellenwood community. No word of any reported injuries. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/a6elb3JfIA-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 19, 2017
  • Mother says man tried to grab son in abduction attempt at park
    Mother says man tried to grab son in abduction attempt at park
    A local mother says she is thankful her young son fought back and ran when a man tried to snatch him at a park in southeast Atlanta. Sydrick Heard, 61, is accused of grabbing the 7-year-old as the child walked by a set of portable toilets. It was a phone and a girl's quick thinking that likely landed the suspect in jail. 'He grabbed me and pulled me,' young Kristian Huff told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus. Kristian and his family were at a fun family outing at DeKalb Memorial Park in southeast Atlanta Sunday night. What was supposed to be a night full of fun turned terrifying. Whitney Morgan, Kristian's mother, said her son was walking back from the playground across the park with three other children to get food. TRENDING STORIES: Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest 'They walked past the porta-potties where the man had been and he grabbed Kristian by the arm,' Morgan told Klaus.'Kristian said he hit the man in the arm, and they ran.' So did the man. Morgan told Klaus that her 11-year-old niece turned around and snapped a photo of the man before the he disappeared in the woods. 'She was very smart,' Morgan said. About 30 minutes later, Morgan said her family spotted the man again. 'He was back peeking through the woods,' Morgan said. 'The men in the family ran out towards him, and the dad grabbed him out the woods.' Morgan told Klaus the men dragged Heard to the sidewalk. 'All the men in the family just surrounded him,' Morgan told Klaus. '(They) wouldn't let him move. You're not going nowhere till the police get here.' Morgan had some words about Heard. 'I was so angry. I just hoped he rotted in his cell. That he would never get out,' Morgan said. 'I'm just thankful that my child is with me today.' Atlanta police arrested Heard and brought him to the DeKalb County Jail. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping.
  • Bride honors generations of family with wedding dress photo shoot
    Bride honors generations of family with wedding dress photo shoot
    A Minnesota bride was able to honor her mother, mother-in-law and great-grandmother during her pre-wedding bridal photo shoot. Colleen Dejno found out that her family saved the gowns from previous weddings, so she came up with the idea to show the fashion progression of the past 100 years while remembering those who walked down the aisle before her, KARE reported. Dejno works at a children’s museum, but in her free time is a performer and a costume designer, ABC News reported. >> Read more trending news The oldest dress, dating to 1910, was sewn by her great-grandmother, who was a seamstress, for her own wedding. The fabric and time to sew the dress, according to Dejno, was a gift from her great-grandmother’s bosses using her working hours to wear it, KARE reported. In a vintage inspired setting, Dejno sat in the over 100-year-old fabric, with a photo of her great-grandparents’ wedding party to the side. Next were her grandmother’s from 1947, her mother-in-law’s from 1967 and then her mother’s from 1973 Working with her photographer Jeannine Marie, they matched the tone and and the feel of the historic time periods of when the dresses were originally worn. They also used wigs to recreate time-period hairstyles to match the eras in the photo shoot at Semple Mansion in Minneapolis. One photo got second looks at the wedding when they were put on display. “One person said it was weird to see the photos because it looked like my mom with a different groom,” Dejno told ABC News. The final photo was taken three weeks after the vintage photo shoot, as Dejno added her own gown to the line of wedding wear. Dejno said she hopes to keep the dresses intact, ABC News reported.  She told KARE that if she has a daughter, maybe she’ll carry on the tradition at her own wedding.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.