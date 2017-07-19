COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A man reportedly seen on surveillance footage carrying his 2-year-old cousin in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Friday allegedly threw the boy in front of oncoming cars and called the child “the devil” during a police interview.
Thanks to a couple who was in the right place at the right time, the child is now safe.
According to KKTV, Bryant Hickcox, 30, who has been charged with attempted murder, was seen throwing the child into traffic hard enough that the baby rolled into an intersection, according to witness Tracy Willner.
Willner said she and her husband were behind a car that swerved out of the way, and the couple stopped.
“I thought it was a bag or a dog. I wasn’t sure what it was,” she told KKTV. “I don’t think the realization has hit. ... He threw a baby into traffic. He threw him hard into traffic, and the baby rolled. Thank God the lady in front of us swerved and was paying attention.”
Willner said she got out of the car and grabbed the child, while her husband and two other men chased down Hickcox and restrained him until police could take care of the rest.
“I grabbed the baby and just held him. He was soaking wet and crying,” Willner said. “I’m just standing there in the rain holding the baby, screaming, ‘Someone call 911, someone call 911,’ because my phone was dead. I’m screaming, ‘Does anyone have a blanket?’ A lady gave me a towel and covered him up. I just held him right here and for a little while he stopped crying. I just wanted to keep him as warm and as safe as possible.”
As mentioned, Hickcox referred to his cousin as the “the devil” in a police interview but then said he would “never” throw his cousin into traffic.
The 2-year-old child’s parents are as confused as everyone else when it comes to understanding to how and why this happened, according to the New York Daily News.
Thankfully, the child was not harmed beyond cuts and bruises.
Hickcox is jailed on a $50,000 bond.
