Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 80
L 69

!
Traffic
JUST IN:

US assesses North Korea can fit nuke inside a missile, report says

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Showers
H 80° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 80° L 69°
  • rain-day
    80°
    Today
    Showers. H 80° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 80° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Man accused in ex-girlfriend’s deadly stabbing captured
Close

Man accused in ex-girlfriend’s deadly stabbing captured

Man accused in ex-girlfriend’s deadly stabbing captured
Police captured Jesse Bodie, who was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Man accused in ex-girlfriend’s deadly stabbing captured

By: Lauren Foreman The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend has been captured, Gwinnett County police said Tuesday.


Jesse Bodie, 33, was arrested at a Kroger in the 1200 block of Rockbridge Road in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

He is accused of stabbing Vera Tulbure in her Crescent Walk Lane home about 2:30 p.m. Monday and running from the residence, Gwinnett police said.

Close

Man accused of stabbing mother of 2 to death still on the loose

Tulbure, a mother of two young children, died after she was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

RELATED: Gwinnett woman dies after stabbing

Police and Tulbure’s sister said the couple had a violent relationship. Bodie and Tulbure had restraining orders against each other at the time of the deadly stabbing, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Close

Man on the loose, accused of stabbing girlfriend to death

“It shouldn’t have happened,” Iana Butcher told Channel 2. “It shouldn’t have gone to this extent.”

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

Brodie faces charges of murder and aggravated assault, police said.


Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close

Man accused in ex-girlfriend’s deadly stabbing captured

Related

Read More

News

  • Report: US assesses NKorea can fit nuke inside a missile
    Report: US assesses NKorea can fit nuke inside a missile
    The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power. The Post story, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, said the confidential analysis was completed last month by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. Officials at the agency would not comment Tuesday. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence could not immediately be reached for comment. Separately, Japan's defense ministry assessed in a report Tuesday that it is possible that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear weapons and has developed nuclear warheads.
  • Accused burglar doesn't flush toilet, leaves DNA for police
    Accused burglar doesn't flush toilet, leaves DNA for police
    Investigators say a suspect accused of burglarizing a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest. Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the suspect did not flush during the October break-in in the city of Thousand Oaks. He says that allowed investigators to collect evidence to conduct a DNA profile. That profile matched another DNA profile in a national database and detectives tracked down the suspect at his home. Andrew David Jensen was arrested July 28 on suspicion of burglary. Lohman did not know Tuesday if Jensen has an attorney. Jensen is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.
  • Clemson's losses could open door for FSU, Louisville in ACC
    Clemson's losses could open door for FSU, Louisville in ACC
    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney understands why preseason questions about the Tigers focus more on who's gone from last year's team instead of who is filling those roles. The reigning national champions have big holes — the kind that could clear a path for Florida State or Louisville to climb atop the Atlantic Coast Conference's heavyweight division and win the league title in 2017. 'Guys, there's change every year,' Swinney said during last month's ACC media days. 'It's a new team.' The Tigers' thrilling 35-31 comeback win against Alabama did more than give Clemson its second national title. It capped a four-year run that has the ACC — a league best known for basketball — on level footing these days with the football-power Southeastern Conference. The ACC has won two national championships and has two Heisman Trophy winners in that span, including reigning trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville. Now it's up to the ACC to maintain its newly claimed stature. The Tigers (14-1) have played in two straight national title games but must replace star players such as quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Ben Boulware. They've ceded the league-favorite status to the Seminoles (10-3), who return 18 starters on offense and defense. And the Cardinals (9-4) lurk right behind with Jackson's return with the chance to join Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman winners. And that's all in the Atlantic Division, part of an imbalanced alignment that has made the league's Coastal Division a perennial undercard. Clemson extended a six-year run by the Atlantic champion as winner of the league title game, with FSU and Clemson each have won three. The Coastal, meanwhile, has had a revolving door of division champions that included Virginia Tech last year, North Carolina in 2015, Georgia Tech in 2014 and Duke in 2013 — and looks just as likely to have more uncertainty this fall. The marquee game should be FSU's visit to Clemson on Nov. 11, with the winner of that game winning the past six league crowns. 'That game has turned into one heck of a game every year,' said FSU coach Jimbo Fisher, who led the Seminoles to the 2013 national title. 'Whoever wins it has a chance to win it all, not only win the ACC, but win a national championship.' THE FAVORITES Atlantic: Florida State. The Seminoles lost league-leading rusher Dalvin Cook, but sophomore quarterback Deondre Francois is back while the defense returns 11 starters. That list includes safety Derwin James, who was regarded as one of the nation's defensive backs before missing all but two games last year with a knee injury . Coastal: Miami. The Hurricanes return running back Mark Walton and eight defensive starters, though they need to find a new quarterback after losing Brad Kaaya if they want to reach the ACC championship game for the first time. Virginia Tech is picked second and also has to find a new starting quarterback as the Hokies try to become the division's first repeat winner since 2011. TOP PLAYERS Jackson, Louisville. The junior can beat defenses through the air (3,543 yards passing and 30 touchdowns) or on the ground (1,571 yards with 21 scores). Walton, Miami. Walton ran for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. He'll have to lead the offense as the Hurricanes' next QB settles into the role under second-year coach Mark Richt. Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State. The senior can play running back, receiver or tight end. And he has 29 rushing or receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons for an experienced team that could be a dark horse in the Atlantic. Dexter Lawrence, Clemson. The 6-foot-5, 340 pound sophomore tackle — mentioned as a possible No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2019 — joins linemate Christian Wilkins to give the Tigers a formidable front. Micah Kiser, Virginia. The senior linebacker has led the ACC in tackles for the past two seasons with a combined 251 stops. (NO) NEW FACES The ACC doesn't have a new coach for the first time since 2006. ON THE HOT SEAT? Boston College's Steve Addazio guided the Eagles to a bowl win, but they're a combined 2-14 in the ACC the past two seasons. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap  
  • San Antonio on a roll, Lynx maintain lead in AP power poll
    San Antonio on a roll, Lynx maintain lead in AP power poll
    San Antonio has been on a roll, winning three straight games for the first time since 2015. While the playoffs most likely are out of reach for the Stars (6-21), that doesn't mean that coach Vickie Johnson doesn't still have goals in mind. 'The last seven games are important for us, defensively and offensively and our chemistry,' Johnson said. 'We want to build a foundation that won't crack under pressure. Each player sharing the responsibility to be productive every night against great teams. We want to be considered one of the good teams that fights to the end and has great chemistry and never gives up.' The Stars are still last in The Associated Press WNBA power poll, but they have more points this week from voters than they've had since the preseason poll. ___ POWER POLL: Chicago, Indiana and San Antonio all had good weeks while Minnesota and Los Angeles finally lost again. Here's a look at this week's WNBA poll. 1. Minnesota (20-3): The Lynx will need to find a replacement for Lindsay Whalen, who is sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger. 2. Los Angeles (18-7): The Sparks suffered a setback in Dallas, but otherwise lately have looked strong. 3. Connecticut (15-9): The Sun survived an injury scare when Jasmine Thomas went down against Phoenix. But it was only a sprained ankle for the veteran point guard. 4. Washington (15-10): Another week, another setback for the Mystics, who are now without leading scorer Elena Delle Donne because of a left thumb injury. 5. Dallas (13-14): The Wings are gaining confidence after knocking off Los Angeles. Dallas is healthy and playing well. 6. Phoenix (13-12): Diana Taurasi is doing her part, but the Mercury are falling just short. They have dropped two straight. 7. New York (12-12): The Liberty finally are back home after spending four of the past six weeks on the road. 8. Chicago (10-16): Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley have the Sky in the playoff mix with their stellar guard play. 9. Seattle (10-15): A three-game losing streak has put the Storm on the outside looking in as they battle for a playoff berth. 10. Atlanta (10-15): Four straight losses have the Dream fading. Atlanta is hoping the trade for Imani Boyette and Tamera Young pays dividends. 11. Indiana (9-17): A win over Minnesota kept the Fever in the playoff hunt. They'll have a tough road ahead of them to try and keep their streak of 12 straight playoff berths alive. 12. San Antonio (6-21): The Stars hope to keep rolling when they visit Chicago on Thursday. ___ GAME OF THE WEEK: Sparks at Lynx, Friday. The top teams in the WNBA square off in the second of their three meetings this season. They will also play again in Los Angeles on Aug. 27. ___ PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Kelsey Plum , Stars. She averaged 14 points and six assists to help San Antonio win all three of its games last week. Other players receiving votes included Indiana's Candice Dupree, Dallas' Glory Johnson and Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot. ___ 20-POINT CLUB: Storm forward Breanna Stewart has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games tying Diana Taurasi's single-season record set in 2006. Seattle's forward can break the mark Tuesday night in Connecticut. ___ To find the poll online: http://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-wnba-power-poll-week-13 ___ Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg
  • 39-year-old orangutan raised like a human dies at Zoo Atlanta
    39-year-old orangutan raised like a human dies at Zoo Atlanta
    An orangutan who communicated with researchers using sign language has died at Zoo Atlanta. Chantek was 39 years old when he died Monday. Chantek’s cause of death isn't known, but the zoo says veterinarians had been treating him for progressive heart disease. Chantek came to Zoo Atlanta in 1997 at the age of 19. He was born at Atlanta's Yerkes Language Research Center and spent nine years living with researchers at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. TRENDING STORIES: 50 bikers escort bullied boy to first day of middle school It's not just the eclipse ... There's a big show in the sky this week! Police: Man dies hours after suffering single punch during fight Researchers raised him like a human child and taught him at least 150 words in American Sign Language. He was taught other human skills, such as using a bathroom and cleaning his room. Zoo Atlanta says Chantek was given a 'naturalistic' living environment with other orangutans once he arrived there. “Chantek will be deeply missed by his family here at Zoo Atlanta. He had such a unique and engaging personality and special ways of relating to and communicating with those who knew him best,” said Hayley Murphy, DVM, Vice President of Animal Divisions. “It has been our privilege to have had him with us for 20 years and to have been given the opportunity to offer him a naturalistic environment where he could get to know and live with his orangutan family.” Sad news: @ZooATL family mourns passing of Chantek the orangutan. Full story here: https://t.co/P9LFQYF60E pic.twitter.com/3KtbZ5Zifc — Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) August 7, 2017 A postmortem exam of the ape is scheduled to be performed. “Chantek’s long life is a great testament to the dedication of his care team and to the work of the Great Ape Heart Project, the combined efforts of which made it possible for us to give him the best care and quality of life the zoological community has to offer,” Murphy said. CLICK HERE for more information from Zoo Atlanta’s official website.
  • Lawyer in Swift groping case says falsely accusing is wrong
    Lawyer in Swift groping case says falsely accusing is wrong
    An attorney for a former radio DJ told jurors Tuesday that inappropriate touching is wrong but falsely accusing someone of the offense is equally unacceptable. Attorney Gabriel McFarland made the comment during his opening statement at the civil trial involving a groping claim by Taylor Swift against David Mueller. Swift says Mueller grabbed her before a 2013 concert. He denies the allegation and says he was fired after representatives of Swift made the claim to his boss at a radio station. 'Let's be clear about something from the onset — inappropriate touching is offensive, it's wrong and should never be tolerated,' McFarland told jurors. 'Let's also be clear that falsely accusing someone of inappropriate touching is equally offensive, it's wrong and should not be tolerated,' he said. Swift claims Mueller grabbed her on the buttock during a backstage meet-and-greet at the show. A photograph obtained by TMZ but sealed by the court shows Mueller with his hand behind Swift, just below her waist, at the event. Her lawyers have called the photo 'damning' proof that Mueller groped her. Mueller says the photo only shows him trying to jump into the frame. Swift and Mueller are both smiling in the picture. Potential jurors were asked about everything from whether they or their relatives had ever been inappropriately touched or wrongfully accused of groping someone to whether, and to what degree, they were fans of Swift. One man who ultimately was not selected told U.S. District Judge William Martinez on Tuesday that he was not necessarily a fan, 'but her music is catchy and it's good vibes.' The judge laughed and said, 'very good.' The case is being heard in federal court because Swift and Mueller live in different states — Swift in Nashville, Tennessee, Mueller in Colorado — and damages at stake exceed $75,000. The trial is expected to last about two weeks. Swift is seeking a verdict that awards her $1 to hold Mueller responsible and serve 'as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts,' her lawsuit says. Swift and Mueller are both expected to testify, along with Mueller's former boss and members of Swift's entourage. About a dozen fans lined up outside the courthouse, including three high school students who showed up before dawn, for a pass allowing them inside to watch the civil trial. 'I love how she's suing him for $1 because she doesn't need the money but she wants to make it a point that women don't need to take this,' said Vega Zaringlee, 12. ____ Associated Press writers James Anderson and P. Solomon Banda contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.