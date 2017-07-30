A Texas man stands accused of abusing his family’s pet.

According to KPRC, the incident took place in the 1200 block of Tamborine Drive in Houston on July 24.

Police say Dwain Ray Riley tied the pup to the wheel of a van and wrapped its head and eyes with duct tape before beating the dog with a crowbar, KHOU reported.

Jessica Milligan, head of the Animal Cruelty Unit at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, described the actions as “horrific," according to KHOU.

“He viciously beat a dog that had been rendered entirely defenseless, ” she said.

Riley, 58, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. His bond is $50,000.

If he is found guilty, he could serve up to two years in jail.