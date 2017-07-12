Listen Live
Crime & Law
Maine driver calls police to get coiled snake from car
Maine driver calls police to get coiled snake from car

Photo Credit: Auburn Police Department

By: Boston25News.com
Photo Credit: Auburn Police Department

AUBURN, Maine -  A Maine driver got the scare of his life when he found a snake in his car.

The unidentified driver called Auburn police Tuesday and told a dispatcher that he was afraid of snakes. He said he would rather burn his car than touch the garter snake that was coiled in his car door, authorities said.

Police, who noted the unusual nature of the call in a Facebook post, sent Officer Travis Barnies to assist the driver. Barnies removed the snake, then got a selfie with it before releasing the foot-long reptile into the wild, unharmed.

Well, we don't get calls like THIS every day - thank goodness!! Officer Travis Barnies was dispatched to this call for...

Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

News

  • Indictment: Ex-Jackson cop lied about black shooter  
    Indictment: Ex-Jackson cop lied about black shooter  
    A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a former Jackson police officer on 11 counts of making false statements, violating her oath of office and tampering with evidence. Sherry Hall had been a Jackson police officer for three months when she reported that a black man shot her and ran away last September, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.  Jackson is a city in Butts County, about 50 miles south of Atlanta. GBI: Cop lied about being shot by black man A bulletproof vest was credited with saving the rookie cop’s life, but 10 days after a manhunt began, the GBI announced they believed that Hall made the whole thing up.  One of four counts of making false statements alleges Hall lied when she said she, “encountered an unknown person described by the accused as black male in a green shirt on Camellia Court at approximately midnight,” according to the indictment. Hall on Wednesday told Channel 2 Action News she is innocent of all charges, repeating what she told the news station in a letter she wrote from the Butts County jail last October. In that letter, Hall said she suffered post traumatic stress disorder from the “shooting.” MORE: In letter from jail, ex-Jackson cop calls her case a ‘cover-up’ She also wrote that her small town community was involved in a “cover-up.” GBI special agent Joe Wooten said when Hall was initially charged that “there is no, and never was, a suspect shooter at large in Jackson.” Hall was fired from the Jackson Police Department and the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council suspended her certification.
  • Body found in pond believed to be car crash victim
    Body found in pond believed to be car crash victim
    Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man whose body was found in a DeKalb County pond Wednesday. DeKalb police believe he's likely the victim of a car accident that happened several days ago. Investigators told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon there were two people in the car when it crashed last week. They found one victim right away, and now a week later, they believe they've found the second. DeKalb Police investigating body found in pond tell me condition of body will make it hard to identify. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/X8geJ9vvLg-- Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) July 12, 2017 'It is kind of nerve-wracking that it's close to my house, so that is disturbing,' neighbor Tommy Carter told Wilfon. On July 5, police say two people were in a car that crashed next to the pond on Ward Lake Road near Bouldercrest Road. TRENDING STORIES: Mugshot released for woman charged in shooting at Target parking lot MARTA CEO: 'We simply don't go enough places' Wells Fargo Bank reopens days after hostage situation Police said they found one victim that day, but could not find the other. 'They were looking for him but they were not able to find him,' DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell told Wilfon. But then on Wednesday afternoon, police said someone walking by the pond noticed a man's body. Neighbors watched it all unfold. 'I saw the police, I saw the ambulance,' Carter said. 'The street's blocked off and we saw a news channel truck down there.' Police told Wilfon that the poor condition of the body is making it hard to identify the victim. An initial attempt to scan fingerprints yielded no results. An unusual investigation that played out in neighbors' backyards. 'Very surprised, very surprised,' Carter said.
  • Man accused of trading drugs for stolen items arrested during raid
    Man accused of trading drugs for stolen items arrested during raid
    A convicted felon has been arrested after the Pickens County Sheriff's Office says it served a warrant on his home and surrounding property and found stolen items. Investigators say they found everything from guns, to cars, jewelry and more on Tony Merrell's property Monday night. 'Odd type mixture of items,' Capt. Kris Stancil said. Authorities believe Merrell was getting the items in exchange for giving meth to people believed to be criminals. 'The belief is that people would come and use it as a barter type of system that they would trade merchandise with him for drugs,' Stancil said. TRENDING STORIES: Husband of woman hit by officer: 'I'm filled with anger' Body found in water believed to be car crash victim Mugshot released for woman charged in shooting at Target parking lot Detectives said this was the end to a four-month investigation. Investigators seized 18 guns, hundreds of knives, eight cars, jewelry and collectibles. 'He had two handguns in his pockets when they were cuffing him,' Stancil said. Detectives said they have trailers full of stolen items to go through. They said they now have the difficult task of finding the owners of the items. 'Several different things here that belong to somebody and had some meaning,' Stancil said. Merell is being held in jail without bond. The investigation is still open.
  • 3 people killed, 10 injured in Georgia church van crash
    3 people killed, 10 injured in Georgia church van crash
    Authorities in middle Georgia are releasing the names of the victims in a multi-vehicle crash that left several people dead. Bibb County deputies said a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-16 on Wednesday evening when it struck a pickup truck, knocking it into other vehicles. The tractor-trailer, pickup truck and some of the other cars then caught fire. Three people were killed in the crash, two were pronounced dead at the scene, one died at the Navicent Hospital. About 10 other people suffered injuries. A total of 8 vehicles, including a Dublin Georgia church van, were involved in the accident. TRENDING STORIES: Human remains found in search for missing men, 1 victim identified Photos of 'Avengers' filming in downtown Atlanta Man says he's scared to leave the house without helmet after hawk attacks The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gerard Thompson, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving. WGXA-TV reports one of the fatalities in the crash was an 81-year-old woman in the church van. Another fatality was an 84-year-old man in a Chevrolet Cobalt. A third person was not yet identified. Read the full list of names HERE. The van belonged to the Greater New Friendship Baptist Church, which posted on Facebook asking for people to pray for them. The church will be holding a vigil Thursday night to remember the victims. Information from WGXA-TV was used in this report.
  • Conviction of ex-New York Assembly speaker is tossed
    Conviction of ex-New York Assembly speaker is tossed
    The corruption conviction of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver was overturned Thursday by a federal appeals court that cited a recent Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the definition of what it takes to convict a public official. The three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said it could not conclude that a rational jury would have convicted the Democrat if it had been properly instructed on what constitutes an 'official act.' Silver was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of collecting $4 million in kickbacks from a cancer researcher and real estate developers in return for using his powerful post to help them. He has not had to report to prison while he awaited the outcome of his appeal. The appeals court said the judge's instructions on the law were not consistent with the Supreme Court's recent reversal of the conviction of Virginia Republican ex-Gov. Bob McDonnell. 'While the Government presented evidence of acts that remain 'official' under McDonnell, the jury may have convicted Silver for conduct that is not unlawful, and a properly instructed jury might have reached a different conclusion,' the panel wrote. In reversing McDonnell's conviction on charges he illegally accepted more than $175,000 in loans and gifts from a businessman, the Supreme Court raised the standards federal prosecutors must use when they accuse public officials of wrongdoing. The 2nd Circuit said the instructions given to the Silver jury by the trial judge were consistent with precedential rulings in other cases prior to the Supreme Court decision in the McDonnell case. A spokesman for Manhattan prosecutors and lawyers for Silver didn't immediately comment. The ruling adds further uncertainty as to what will happen with the appeal of the conviction of former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos. Skelos, a Republican, was convicted in 2015 on extortion, bribery and conspiracy charges. He, too, has cited the McDonnell ruling in his appeal, which is pending. Lawyers for Skelos did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.
  • Ruling opens door for missing fisherman's parents to sue
    Ruling opens door for missing fisherman's parents to sue
    A federal judge has opened to door for the family of a Florida teenager to sue his friend's mother after the boys never returned from a fishing trip off Florida's Atlantic. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas on Monday lifted an injunction that kept Pamela and Philip Cohen from suing Carly Black in state court. She owned the 19-foot (6-meter) boat her son Austin Stephanos was in when he left Jupiter Inlet on July 24, 2015, with the Cohens' son Perry. Both were 14. The Palm Beach Post reports the two families had fought in federal court over a maritime law that limits the amount anyone can sue for to the value of a damaged boat. The boat is worth $500. The Cohen family previously said they wanted to go forward with additional damages litigation, according to court documents. Black's attorney, George Harris, told the Post that he has no comment, adding it is not appropriate in light of pending litigation. The Cohens' attorney, Guy Rubin, told the newspaper previously that under law the petitioners have two years to file a wrongful death lawsuit. The two-year anniversary is approaching. The boys disappeared during a storm off the coast. Their capsized boat was initially found about 60 miles (96 kilometers) off Daytona Beach, but it wasn't secured by officials. It was eventually recovered in the Bahamas by a Norwegian cargo ship. The boys were never found. In June, a Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a report that concluded there was probable cause to charge Black with child neglect. The state did not file charges, according to the report. The report said Black didn't notify authorities or the Cohens that the boys were missing until several hours after she last had contact with them. Investigator said Black told them it was common for the boys to go fishing together, and she believed they were 'the victims of a tragic mishap.' Black attempted to reach Austin after the storm started, but there was no response, investigators said in the report. She alerted other family members and friends before contacting Perry's parents, who called 911. The state's investigation showed 'the egregious lapse in judgment and failure to exercise due care had the effect of culminating in the disappearance of both boys who are now believed to have perished,' the report said. Assistant State Attorney Greg Kridos said there may have been poor judgment, but boating on the open seas was not an 'inherently dangerous activity,' according to the report. The Gainesville firm Six Maritime conducted its own analysis of the search for the boys and concluded they likely remained together until they died off the Georgia coast, according to the state report. ___ Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
