Week 3 of college football is here and there have been plenty of surprise finishes, upsets and early season matchups to keep scratching your head as the season unfolds. Last week, Alabama cruised past Fresno State, Penn State got its revenge against Pittsburgh, Oklahoma passed an early season test by knocking off Urban Meyers’ Buckeyes of Ohio State, Clemson squeezed out a victory over Auburn in Death Valley, Louisville just kept scoring to defeat North Carolina and Georgia was victorious leaving South Bend, defeating Notre Dame in a one-point win. Tune in tonight as Illinois takes No. 22 South Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Then, on Saturday, ESPN College Game Day will be broadcasting live outside of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville for the Clemson-Louisville game and discussing all of the big games for the weekend. WATCH Channel 2 for the big games this weekend. Plus, follow Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein as he brings you the latest coverage from the Georgia-Samford game and college football teams across the state playing in Week 3. TOP GAMES ON CHANNEL 2 (25) UCLA at Memphis | 12 p.m. on Channel 2 Both UCLA and Memphis are looking to make a statement here in Week 3. Despite both teams securing early season wins, neither the Bruins nor the Tigers have played well in securing those victories. Due to Hurricane Irma, Memphis has only played one game, where the Tigers built a huge lead over three quarters before having to use a comeback to secure a win against Louisiana-Monroe, 37-29. The Bruins (2-0) overcame a 34-point deficit to defeat Texas A&M, 45-44, then cruising past Hawaii, 56-23. Memphis, an early AAC West division favorite that returned nine of its starters from last year, has an offense that features threats both through the air and on the ground, something that Memphis head coach Mike Norvell will look to use in his plan to upset Power 5 UCLA team that has an power offense of its own. Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen has put up video game numbers, throwing for 820 yards, and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. Memphis will have its hands full slowing down UCLA’s offensive threat, as well as UCLA limiting the impact of Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson and running back duo of Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. In what could turn out to be a show of fireworks for both offenses, defense will determine the winner of this game. (10) Wisconsin at BYU | 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2 The last time Wisconsin played BYU was four years ago, and the Badgers have built a 44-game winning streak against non-Power Five conference schools. When Wisconsin (2-0) takes the field against BYU (1-2) on Saturday afternoon, the Badgers will look to thoroughly enforce its offense against the Cougars: an offense that put up 564 yards of total offense and rushed for 357 of those yards against Florida Atlantic. While BYU is not FAU, BYU is on a two-game skid in which the Cougars have struggled at times on offense, relying on the defense to remain in games. When you factor in the Cougars’ struggles in conjunction with them being without their starting quarterback Tanner Mangum, who suffered an ankle injury last week, it will be a long day for the Cougars defense. Last week, BYU tallied only 233 yards of offense and committed three turnovers in an attempt to complete a comeback against Utah. (3) Clemson at (14) Louisville | 8:00 p.m. on Channel 2 In one of college football’s highly anticipated early-season matchups, this game will go one of two ways: Either Heisman Trophy Winner Lamar Jackson will have a huge game, much like he has done the last two weeks and single-handedly securing the Cardinals two victories, or Clemson’s defense will put the clamps on Jackson, kind of how LSU did in the 2016 Citrus Bowl. Jackson was a non-factor. Clemson is coming off a solid but close win against Auburn last week, while Louisville has simply kept scoring to win its games. The Cardinals offensive line has been decent, but the Tigers are bringing in a defense that had 11 sacks against Auburn, a SEC defense. If Louisville has any chance to win this game, the Cardinals offensive line will have to be strong up front to allow Jackson to make plays with his arm and his legs. Jackson has thrown for 771 yards and five scores, while running for 239 yards and three scores in two weeks of action. Last year against Clemson, he threw for 295 yards and a score with 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Clemson will be looking to take away Jackson’s scrambling and playmaking ability with his legs. As for the Cardinals, their pass defense could be in for a day of exposure. If Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant gets time in the pocket, Louisville could be in trouble. Kelly has thrown for 417 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air in two games. On the ground, he has rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns. All in all, Clemson should get the victory while Jackson and the Cardinals will suffer their first conference loss of the season. TOP LOCAL GAMES Samford at Georgia | 7:30 p.m. If you’re wondering which Bulldogs you should be rooting for on Saturday, it is a no brainer that you might want to be on the home side of Samford Stadium cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs. While Georgia is a heavy favorite to win this game, it doesn’t take away the fact that both coaches share deep friendships that go back before any of their collegiate coaching jobs. The fathers of Samford coach Chris Hatcher and Georgia coach Kirby Smart were high school coaches and their families know each other well. Growing from a family bond, Hatcher hired Smart to be his defensive backs coach while coaching at Valdosta State and eventually made him the defensive coordinator. The coaches’ bond is strong but when the two teams take the field on Saturday, Georgia (2-0) will look to put Samford away early. Coming off a huge 20-19 win against Notre Dame behind the play of true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, the Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways and get Fromm more adjusted to the offense in only his second-career start. Fromm, who went 16 of 29 for 141 yards and a touchdown, had some help from the running game to make his first start a smooth one. Much like last week, Smart will look to incorporate the run game behind the play of Sony Michel, Nick Chubb and D’Andre Swift, who combined for 178 yards on the ground. On the other hand, Samford (2-0) squandered a 35-7 lead but held on to beat Division II West Alabama, 49-41. In this game, Hatcher’s Bulldogs gave up an eye-popping 522 yards of total offense, with 464 through the air. If this any indication of the defense that Georgia will see Saturday, Fromm, as well as the Bulldogs rushing attack, should put up strong numbers in the contest. For Georgia fans, not only does this game give you the opportunity to earn another win, it gives Fromm another chance to grow and adapt to the offense, something that will serve the team well as quarterback Jacob Eason recovers from his injury and the season continues to unfold. Georgia Tech at UCF (cancelled due to Hurricane Irma) Georgia Tech’s football game against the University of Central Florida was canceled. Channel 2's Sports Director Zach Klein broke the news Monday afternoon as Irma continued moving through much of Georgia. The teams attempted to play the game at a later date, but neither team had a mutual bye week. As a result, the game will not be made up this season. Georgia Tech returns to action on Sept. 23, when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference play versus Pittsburgh. Georgia State at (5) Penn State | 7:30 p.m. Penn State is coming off a 33-14 win against its longtime rival Pitt, and the Nittany Lions (2-0) have no plans of slowing down as top five team in the country looking to stay in contention for competing for a national championship. Despite getting the win, Penn State coach James Franklin was not satisfied with the overall performance of his team as the Nittany Lions struggled offensively to get into a rhythm, mainly due to pressure of Pittsburgh’s defense. Quarterback Trace McSorley completed 15 of 28 passes for 164 yards with three touchdowns but only recorded two 20-plus yard receptions. Defensively, they allowed the Panthers to move the ball up and down the field but limited their explosive plays and giving up only field goals instead of touchdowns. Franklin and his Nittany Lions will look to make these changes against a Georgia State team who lost to FCS Tennessee State in its first game of the season, not to mention that the Panthers gave up a total 383 yards on offense (238 on the ground, 145 through the air) to a Tigers’ team that had never beaten an FBS team and lost 10 games over the previous two seasons. Imagine the amount of damage Penn State running back Saquon Barkley plans to do against the Panthers’ defense. In a nutshell, look for Penn State to dominate in all phases of the game (offense, defense, special teams). As for Panthers coach Shawn Elliot and his team, well, they will go back to Georgia with $1.2 million more for the program. After all, Elliot plans to use this game as “measuring stick” for other opponents the Panthers will play this season. Kennesaw State at Alabama State | 8 p.m. Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins knows that his Hornets have not played well and the offense has been inefficient through its first two games of the season. In two weeks of action, the Hornets (0-2) have recorded only 532 yards of total offense (253 through the air, 279 on the ground), scored one offensive touchdown and one defensive touchdown. As for the Hornets’ defense, despite one score, they have found ways to get pressure on opposing teams' quarterbacks, recording seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hurries this season. Kennesaw State’s football program has only been existence for three years. However, the Owls (1-1) are off to a solid start this season and the program is making a name for itself. Despite giving up 420 yards of offense in their win against Tennessee Tech, the Owls also recorded 405 yards of offense with 309 coming through the air. If the Hornets hope to win their first game of the season, they will definitely have to rely on the defense to slow down the Owls’ offense. Offensively, Alabama State must be efficient on offense and convert in red zone situations to points on the scoreboard. For Kennesaw State, it is simple. If the Owls can keep the Hornets’ offense inefficient during the game, it will only be a matter of them scoring points to win the game. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta United routs New England Revolution, makes MLS history Atlanta Super Bowl LIII host committee unveils official logo Epic Falcons-Packers rematch to open Mercedes-Benz Stadium Top games on ESPN Illinois at (22) South Florida | (Friday) 7 p.m. on ESPN In the first-ever match between the two teams, South Florida returns to action after Hurricane Irma canceled its American Athletic Conference (AAC) opener at Connecticut. The Bulls (2-0) are looking to earn their first win against a Big Ten opponent and tie a school record eight-game winning streak. For Illinois, the Fighting Illini are hoping to start 3-0 for the first time in six years and secure their first nonconference road win since beating Syracuse in 2007. Here’s a noteworthy stat. Illinois is tied for 26th in the nation with four takeaways and head coach Lovie Smith --- yes, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach --- stresses defense and forcing turnovers of its opponents. Bulls senior dual-threat quarterback Quinton Flowers has been efficient with the ball, throwing for 398 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and rushing for 137 yards and one touchdown through two games. Also, keep an eye on South Florida running back Darius Tice, who leads the Bulls in rushing with 151 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Problems could be awaiting the Bulls on Friday. Why? Regardless of Flowers or Tice making a major impact, Illinois enters tomorrow’s game having held Western Kentucky to six rushing yards. If Illinois (2-0) defense holds up against a dangerous South Florida team on offense, the game could be closer than you think. For now, though, South Florida remains the favorite to defeat Illinois by 17.5 to finally earn its long-awaited victory against a Big Ten team. As for Illinois, keep an eye on running back Mike Epstein and quarterback Chayce Crouch as the potential game changers that could land the Fighting Illini a victory. (11) Oklahoma State at Pitt | 12 p.m. on ESPN If you’re looking for an offensive shootout, look no further than the Oklahoma State-Pitt matchup. Last year, the Cowboys edged the Panthers, 45-38. This year, with Pitt (1-1) barely winning against Youngstown State to start the season and losing to Penn State last week, the Panthers will be looking to get a big win to put a statement on their season that is filled with high hopes, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers’ chance of winning is good, but it will not be easy. Why? While Cowboys’ quarterback Mason Rudolph is often left in the shadows of others, such as Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and USC’s Sam Darnold as prolific Big 12 quarterbacks and for-sure NFL prospects, Rudolph has led a very efficient Cowboys offense. He has hit 73 percent of his passes, thrown for 638 yards and six touchdowns with an eye-popping zero interceptions. When you factor the Cowboys (2-0) offense in with the notion that the Panthers defense struggled to beat Youngstown State, you have to think Rudolph and the offense could be in for a very solid performance. The Pitt defense, specifically its secondary, will be tested Saturday night. SMU at (20) TCU | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN After last week’s 28-7 victory on the road against SEC opponent Arkansas, the Horned Frogs confidence is at an all-time high. Meanwhile, SMU, which has only played Stephen F. Austin and North Texas, has lit up the scoreboard for 112 points in two games. But this week, SMU could be in trouble, even though the Mustangs present stellar offensive weapons in quarterback Ben Hicks and one of the best wide receivers in the country in Courtland Sutton. Currently, TCU has the No. 1 ranked red zone defense and the Horned Frogs’ defense has recorded eight sacks and 21 tackles for a loss. Hicks and the Mustangs offensive line could be in for a long day of constant pressure up front from TCU. As a result, an explosive SMU offense will lose a little steam in its first real game against a quality team like TCU. Also, look for Horned Frogs quarterback Mason Fine to have a solid performance as SMU gave up 424 yards through the air to North Texas. (12) LSU at Mississippi State | 7 p.m. on ESPN Eighteen years have passed since Mississippi State has defeated LSU in the friendly confines of the cowbell-ringing Davis-Wade Stadium under then head coach Jackie Sherrill. While the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 34-29, in Tiger Stadium in 2014, LSU (2-0) has won the last two meetings that have been decided by a combined total of five points. Crazy, right? The Bulldogs-Tigers matchup has been close the last two years, and much won’t change in this year’s game. Mississippi State (2-0) has played well in all areas of the game in its two victories against Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech this season. However, those teams are not of the same caliber as LSU. As for the Tigers, as always, their defense is solid again this year, even without defensive end Arden Key. LSU’s major concern coming in to the season was ensuring more of a balanced offense but still remaining loyal to the running game behind star running back Derrius Guice. The Bulldogs will give LSU its first “real” test of the season defensively. This will put the Tigers offense to the test to see if Tigers quarterback Danny Etling can move the ball down the field through the air. And, will the Tigers offensive line create leeway for Guice to run the ball against the Bulldogs defense? Look for Ed Orgeron and his Tigers to win in what should be a close game in Starkville, Mississippi. Other SEC Action University of Louisiana Lafayette at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. on SEC Network (23) Tennessee at (24) Florida | 3:30 p.m. on CBS Mercer at (15) Auburn | 4 p.m. on SEC Network Purdue at Missouri | 4 p.m. on SEC Network Colorado State at (1) Alabama | 7 p.m. on ESPN 2 (18) Kansas State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU Kentucky at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network Ole Miss at California | 10:30 p.m. on ESPN Other ACC Action Connecticut at Virginia | 12 p.m. on ESPN 2 Furman at NC State | 12:20 p.m. on ACC Network Baylor at Duke | 12:30 p.m. on ACC Network Utah State at Wake Forest | 3 p.m. on ACC Network North Carolina at Old Dominion | 3:30 p.m. Central Michigan at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Notre Dame at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. on ESPN (16) Virginia Tech at East Carolina | 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network (17) Miami at (11) Florida State | Postponed to Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. Follow Channel 2 and ESPN for all the latest coverage and updates from the biggest games of Week 3 in college football.