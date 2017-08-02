Listen Live
Crime & Law
Lawsuit claims Trump reviewed Fox News' Seth Rich story before it was published
Close

Lawsuit claims Trump reviewed Fox News' Seth Rich story before it was published

Lawsuit claims Trump reviewed Fox News' Seth Rich story before it was published
Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Rod Wheeler's lawsuit against Fox News is photographed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, in Washington. Wheeler, an investigator who worked on the Seth Rich case claims Fox News fabricated quotes implicating the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer in the WikiLeaks scandal and coordinated with the Trump administration as it worked on the story. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Lawsuit claims Trump reviewed Fox News' Seth Rich story before it was published

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

NEW YORK -  On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed alleging that the White House worked with Fox News to push a conspiracy theory that became wildly popular on right-wing websites and even garnered brief attention from the mainstream media.

The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York by Douglas Wigdor on behalf of Rod Wheeler, names Fox News, Ed Butowsky and Malia Zimmerman as defendants. David Folkenflik of NPR said NPR had gained exclusive access to the suit.

>> Trump dictated son’s statement on 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer, report says

At the heart of the lawsuit is a May story published by Fox News about the death of DNC staffer Seth Rich. Rich reportedly was killed July 10, 2016, while walking back to his Washington, D.C., apartment.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones began pushing the narrative that Rich had given the leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks — an allegation that, if true, would debunk the claim that Russian agents were behind the hacking of the DNC servers.

The Fox News story quoted Wheeler, who was a longtime paid contributor to the network, as a private investigator hunting down the truth behind Rich’s murder. The Fox News story was retracted after its claims of a connection between Rich and the DNC leaks — mainly backed by quotes from Wheeler that he now claims he didn’t say — came under fire for lack of evidence.

Rich’s slaying is still unsolved, although D.C. police maintain their belief that it resulted from a robbery gone wrong.

Close

Lawsuit claims Trump reviewed Fox News' Seth Rich story before it was published

Ed Butowsky is a wealthy Texan with ties to White House strategist Steve Bannon. The suit alleges that he met with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and that in May, before the story ran, President Donald Trump saw the article. According to the suit, Butowsky texted Wheeler, “The president just read the article. He wants the article out immediately.”

On Tuesday, reporter Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine wrote on Twitter that Butowsky had refuted the story, saying Wheeler needed money and had sought a job in the Trump administration.

The byline on the Fox News story belonged to Malia Zimmerman, who has stayed quiet since the story was retracted in May. NPR reports that she is still with Fox News, working on stories unrelated to the Rich slaying.

>> Read more trending news

Wheeler alleges that he was deliberately misquoted on two occasions. The quotes appeared in the Fox News story, after which Wheeler claims he contacted Zimmerman, saying that he was misquoted and the quotes should be removed. The suit says Zimmerman wanted to remove the contentious quotes, but her bosses at Fox News told her to leave them in the story.

The suit also says that after the story ran, Wheeler agreed to go on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on May 16 and did not reveal his misgivings about the story on-air — although he said on the show that he had no direct knowledge of Rich’s emails, according to NPR.

The suit further alleges that Wheeler, who is black, was the victim of racial discrimination at Fox News.

Responding to Rare’s inquiries, Fox News wrote:

"The accusation that FoxNews.com published Malia Zimmerman’s story to help detract from coverage of the Russia collusion issue is completely erroneous. The retraction of this story is still being investigated internally and we have no evidence that Rod Wheeler was misquoted by Zimmerman. Additionally, FOX News vehemently denies the race discrimination claims in the lawsuit — the dispute between Zimmerman and Rod Wheeler has nothing to do with race."

Close

Lawsuit claims Trump reviewed Fox News' Seth Rich story before it was published

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • Amazon, in sign of growth, holds job fair for US warehouses
    Amazon, in sign of growth, holds job fair for US warehouses
    Amazon is holding a giant job fair Wednesday and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses. Though it's common for Amazon to ramp up its shipping center staff in August to prepare for holiday shopping, the magnitude of the hiring spree underscores Amazon's growth when traditional retailers are closing stores — and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. Nearly 40,000 of the 50,000 packing, sorting and shipping jobs at Amazon will be full time. Most of them will count toward Amazon's previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year. The bad news is that more people are likely to lose jobs in stores than get jobs in warehouses, said Anthony Carnevale, director of Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. On the flip side, Amazon's warehouse jobs provide 'decent and competitive' wages and could help build skills. 'Interpersonal team work, problem solving, critical thinking, all that stuff goes on in these warehouses,' Carnevale said. 'They're serious entry-level jobs for a lot of young people, even those who are still making their way through school.' At one warehouse — Amazon calls them 'fulfillment centers' — in Fall River, Massachusetts, the company hopes to hire more than 200 people Wednesday, adding to a workforce of about 1,500. Employees there focus on sorting, labeling and shipping what the company calls 'non-sortable' items — big products such as shovels, surfboards, grills, car seats — and lots of giant diaper boxes. Other warehouses are focused on smaller products. And while Amazon has attracted attention for deploying robots at some of its warehouses, experts said it could take a while before automation begins to seriously bite into its growing labor force. 'When it comes to dexterity, machines aren't really great at it,' said Jason Roberts, head of global technology and analytics for mass recruiter Randstad Sourceright, which is not working with Amazon on its jobs fair. 'The picker-packer role is something humans do way better than machines right now. I don't put it past Amazon to try to do that in the future, but it's one of the hardest jobs' for machines. Besides Fall River, the event is taking place at Amazon shipping sites in Baltimore; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Etna, Ohio; Hebron, Kentucky; Kenosha, Wisconsin; Kent, Washington; Robbinsville, New Jersey; Romeoville, Illinois and Whitestown, Indiana. The company is advertising starting wages that range from $11.50 an hour at the Tennessee location to $13.75 an hour at the Washington site, which is near Amazon's Seattle headquarters. Amazon is also planning to hold events for part-time positions in Oklahoma City and Buffalo, New York. Amazon is 'insatiable when it comes to filling jobs at warehouses,' Roberts said. He said Amazon's job offers could also help drive up wages at nearby employers, including grocery stores and fast-food joints. 'It has a relatively healthy effect in the surrounding area,' he said.
  • Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers
    Older people dying on job at higher rate than all workers
    That's according to an Associated Press analysis of federal statistics. The trend is particularly alarming as baby boomers reject the traditional retirement age of 65 and keep working. In 2015, about 35 percent of the fatal workplace accidents involved a worker 55 and older. Ken Scott, an epidemiologist with the Denver Public Health Department, says the physical changes associated with getting old 'could potentially make a workplace injury into a much more serious injury or a potentially fatal injury.' Gerontologists say those changes include gradually worsening vision and hearing impairment, reduced response time, balance issues and chronic medical or muscle or bone problems such as arthritis.
  • Deputy pulls colleagues to safety during pot farm shootout
    Deputy pulls colleagues to safety during pot farm shootout
    A Northern California sheriff's deputy ran into a house to pull two wounded colleagues to safety after a shootout with a suspect at a Rastafarian church's marijuana farm. The two deputies were expected to survive after the third, a 22-year veteran, put in an officers-down call and by himself entered the house in which the gunman had fled, Yuba County Sheriff Steve Durfor said. The deputy did not see the suspect or hear any gunfire while rescuing the two officers Tuesday, and later when a SWAT team members entered the house he was found dead. It is likely the suspect died from the deputies' return gunfire, Durfor said, but it's possible his wounds were self-inflicted. The suspect had been working for about a month at the farm of Sugarleaf Rastafarian Church, which holds marijuana sacred and grows it on the farm about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Sacramento. The church's leader, Heidi Lepp, said she received a call from church members who worked on the farm saying the man, who she knew only as 'Sawyer,' was ripping up plants and wielding a gun. She told the workers to leave and called authorities. When the deputies arrived, the man fled about 100 yards (91.4 meters) up a hill toward homes on the property. A woman gave the deputies permission to enter her home, and the man fired on two deputies when they entered. The deputies returned fire. The third deputy, who had taken up a position at the backdoor, then ran inside to get his colleagues. The sheriff said the deputies, department veterans of 14 and 10 years, respectively, were airlifted to a hospital and arrived 'conscious, talkative and stable.' Both were in serious condition, but each was expected to recover after undergoing surgery. The property is owned by a branch of Lepp's church, she said. It does not have a permit to grow medicinal marijuana in Yuba County. But Joseph Tully, her attorney, said they have a good relationship with law enforcement. 'They had no problem calling the authorities, because they were having a problem there,' Tully told the Sacramento Bee. 'They have a very open-door relationship.' ___ Associated Press writer Paul Elias contributed to this story.
  • Trump's fundraising prowess keeps Republican Party close
    Trump's fundraising prowess keeps Republican Party close
    Republican senators are bucking President Donald Trump's calls to revive the health care debate. And Trump just ousted his only top White House aide with deep links to the Republican Party. But the president and his party won't be calling it quits any time soon. They remain tightly linked by a force more powerful than politics or personal ties: cash. Trump's fundraising prowess is the engine of the Republican National Committee and a lifeline for every Republican planning to rely on the party for financial help during next year's congressional races. Leaning heavily on Trump's appeal among small donors, the party has raised $75 million in the first six months of the year, more than double what the Democratic National Committee had raised by the same point in President Barack Obama's first year. 'The president is somebody who absolutely is an asset when it comes to fundraising,' RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said. Trump resonates with a base of Republicans who have been more willing this year than ever before to chip in. The party says it collected more cash online in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016. In late June, Trump played star and host of a fundraiser for his re-election campaign and the RNC. The event at the Trump International Hotel, just down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, raised $10 million to be divided between Trump and the party, the kind of bounty usually reserved for the final months before an election. The fundraising numbers help explain why more Republicans — particularly those facing re-election next year — aren't openly distancing themselves from a president whose approval rating hovers below 40 percent and whose White House has been wracked by public back-biting and legislative stumbles. And while Trump hasn't hesitated to call out Republicans who defy him, he's largely come to appreciate the permanence the RNC offers a White House that has had to quickly staff up from nothing — a task that hasn't always gone smoothly. Trump's dismissal last week of chief of staff Reince Priebus prompted a rush of concern from Republican lawmakers who'd gotten to know Priebus during his nearly six years as party chairman. Some wondered if Trump was losing his only link to the Republican Party. Yet the well-funded RNC has been reformatted for the Trump era. 'The president likes the fact that the party is structured to help his agenda, and there's not a question that this RNC is 100 percent loyal to him,' said Brian Ballard, one of the party's lead fundraisers. 'It's not like the RNC he inherited as the party's nominee; it's his now.' Party employees have led communication at key points of the investigations into whether the Trump campaign had anything to do with Russian interference in the presidential election. And the RNC, realizing how important television is to this particular White House, has added employees to help book Trump proponents on cable shows. There are awkward GOP moments, to be sure. Just this week, Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, in his new book, called out Trump for his 'seeming affection for strongmen and authoritarians.' Trump over the weekend on Twitter ridiculed Senate Republicans for not passing a health care bill, saying Democrats were laughing at them and they 'look like fools.' McDaniel said the president has 'every right' to engage with Republicans however he sees fit. 'The American people put him in office to accomplish his agenda,' she said. She's backed him up on Twitter: 'I run into people every day who are hurting across the country under Obamacare,' she wrote recently. 'Giving up is not an option.' Priebus and others at the RNC were squeamish about their presidential nominee at various points during the 2016 campaign, but few if any detractors remain at its headquarters on Capitol Hill, where the hallways are lined with portraits of Trump and blown-up snapshots of him. The RNC voted McDaniel in as party chair on Trump's recommendation. As the Michigan GOP head, she'd been a staunch Trump supporter even as her uncle, 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, expressed his own reservations about Trump during the campaign. Trump also tapped Bob Paduchik, his campaign's Ohio director, to serve as a deputy to McDaniel. The two remain close, and Paduchik traveled with Trump last month for a rally in Youngstown. Trump's family, including son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife, are involved in the RNC's strategy and fundraising and have grown close to McDaniel. Longtime Trump friend Steve Wynn, a fellow billionaire businessman, is the party's chief fundraiser, and the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is among the RNC's principal fundraisers. His campaign's trusted data and digital director, Brad Parscale, joined the board of Data Trust, the party's data vendor, which keeps its voter files up to date. Trump heaped praise on the RNC's leadership team during the June fundraiser, calling them stars and winners. Bill Stepien, the White House's political director, said relations between the party and the president are as good now as they were in the mid-2000s, when he worked at the RNC while George W. Bush was president. Stepien said the White House and the party have 'a strong relationship' and that Trump's aides view the RNC as an 'essential component' of his success.
  • Tillerson laments sour ties with Russia, but holds out hope
    Tillerson laments sour ties with Russia, but holds out hope
    The top American diplomat put the onus on Russia to take steps to repair flagging relations with the United States, even as he conceded that congressional sanctions would pose a new obstacle. Holding out hope for warmer ties, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he'd meet with his Russian counterpart within days. In a wide-ranging assessment of his first six months in office, Tillerson on Tuesday also: — Revealed the U.S. is looking at options to entice Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power peacefully. — Insisted the U.S. doesn't blame China for North Korea's nuclear behavior despite the American pressure on Beijing. He said the U.S. is open to talks with Pyongyang. — Argued that Iran's military must leave Syria for the U.S. to cooperate with Russia on ending the Syrian civil war. — Named retired Gen. Anthony Zinni as special representative to try to resolve the Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis over Qatar. But on Russia, Tillerson strained hardest to point to progress. He was unable to show that the U.S. has fulfilled President Donald Trump's objective of a new, more cooperative relationship between the former Cold War foes, noting only modest efforts in Syria as a sign the nations share some common goals. While he said frustrated Americans want the U.S. to get along with the nuclear-armed power, he did not address the deep suspicions at home about the president's intentions. U.S. intelligence agencies have formally accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump. 'The situation is bad, but believe me — it can get worse,' Tillerson said, recounting his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in March. 'And it just did.' Putin this week ordered the U.S. to dramatically cut its diplomatic presence in Russia, solidifying the conclusion that a Trump-driven detente with Moscow hasn't come to pass. Though ostensibly in retaliation for a similar U.S. move last year under President Barack Obama, the Russian action came just after Congress voted to slap Russia with more economic sanctions, and to include new requirements making it far harder for Trump to ease the penalties. 'Neither the president nor I are very happy about that,' Tillerson said of the sanctions bill. The diplomat had urged lawmakers not to proceed. 'We were clear that we didn't think that was going to be helpful to our efforts, but that's the decision they made.' Trump plans to sign the bill nevertheless, another potent reminder of the political baggage that has beset his efforts to mend ties to Russia. If Trump were to veto the bill, Congress would almost surely override his veto. At a time when the FBI and congressional committees are investigating possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia, a veto override would make it look like lawmakers were rejecting a Trump effort to protect Moscow from U.S. punishment. Though the White House said the bill was still being reviewed, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will sign it. Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Tuesday in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, sought to reframe the sanctions as a 'further sign of our commitment' to counter Russian aggression in the region. 'The president and our Congress are unified in our message to Russia: a better relationship, the lifting of sanctions will require Russia to reverse the actions that caused the sanctions to be imposed in the first place,' Pence said. 'And not before.' The U.S. hasn't said how many of its diplomats will have to leave Russia to comply with Putin's order that the U.S. cut its diplomatic personnel to 455. Tillerson suggested the action was expected, given the domestic pressure on the Russian leader to retaliate for steps Obama took to punish Russia after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Moscow meddled in the election. 'Any leader of any country has their whole population watching them as well,' Tillerson said. 'He felt he had to do something. Does it make our life more difficult? Of course.' In a rare question-and-answer session, Tillerson recalled Trump's meeting with Sergey Lavrov, Putin's top diplomat, three months ago. Tillerson said the president told the Russian foreign minister: 'We need some good news.' Though there have been few such positive developments, Tillerson highlighted Syria, where the U.S. and Russia brokered a cease-fire in the country's southwest that appears to be holding, as proof there are opportunities for effective collaboration. The next substantive conversation about how to move forward will likely be over the weekend. Tillerson said he plans to meet Lavrov on the sidelines of a regional summit in Manila, Philippines. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
