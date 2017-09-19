Listen Live
Crime & Law
Juveniles captured after collision with police, shooting at officer, officials say
Juveniles captured after collision with police, shooting at officer, officials say

Juveniles captured after collision with police, shooting at officer, officials say
Photo Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly leading a Jonesboro, Georgia, police officer on a chase and firing at the cop.

Juveniles captured after collision with police, shooting at officer, officials say

By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

JONESBORO, Ga. -  Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, crashing into a Jonesboro police officer’s car and later firing shots at that officer.

>> Read more trending news

When the officer spotted the juveniles in the vehicle on Sunday, the duo tried to evade arrest and ended up in a head-on collision with the officer, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The juveniles then got out of the vehicle, started running and fired shots at the officer who was chasing them, authorities said.

At some point, Jonesboro police lost track of the two boys and had to use tracking dogs to pick up their scents.

The dogs led officers to a warehouse where the juveniles were found hiding in the back of a box truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Both juveniles were taken into custody, and officers searching the woods later found the firearm they suspect was used in the incident.

The Jonesboro officer involved in the incident was not injured.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Trump’s speech to the U.N.: Live updates
    Trump’s speech to the U.N.: Live updates
    President Donald Trump will speak before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. The president is expected to warn the world leaders gathered there about North Korea’s nuclear program, ask for help from all nations to combat terrorism and suggest reform of the U.N. itself. Check below for live updates from the speech which is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. Live updates:
  • The Latest: Georgia Tech officer released from hospital
    The Latest: Georgia Tech officer released from hospital
    The Latest on the killing of a Georgia Tech student by campus police and ensuing violence (all times local): 8:20 a.m. A Georgia Tech spokesman says a campus police officer taken to a hospital after a violent clash with demonstrators has been released. University spokesman Lance Wallace says the officer taken to Grady Memorial Hospital was one of two officers who suffered minor injuries in Monday night's demonstration on the Atlanta campus. Wallace said three people — Vincent Castillenti, Jacob Wilson, and Cassandra Monden — were arrested. All are charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer. The university hasn't said whether they're students, and didn't provide their ages or hometowns. The violence followed a vigil for 21-year-old Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz, who was fatally shot by campus police Saturday. Georgia Tech hasn't identified the officer who fired the shot and has refused to release any information about the officers who confronted Schultz. ___ 4:20 a.m. Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was fatally shot by campus police. Investigators said police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person who fit Schultz's physical description. Georgia Tech officials Monday night urged students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus. University spokesman Lance Wallace said in a statement that after the vigil, a group of about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department. He said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment. Wallace says three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer.
  • Prince Charles may not live in Buckingham Palace when he is king, report says
    Prince Charles may not live in Buckingham Palace when he is king, report says
    A report in The Sunday Times suggests that Prince Charles may not be as fond of Buckingham Palace as his mother is. According to reports, Charles would use the palace as “monarchy HQ” for official business, and allow for it to be open to visitors and tourists for longer than the current three months during the summer. >> Meghan Markle likely to attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games amid engagement rumors, report says The Times stated that Charles “doesn’t see [Buckingham Palace] as a ­viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.” The newspaper also claimed that Prince William agrees with his father that the palace is too big and costly for family life. >> On Rare.us: Prince Charles sympathizes with grandson Prince George’s back-to-school nerves “What’s to say Buckingham Palace can’t be opened to the public for at least six months, while keeping the state rooms pristine for use during big occasions?” noted one source. “That would be a modern approach and he’ll be thinking along those lines.” >> PHOTOS: Prince Harry through the years Another insider added, “It makes perfect sense commercially to offset the costs of running such a big place by extending availability to the ticket-buying public.” >> Read more trending news Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, currently reside at Clarence House, which is across Green Park from Buckingham Palace.
More

