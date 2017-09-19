Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, crashing into a Jonesboro police officer’s car and later firing shots at that officer.

>> Read more trending news

When the officer spotted the juveniles in the vehicle on Sunday, the duo tried to evade arrest and ended up in a head-on collision with the officer, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The juveniles then got out of the vehicle, started running and fired shots at the officer who was chasing them, authorities said.

At some point, Jonesboro police lost track of the two boys and had to use tracking dogs to pick up their scents.

The dogs led officers to a warehouse where the juveniles were found hiding in the back of a box truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Both juveniles were taken into custody, and officers searching the woods later found the firearm they suspect was used in the incident.

The Jonesboro officer involved in the incident was not injured.