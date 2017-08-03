A police officer was wounded and a man was killed in an early morning gun battle outside a DeKalb County apartment complex, the GBI said Thursday.
Agency spokeswoman Nelly Miles identified the man as 27-year-old Quintas Harris.
The subject in the DeKalb OIS investigation has been identified as Quintas Harris, age 27 @wsbtv @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @cbs46— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) August 3, 2017
Harris was shot multiple times and died hours after the shootout. The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the hand and is expected to be OK.
According to Channel 2 Action News, the incident started just before midnight when police learned Harris fired randomly at the Maple Walk Apartments near Decatur.
When an officer arrived, Harris started running, the news station reported.
Cop shot in DeKalb County shootout
Three more officers responded shortly after that and Harris tried to get in a car, police told Channel 2.
At that point, Harris started firing at the officers, triggering the gun battle, according to police.
The GBI is handling the investigation, which is standard protocol in use-of-force cases.
There have been 48 officer-involved shootings in the state so far this year. Last year, officers shot 77 people, killing 24 of them, according to numbers provided by the GBI.
