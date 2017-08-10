Listen Live
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Crime & Law
JUST IN: Man accused of concealing veteran's death arrested
JUST IN: Man accused of concealing veteran's death arrested
By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

After a week on the run, a man accused of concealing the death of an Iraq War veteran was arrested in DeKalb County on Thursday, officials said.

James Bradshaw Clement was arrested about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center on North Druid Hills Road, according to a Twitter post by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

He will be held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.


Agents from the U.S. Marshals Service also were involved in capturing Clement, spokesman Tim Dolan said.

Clement is wanted in connection with the death of Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014 after visiting Clement at his former home in Kennesaw, officials said.

Remains found at Clement’s former home last week still have not been formally identified, Cobb police said Thursday. However, authorities said the remains “are thought to be that of Massner,” according to the arrest warrant for Clement.

RELATED: Vehicle of man accused of concealing vet’s death found

The body was found under a concrete slab under a rear deck, according to the warrant, “that dates back to (Clement) residing at the house.”

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

