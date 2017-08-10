After a week on the run, a man accused of concealing the death of an Iraq War veteran was arrested in DeKalb County on Thursday, officials said.

James Bradshaw Clement was arrested about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center on North Druid Hills Road, according to a Twitter post by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

He will be held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond, police said.

Updated - Clement suspect in concealing death of Cobb man. Was spotted walking through parking lot. Will be turned over to @cobbpolice1 pic.twitter.com/CfRtIrCDqi — Cobb Co. Sheriff (@CobbSheriff) August 10, 2017

Agents from the U.S. Marshals Service also were involved in capturing Clement, spokesman Tim Dolan said.

Clement is wanted in connection with the death of Chase Massner, who disappeared in 2014 after visiting Clement at his former home in Kennesaw, officials said.

Remains found at Clement’s former home last week still have not been formally identified, Cobb police said Thursday. However, authorities said the remains “are thought to be that of Massner,” according to the arrest warrant for Clement.

The body was found under a concrete slab under a rear deck, according to the warrant, “that dates back to (Clement) residing at the house.”

