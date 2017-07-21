Listen Live
Crime & Law
Inmate at Georgia jail, nurse passed letters, had sexual relationship, officials say
Inmate at Georgia jail, nurse passed letters, had sexual relationship, officials say
Photo Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Aleah Risby (left) and Jerrell Hopkins, an inmate at Fulton County Jail, had a sexual relationship while Risby was working as a nurse at the jail, officials say.

By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  A former Fulton County jail nurse is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate and sending him letters detailing “her enjoyment of sex with him,” according to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office incident report. 

Aleah Risby, 23, was released from the Fulton County jail on a $7,500 signature bond late Thursday, Fulton County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said. She faces a charge of sexual assault by a law enforcement agency employee or agent who engages in sexual contact with an individual in custody. 

>> Read more trending news

Risby had been with Correct Care Solutions, the medical provider for the jail, for two months when authorities were told about the alleged relationship with inmate Jerrell Hopkins, officials said. Hopkins, 22, had been in jail on a slew of charges including aggravated assault, obstruction battery, possession of a firearm and false imprisonment, according to records. 

Lt. Deputy Sheriff Anthony Volley wrote in his report that he was given the letters Monday and interviewed Hopkins the next day. Hopkins confessed that he and Risby would have sexual intercourse in the far corner of the new intake area, according to the report

Hopkins also gave Volley a note from Risby indicating she wanted “to find a place where (they) can touch,” according to the report. Some of the letters revealed the two would also hug and kiss. It is not stated when the relationship began or if the two knew each other before Risby began her job at the jail. 

Authorities monitored conversations between Risby and Hopkins and arrested the former nurse, the report states. Risby opted not to make a statement to officials on the allegations. 

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. 

