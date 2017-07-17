LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. - Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead Saturday night in her cell at the LaPorte County, Indiana, jail, officials said.
In a news release obtained by the Northwest Indiana Times, officials said a jail supervisor found Andrea Roberts, 35, unresponsive around 10 p.m., during a routine check of the cells.
“The supervisor immediately began to render aid and resuscitation efforts,” the newspaper reported.
Deputies said Roberts was pronounced dead just before 10:34 p.m.
Woman, 35, dies in jail cell in NW Indiana: https://t.co/2gNPwFEhEi pic.twitter.com/a6FcwL0NXC— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 17, 2017
Roberts was jailed in June on warrants for misdemeanor and felony charges, according to WDNU. She remained jailed until her death.
Family members told WLS that Roberts, a mother of two, had two weeks left of her sentence and was not suicidal.
"We're not understanding how one day, you're talking to her on the phone and she's perfectly fine, then the next day, you get a phone call at 2 o'clock in the morning saying that she's deceased, but you don't know how," Roberts’ niece, Sade Williams, told WLS.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Roberts’ death.
