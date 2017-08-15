Gunman fired 19 shots at officers during standoff at hotel

An armed man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he fired 19 shots at officers during a standoff at a Clayton County hotel, police said.

The man, who was identified as Timothy Monroe by Channel 2 Action News, surrendered to officers at the Southside Inn in the 6000 block of Old Dixie Highway about 2 p.m. after police fired gas into his second-floor room, police Chief Joseph Woodall said.

Officers also used a Taser on Monroe, who didn’t follow verbal commands after he left the room, police said.

“We managed to take him into custody without firing any shots at him,” Woodall said.

No officers were hit by the gunshots, Woodall said. Shots hit a robot and a police cruiser.

Monroe livestreamed a portion of the standoff on Periscope.

“I think it went out initially, but it was cut off shortly thereafter,” Woodall said.



No one was in the room with Monroe, who had two guns in the room and another one in his car, police said. One of the guns was reported stolen.

The standoff began about 9:20 a.m. when an officer doing surveillance at the hotel saw a car with a Texas license plate, Woodall said. A license check showed the car was stolen.

Officers then began negotiating with Monroe by phone to leave his room, and he refused, according to police. At one point, police fired beanbags at the room’s window to get the man to surrender.

“During negotiations, he stated that he was not going to jail,” Woodall said.



Residents of Southside Inn Hotel evacuated while police negotiate w/barricaded gunman. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MvHMEYw090 — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) August 15, 2017

Monroe will face charges that include firing at officers, possessing a stolen gun and possessing a stolen car, Woodall said.

Several people staying at the hotel were evacuated during the standoff.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Close Gunman fired 19 shots at officers during standoff at hotel